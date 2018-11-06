News

Updated: Tue, Nov 6, 2018, 11:24 pm
Uploaded: Tue, Nov 6, 2018, 9:41 pm

Kamei and Hicks lead field in City Council race

Showalter and Ramirez in close race for third seat

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

It looks like a shake-up for the Mountain View City Council with two challengers taking the lead in early election night returns.

Results as of 11:15 p.m. show Planning Commissioner Ellen Kamei and former city planner Alison Hicks as the top vote-recipients, with 19.5 percent and 17.7 percent, respectively. In third place is Councilwoman Pat Showalter, with 17.4 percent of the vote.

In order for the trio of women to take the three council seats up for election, Showalter will have to maintain a narrow lead over Planning Commissioner Lucas Ramirez, who had 17.3 percent of the vote.

Trailing behind in the six-way race is Mayor Lenny Siegel, who is struggling in his bid for re-election with 16 percent of the vote.

Former Councilman John Inks is at the back of the field with 12.2 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the ballot initiatives put forward by city officials seem certain to pass. The business license tax update, Measure P, holds a 69 percent majority. Measure Q, the city's proposed tax on cannabis retail sales, is headed for a landslide victory with 81.1 percent approval.

