Charter school advocates accuse district of 'scare tactics'

MV Whisman staff is dissuading parents from charter school, says CCSA

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Representatives from the California Charter School Association (CCSA) are urging Mountain View Whisman School District officials to stop making what they allege are misleading statements "targeting or bullying" families interested in enrolling in a new Mountain View charter school.

Bullis Mountain View recently submitted a petition seeking to open a charter school within Mountain View Whisman's boundaries, and is actively fielding inquiries from families interested in enrolling. Janine Ramirez, speaking on behalf of CCSA, told trustees at the Nov. 1 school board meeting that they've gotten questions and concerns from parents worried that they could "lose" their child's spot in their local neighborhood school if they show interest in switching to the charter school -- something she claims is illegal.

"I don't know if that's a targeted attempt to dissuade families from signing the petition or if it's just an attempt to instill fear, but I think we need to put our families and our students first," Ramirez said. "As trustees elected by the community, I think you have an obligation to support the families and to make sure that we are in compliance with the law."

Among the list of demands, Ramirez asked the board to put together a "neutral fact sheet" for parents that purposefully avoids "scare tactics," along with hiring a different legal firm to handle charter school-related matters -- arguing the current firm has a reputation for having an anti-charter bias. She urged the district to review the comments made at recent district-sponsored meetings about what happens if parents signal intent to enroll children in the charter school.

The concerns revolve around the district's attempts to plan ahead, in terms of staffing and classrooms, for the 2019-20 school year. A whole lot was already up in the air, with the new Jose Antonio Vargas school opening and redrawn boundaries taking effect. Now district officials are contending with an exodus of about 168 children out of district-run schools and into Bullis Mountain View. Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said the district has a responsibility to house charter school students that reside within the district, leaving the district with two options: either double count the student or adjust down the classroom space at the neighborhood schools.

"Just as we do with choice schools, if a parent registers with Bullis we cannot hold space in their zoned neighborhood school," Rudolph said at the meeting. "If you choose this 'choice' program, you are going to forego your neighborhood school placement."

Despite the concerns raised by Ramirez, board member Tamara Wilson said this didn't appear to be a policy change for the school district. She said she recalls going to a Stevenson PACT information night for her incoming kindergarten student and being told she could lose her spot at Huff Elementary School.

"This isn't something new, this isn't like a threat tactic," she said. "But it did inform what I ended up deciding for my own child, and it was clearly stated."

The charter petition is asking to establish a 168-student school in the 2019-20 school year, and so far the district has received a notice of intent to enroll in Bullis from 144 families. Rudolph said the district started plotting where each of those kids live last week in order to gauge where enrollment will drop, intending to pare back facilities and staff commensurate with the enrollment drop. Rudolph told the Voice after the meeting that, while imprecise and not reflective of who will actually attend the charter school, it's the best the district can do.

"Until Bullis provides their enrollment timeline, we are left in a lurch for planning for our enrollment processes," he said in an email. "Once they communicate that, we can be more specific about how our charter transfer process would work."

Rudolph said he wants to make clear to parents that placement in schools has always been subject to enrollment projections, and that enrolling in a non-district school means they "probably will not be able to re-enter their MVWSD choice or impacted neighborhood school in the same school year."

In past years, the district has taken costly measures to make sure students living within the boundaries of packed schools -- particularly Bubb and Huff elementary schools -- are able to attend regardless of how cramped it is, including by adding portable classrooms. But that was considered a short-term measure until students could be shifted under the new attendance boundaries. The $300,000 cost to maintain the portables will start eating into the district's general fund if they are kept in commission after the 2019-20 school year.

Decisions to keep the portables and retain teachers can't be made on the fly, Rudolph said, which is why the district has been put in a bind by Bullis Mountain View's opening date amid the impending shuffle of students.

"If we would've known this two years ago, then we probably would've developed a different plan of action," he said.

Posted by J
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Here you go, MVWSD. Your first real taste of BCS. I sincerely wish you the best of luck because on X years you’ll be in the same spot Los Altos is in. BCS seems quick to bite with MVWSD already.

Posted by Historical Bullis Tactics
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

This is what they do. Cry cry cry the victim card. We saw it all play out in Los Altos
Bully is more like it, or Bul-S.

Posted by BDBD
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago
BDBD is a registered user.

This isn't a scare tactic - it really is the way MVWSD works. If you say you're interested somewhere other than your neighborhood school, you lose priority for your neighborhood school.

If the school you tried to choose was full, you might still end up at your local school, but only by luck instead of through neighborhood preference.

I wish they would change this policy, but in the meantime explaining it clearly shouldn't bother BCS.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
4 hours ago

The competitive (zero-sum) view that complicates Los Altos-Bullis is the exact viewpoint MVWSD needs to steer away from. All children are different, most do great in a well-run neighborhood school, yet some need specialized environments.

And then there are schools like Bullis, that have tapped into the unmet demand for a specific kind of schooling that local public schools have been slow to adapt to. It's incorrect to dismiss Bullis as a luxury for the rich, while it does take on nonessential trappings of a "private school," Bullis core pedagogy is not costly, and both LASD and MVWSD would benefit from examining why parents seek a progressive education.

I hope some new board members like Conley will help shift the conversation away from competition, and rather, move towards viewing it all as a joint victory to get each MV child matched with the setting that is best for that child.

If MVWSD had that view, we would not have closed down the homeschool program, and MVWSD would not approach its current specialized programs with passive-aggressive policies, and it would not be seeing Bullis as a hostile take over.

For every dollar MVWSD spends on lawyers fighting Bullis, it could spend on PD time sending faculty to Bullis to examine what would they like to adopt in neighborhood schools.

Posted by Facts
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

This is only an issue with the charter petition. In years after that,
the charter school doesn't even need to tell MVWSD which students will be
enrolling. So using the signature on the charter petition is unfair
because the charter can take kids whose parents didn't sign the petition, and quite
likely will!

In the end, using this as a predictor of enrollment left at remaining
schools is highly inaccurate!!!!

Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of another community
3 hours ago
Doug Pearson is a registered user.

I have not been in the MVWSD since 1979, and I moved from Mountain View to Los Altos 3 months ago, so I have followed LASD's fight with Bullis with interest from the beginning.

Please don't let MVWSD and Bullis get into the mode of treating MVWSD student numbers as though Bullis student numbers do not exist. The MVSWD must house the Bullis classrooms. This is the key, I think, to my point that both MVWSD and Bullis must accommodate the combined student population.

Any effort to make housing decisions based on only one class of students is doomed.

If the combined MVWSD and Bullis student population in 2018-2019 will be greater, the same, or less than the MVWSD population in 2017-2018, the required combined number of classrooms will likely have to be greater, the same, or less accordingly.

It is pointless to try to provide more or fewer classrooms than needed. Keep in mind the number of MVWSD students per classroom and the number of Bullis students per classroom; those are the numbers that count. Fewer students per classroom may be appropriate for some grades, and more students per classroom may be appropriate for other grades, but I suspect that, for a given grade, the number of MVWSD students per classroom and the number of Bullis students per classroom should be about the same.

MVWSD's planning must be organized around finding a subset of classrooms that satisfies Bullis' needs. It may be easier to find all those classrooms on one campus, or on more than one campus. Whatever, it will be necessary for Bullis classrooms and MVWSD classrooms to share the same campus. Importantly, that means they will share the same outdoor spaces.

This sharing requirement is the necessary point of agreement between MVWSD and Bullis, and should be the focus of discussions.

Posted by Dear Janine Ramirez and the CCSA
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

Dear Janine Ramirez. It is not a scare tactic but district policy and if you would have asked someone in the district prior to trying to spin it for your own benefit, you would have been shown exactly what the language says. It is NOT a scare tactic related to Bullis. When I registered my first child in the MVWSD several years ago the policy was spelled out on paper very clearly.

When you register a student in the MVWSD, if you select a school that's not your neighborhood school the information states that if you don't get your 'choice' school you will be placed in your neighborhood school if there's space, and if not, you will be placed in a different school in the district. As Bullis will be a 'choice' program it's only fair that the rules be the same as they are if you chose PACT, Mistral or a school that you're not zoned for.

Ms Ramirez, you and the CCSA owe everyone an apology for using this in your argument AND for stating it was illegal. It is actually you, Bullis and in this case, the CCSA, using scare tactics to make people mad at the district.

Sincerely, a MVWSD parent

Posted by Rose Filicetti
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago
Rose Filicetti is a registered user.

Has the BMV Charter been approved, yet, by MVWSD? If approved, any MOU could spell out enrollment practices. (I am no longer a MV resident.)

Posted by Neighbor
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Why do these Charter schools exist in the first place? This is no longer preschool in where you get to choose any private schooling/daycare establishments before you join into the local school system. Are our schools not satisfy some of the higher standards of some of these ultra-competitive families?

I would agree that if you choose any other means other than your preferred school, then you lose out and your forego your eligibility. That's how life works. You make a choice and then live up to that choice in spite of the ramifications that follow. You can't simply say to the bus driver, "I want you to save that seat on the bus for me" but not actually pay to have it reserved. Those are the mindset of child play.

Posted by Rudolph lies
a resident of Gemello
1 hour ago

Mr. Rudolph is talking out of two sides of his mouth. A Prop 39 form is NOT a registration form. Parents can only “register” their child into the charter school after a lottery has happened, which can only happen after the charter is actually approved. Go figure.

Why is this idiot plotting addresses frim Prop 39 forms? Those addresses will have no correlation to who actually registers for the school. Registering at a choice school is not the same as signing a charter petition or a Prop 39 form! What a waste of District staff time and money. He must have learned how to run a District and how to estimate student enrollment from Trump University. No wonder MVWSD is struggling!

Instead of following the law using the date the charter petition was actually submitted, he came up with his own rules and copied delaying tactics used by the most anti-charter districts in this country - even LASD didn’t play these games. So now the decision meeting has to happen on Dec 30. Bullis Mountain View can’t share any enrollment data until the charter is actually approved and an enrollment lottery happens. This is amateur hour. Mountain View students deserve better. Trustees, please find a competent Superintendent. Don’t make the same mistakes as Los Altos!

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
32 minutes ago

Teachers' unions all over the country are fighting charter schools because they might cost teachers' jobs and also will reduce funding for existing "traditional public schools". Is that what's going on here??? A State-sanctioned monopoly fighting to keep its stranglehold on public education jobs, salaries, benefits, and pensions??? Does this also have to do with charter schools attracting superior students from public schools that care more about inferior students than superior students?

Posted by Elaine
a resident of Cuesta Park
15 minutes ago

The chickens have come home to roost for the MVWSD Board led by the incompetence of Ellen Wheeler, Jose Gutierrez and Laura Blakley. Parents in the community aren't going to put up with the sort of strong arms tactics these politicos are playing. Bullis is coming to town because they have been unable to fix student achievement all the while blaming half the district's principal's for their folly. Ellen Wheeler should not have run for reelection, Jose Gutierrez needs to stop going to those massage parlors and start thinking of creative ways to facilitate Bullis and Laura Blakley really needs to get a voice and lead. They can all start by getting rid of Ayinde and his carpet bag administrators friends brought in from North Carolina.

