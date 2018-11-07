Mountain View voters back bonds, progressive policies

In keeping with past years, Mountain View voters largely leaned left in the Nov. 6 general election, backing spending measures, rejecting the gas tax repeal and showing a more favorable view -- however slight -- on repealing constraints on rent control.

The tally, as of Wednesday morning, shows a clear pattern of Mountain View voters favoring the four state bond measures on the ballot, with more than two-thirds of votes cast in favor of Proposition 1, a $4 billion housing bond.

Mountain View voters even narrowly backed Proposition 3, the $8.9 billion water infrastructure bond, which was defeated at the state level with 47.6 percent of the vote. Residents in Mountain View, by comparison, voted 53.1 percent in favor of the measure.

One of the more divisive measures on the ballot, Proposition 10, would have repealed the Costa-Hawkins Act, eliminating many statewide restrictions on local rent control policies. The measure tanked, with only 38.3 percent of state voters supporting Proposition 10, but in Mountain View it received a more favorable 47.5 percent of the vote.

Where Proposition 10 triumphed or fell short in Mountain View depends largely on location. Precinct data shows the measure was handily defeated in the single-family residential neighborhoods in the southern end of the city, like Blossom Valley, Cuesta Park and Waverly Park, in some cases losing on a three-to-one margin.

Precincts in more apartment-heavy areas like North Whisman, Shoreline West, Castro City and North Bayshore -- home to Santiago Villa mobile home park -- showed a narrow majority of residents supporting Proposition 10.

The city was fairly homogeneous on every other proposition on the ballot, with nearly every precinct voting in unison for or against measures. Getting rid of California's 2017 gas tax increase, including a 12-cent per gallon hike that went into effect last November, was extremely unpopular in Mountain View. Fewer than one in four voters, 23.6 percent, favored repealing the state's legislation, compared to 44.7 percent of state voters.

City residents tended to back Democrats by big margins down the ballot, supporting Govenor-elect Gavin Newsom, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and state Assemblyman Marc Berman. In the race between two Democrats for U.S. Senate, just over 60 percent of residents favored incumbent Dianne Feinstein over state Sen. Kevin De Leon.

Marshall Tuck, largely favored by charter school proponents during his campaign, won a narrow victory for state superintendent of public instruction, eking out 50.6 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Mountain View voters, on the other hand, favored his opponent, state Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, with a 62 percent majority.

Mirroring results from June, Mountain View residents backed Laurie Smith in her bid for re-election as Santa Clara County sheriff, favoring her over challenger John Hirokawa by a nearly identical margin to the county as a whole.