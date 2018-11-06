Incumbents lead in LASD school board race

Residents happy with the leadership of the Los Altos School District can rejoice, as incumbents Vladimir Ivanovic and Bryan Johnson -- along with candidate Shali Sirkay -- took a lead in the race for the district's school board Tuesday night.

Results released at 11:15 p.m. show Johnson, a Santa Rita parent, leading with 4,341 votes, or 31.5 percent of votes cast, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Johnson was followed by Ivanovic, a Gardner Bullis parent and current board president, who has received 3,623 votes (26.3 percent).



Bryan Johnson Bryan Johnson

Shali Sirkay Shali Sirkay

Vladimir Ivanovic Vladimir Ivanovic

Ying Liu Ying Liu

The three candidates leading in the race are on the same page with regards to future plans to buy land for a school in the San Antonio neighborhood of Mountain View. Ivanovic, Johnson and Sirkay told the Voice during the campaign that the district needs more land to handle major housing growth in the fast-developing region of the city, and backed the complicated scheme for paying off astronomically high costs of acquiring the prime real estate.

None of the three candidates made explicit commitments for how to use the land, however, each arguing in favor of a slower but more transparent and deliberative process for deciding if the charter school or a new neighborhood school ought to be built on the new site. Ivanovic said that, as of early October, he leaned in favor of opening a neighborhood school at the site.

Tuesday night's current leaders are the favorites among many current and former school board members, all three picking up endorsements from Peruri and school board member Steve Taglio and former board member Tamara Logan, along with Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.

Liu, seen by many voters as the alternative candidate, had a more skeptical approach to the school district's future planning, stating she would be interested in "alternative" uses for the $150 million Measure N bond. This could include upgrading existing school sites rather than buying new land, running contrary to the district's yearslong strategy.

Liu's endorsements include a long list of charter school parents along with several residents known for taking a critical eye to the district's plans, including Los Altos Hills mayor John Radford and Mountain View City Council member Margaret Abe-Koga.

The three winners will be sworn in at a time when peace between the district and Bullis Charter School is starting to fray, as both sides begin the antagonistic back-and-forth over enrollment growth and school facilities under the Proposition 39 process. The two parties ditched the process in favor of a five-year agreement that expires in June 30 next year, but failed to come to agreement on the terms by the Nov. 1 Proposition 39 deadline.