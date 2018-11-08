News

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 8, 2018, 2:18 pm

New leader picked to head SVCF

Nicole Taylor selected to lead embattled nonprofit

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View-based giant of the philanthropic world, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SCVF), announced Thursday it has selected a new top executive following a monthslong search. Nicole Taylor, a Bay Area native who most recently served as vice president of the Arizona State University Foundation, has been picked to take the helm of the influential $13.5 billion nonprofit.

The change of leadership comes amid a focused effort by SVCF officials to rebuild the organization's reputation following a series of scandals involving workplace harassment and bullying. A storm of complaints from employees and donors led to the resignation of at least three SVCF executives, including CEO Emmett Carson, who had headed the organization since its inception in 2006. Since April, the SVCF has been temporarily led by former board member Greg Avis.


Nicole Taylor
In a press release, the SVCF board of directors praised Taylor as the right person to manage the nonprofit and connect the private sector with the philanthropic world. She has previously served as CEO and president of the East Bay Community Foundation and the Thrive Foundation for Youth in Silicon Valley. At Stanford University, she worked as associate vice provost of student affairs and dean of community engagement.

Taylor will officially begin her role at SVCF on Dec. 19.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Blue Bottle Coffee coming to Stanford Shopping Center
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,195 views

Couples and Individuals: Alone or Lonely?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,730 views

View all local blogs
 