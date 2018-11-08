Woman who filed false abuse charges arrested a second time

A 44-year-old woman who allegedly pretended to be the victim of domestic violence in order to steal from unsuspecting men has been arrested again, according to police.

The suspect, Sunmee Kim, was arrested by Mountain View detectives while she was in a hotel in Burlingame on Monday, Nov. 5. Kim was originally arrested by the Mountain View Police Department in June, but she failed to report to her probation officer for court appearances related to charges filed against her in Southern California, police said.

Kim is suspected of meeting victims using the online dating website KoreanCupid.com, where she goes by several monikers, and luring them into a relationship. Kim then would allegedly call police and claim she was attacked by her partner, only to steal his valuables once the accused partner was out of the home.

Kim is accused of doing this to "numerous" men throughout California, including one similar incident in Mountain View that occurred in January, which is when Mountain View police got involved. The man accused in the Mountain View case was ultimately determined not to have committed a crime, police said.

Officers who arrested Kim this week allegedly found her in possession of multiple credit cards belonging to additional victims, police said.

"Kim's abuse of services that should be used to help real victims of domestic violence is appalling, and we will do all we can to ensure she cannot ensnare and victimize again," said Lt. Mike Canfield of the Mountain View Police Department.