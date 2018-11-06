News

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 6, 2018, 10:26 pm

Incumbents lead in LASD school board race

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Residents happy with the leadership of the Los Altos School District can rejoice, as incumbents Vladimir Ivanovic and Bryan Johnson -- along with candidate Shali Sirkay -- took a lead in the race for the district's school board Tuesday night.

Results released at 11:15 p.m. show Johnson, a Santa Rita parent, leading with 4,341 votes, or 31.5 percent of votes cast, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Johnson was followed by Ivanovic, a Gardner Bullis parent and current board president, who has received 3,623 votes (26.3 percent).


Bryan Johnson

Shali Sirkay

Vladimir Ivanovic

Ying Liu
Sirkay, an active parent volunteer, holds a fairly small 236-vote lead over candidate and Bullis Charter School parent Ying Liu. The top vote-getter of the two is expected to win the seat on the board left by current board member Sangeeth Peruri, who opted not to run for re-election this year after his first term. Sirkay had 3,021 votes (21.9 percent) as of 11:15 p.m., followed by Liu at 2,785 votes (20.2 percent).

The three candidates leading in the race are on the same page with regards to future plans to buy land for a school in the San Antonio neighborhood of Mountain View. Ivanovic, Johnson and Sirkay told the Voice during the campaign that the district needs more land to handle major housing growth in the fast-developing region of the city, and backed the complicated scheme for paying off astronomically high costs of acquiring the prime real estate.

None of the three candidates made explicit commitments for how to use the land, however, each arguing in favor of a slower but more transparent and deliberative process for deciding if the charter school or a new neighborhood school ought to be built on the new site. Ivanovic said that, as of early October, he leaned in favor of opening a neighborhood school at the site.

Tuesday night's current leaders are the favorites among many current and former school board members, all three picking up endorsements from Peruri and school board member Steve Taglio and former board member Tamara Logan, along with Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.

Liu, seen by many voters as the alternative candidate, had a more skeptical approach to the school district's future planning, stating she would be interested in "alternative" uses for the $150 million Measure N bond. This could include upgrading existing school sites rather than buying new land, running contrary to the district's yearslong strategy.

Liu's endorsements include a long list of charter school parents along with several residents known for taking a critical eye to the district's plans, including Los Altos Hills mayor John Radford and Mountain View City Council member Margaret Abe-Koga.

The three winners will be sworn in at a time when peace between the district and Bullis Charter School is starting to fray, as both sides begin the antagonistic back-and-forth over enrollment growth and school facilities under the Proposition 39 process. The two parties ditched the process in favor of a five-year agreement that expires in June 30 next year, but failed to come to agreement on the terms by the Nov. 1 Proposition 39 deadline.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Everyone loses
a resident of another community
28 minutes ago

Itâ€™s unfortunate that LASD sadists do not seem to understand that more of the same is not working. Get ready to spend another decade in litigation battles... The sad thing is that if Tonya had been elected last go around, I bet you the LASD trustees could have convinced many BCS families to go for the tenth site in Mountain View. I hope parents in Mountain View School District learn from their dumber cousins in Los Altos....You reap what you sow.

