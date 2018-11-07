News

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 7, 2018, 12:22 pm

Mountain View voters back bonds, progressive policies

Once again, city's voters trend left of California, county results

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

In keeping with past years, Mountain View voters largely leaned left in the Nov. 6 general election, backing spending measures, rejecting the gas tax repeal and showing a more favorable view -- however slight -- on repealing constraints on rent control.

The tally, as of Wednesday morning, shows a clear pattern of Mountain View voters favoring the four state bond measures on the ballot, with more than two-thirds of votes cast in favor of Proposition 1, a $4 billion housing bond.

Mountain View voters even narrowly backed Proposition 3, the $8.9 billion water infrastructure bond, which was defeated at the state level with 47.6 percent of the vote. Residents in Mountain View, by comparison, voted 53.1 percent in favor of the measure.

One of the more divisive measures on the ballot, Proposition 10, would have repealed the Costa-Hawkins Act, eliminating many statewide restrictions on local rent control policies. The measure tanked, with only 38.3 percent of state voters supporting Proposition 10, but in Mountain View it received a more favorable 47.5 percent of the vote.

Where Proposition 10 triumphed or fell short in Mountain View depends largely on location. Precinct data shows the measure was handily defeated in the single-family residential neighborhoods in the southern end of the city, like Blossom Valley, Cuesta Park and Waverly Park, in some cases losing on a three-to-one margin.

Precincts in more apartment-heavy areas like North Whisman, Shoreline West, Castro City and North Bayshore -- home to Santiago Villa mobile home park -- showed a narrow majority of residents supporting Proposition 10.

The city was fairly homogeneous on every other proposition on the ballot, with nearly every precinct voting in unison for or against measures. Getting rid of California's 2017 gas tax increase, including a 12-cent per gallon hike that went into effect last November, was extremely unpopular in Mountain View. Fewer than one in four voters, 23.6 percent, favored repealing the state's legislation, compared to 44.7 percent of state voters.

City residents tended to back Democrats by big margins down the ballot, supporting Govenor-elect Gavin Newsom, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and state Assemblyman Marc Berman. In the race between two Democrats for U.S. Senate, just over 60 percent of residents favored incumbent Dianne Feinstein over state Sen. Kevin De Leon.

Marshall Tuck, largely favored by charter school proponents during his campaign, won a narrow victory for state superintendent of public instruction, eking out 50.6 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Mountain View voters, on the other hand, favored his opponent, state Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, with a 62 percent majority.

Mirroring results from June, Mountain View residents backed Laurie Smith in her bid for re-election as Santa Clara County sheriff, favoring her over challenger John Hirokawa by a nearly identical margin to the county as a whole.

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by Nice try to deflect Voice
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Leans left, Yes.

But not Far left.

Goodbye far left Siegel.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Curious
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Where do I find this voting data by neighborhood? I'm curious about the trends, especially with regards to the City Council election

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Results?
a resident of Cuernavaca
4 hours ago

Why did you take down the results board so fast? Palo Alto online still has their results on the home oage.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Nice try to deflex Voice
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

@Results,
Why you ask, was the results taken down so fast? Because it is totally embarrassing to the Voice who endorsed Siegel and Showalter, for them to lose so badly!

ELLEN KAMEI 19.20% 5,615
ALISON HICKS 17.76% 5,193
LUCAS RAMIREZ 17.67% 5,168
PAT SHOWALTER 17.23% 5,038
Siegel 15.59% 4,560
JOHN INKS 12.54% 3,668

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by They went left leaning middle road
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Voters said no to the farther left (Siegel) and farther right (Inks).

They sort of lopped off the loonies on each end and we're left with a somewhat left leaning but middle of the road council, which I think fits MV well.
I'm glad the Developer friendly Inks and RV friendly Siegel are out.

The visions and policies of both of them were in direct contrast with the what the voters wanted...Clearly. I'm also glad the Inks troll here got owned by the results. Dead last? Out of that field? Oh my.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Inks Troll
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

That guy sure hitched his wagon to a losing candidate. Pretty clear that MV does not share his conservative opinions of development.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Blue Bottle Coffee coming to Stanford Shopping Center
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 1,810 views

Couples and Individuals: Alone or Lonely?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,487 views

Balsamic Vinegar + Foodprint Footprints
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 970 views

View all local blogs
 