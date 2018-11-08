New leader picked to head SVCF

The Mountain View-based giant of the philanthropic world, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SCVF), announced Thursday it has selected a new top executive following a monthslong search. Nicole Taylor, a Bay Area native who most recently served as vice president of the Arizona State University Foundation, has been picked to take the helm of the influential $13.5 billion nonprofit.

The change of leadership comes amid a focused effort by SVCF officials to rebuild the organization's reputation following a series of scandals involving workplace harassment and bullying. A storm of complaints from employees and donors led to the resignation of at least three SVCF executives, including CEO Emmett Carson, who had headed the organization since its inception in 2006. Since April, the SVCF has been temporarily led by former board member Greg Avis.



Taylor will officially begin her role at SVCF on Dec. 19.