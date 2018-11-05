Letters to the editor: Nov. 2, 2018

Tamara for school board

I am writing in support of Tamara Becher Patterson for Mountain View Whisman school board. She is passionate, hard-working, and throughout the years I have known her has always been working to make a positive impact in our community. She would be an asset to the school board and the city.

I had the pleasure of getting to know Tamara when we were both working on our MBAs at UC Berkeley. She embodies the four leadership principles from the school:

• Question the status quo. During several of our group projects, Tamara would often play devil's advocate to make sure we were looking at the problem from different angles to come up with the best solution.

• Confidence without attitude. Tamara is dedicated to her work, motivated to do better, passionate, hard-working, and just plain old smart! And she's great at sharing her vision, bringing people along while respecting their beliefs.

• Students always. Always eager to learn something new, I've been impressed at Tamara's authentic interest in any topic she puts her mind to. She's my go-to friend for all things kids, environment, and now education.

• Beyond yourself. While Tamara told me she surprised herself when she decided to run for school board, it didn't actually surprise me at all. She is the type of person that would step up if she could help others. This is why Mountain View Whisman would be getting a strong, dedicated and passionate leader with Tamara. When Tamara sees an opportunity, she is driven to make a positive impact.

Vote Tamara Becher Patterson for Mountain View Whisman school board.

Lisa-Anne Chung

Montecito Avenue

Vote for Dr. Fung

This is to strongly support Dr. Peter Fung's candidacy for re-election to the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors.

I have known, worked, and shared friendship with Dr. Fung for over 40 years. I know from substantial experience that he is a very bright, knowledgeable, hard-working, diplomatic and trustworthy physician, who has served with distinction in a variety of administrative positions, including as chairman of the health care district board. As an administrator, he knows how to achieve consensus among various people with their different motivations, resulting in good outcomes of complex issues. As a physician, he has substantial experience in dealing with complicated medical issues. Dr. Fung is highly motivated to achieve excellence in the many facets of medical care.

In sum, there is no better candidate for the El Camino Healthcare District board than Dr. Peter Fung. I strongly support his candidacy, and I highly recommend you vote for him. Thank you for your consideration.

W. Stroud Connor, M.D.

Board-certified neurologist

Support George Ting

George Ting is the right person for El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors. Dr. Ting has long been identified as one of the top physicians at El Camino Hospital and has held virtually every leadership position at the hospital. He is sought after by colleagues and hospital administrators alike to solve tough problems in a thoughtful and collaborative way. I have known George for over 30 years and know him to be highly intelligent and having the highest integrity. As a member of the Sequoia Healthcare board and a physician I can attest to the value he would bring to the community.

Jerry Shefren, M.D.

Portola Valley

Vote for Dr. Ting

I worked at El Camino Hospital for over 30 years and knew Dr. Ting for many of those years. He is a brilliant and dedicated physician and leader. I recommend Dr. George Ting for a position on the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors.

El Camino Hospital was founded by physicians, volunteers and community members wanting access to great health care for their communities They succeeded. Now we must assure that their vision and the success of El Camino continues through the tumultuous times ahead for health care and for stand-alone district hospitals. I am certain George Ting has the skill, experience and the drive to help guide El Camino Hospital into the future. He knows the pitfalls of the past and understands what the future holds.

Nancy Hardyck

Yorkton Drive

We're better than this

Many people say that the renewal of American politics must start at the local level. This can't happen if local politicians adopt the style of some national leaders for whom any means is justified in pursuit of their goals. The (week before last), citizens of Mountain View received in the mail a disturbing example of the kind of politics that we don't need. One of the candidates for City Council sent us a clear message. Focusing on the issue of RV parking on Mountain View streets, his pale green postcard implied falsely that people living in cars and RVs do not pay taxes or contribute to our community and, thus, are not worthy of our support. The postcard contained not a word about a solution to the problem.

We are confident that Mountain View citizens will respond to this tactic by voting for candidates for City Council who will offer empathy and support for all residents of our city, including those forced by Silicon Valley economics to live in cars and RVs.

I Ronald and Dorothy Schafer==

West Dana Street

Vote for a new voice

As parents of three children who are/will be attending Mountain View Whisman School District schools, we are looking at the candidates for the school board with great interest this year.

Despite the school district having made great strides in improving infrastructure and academics across all schools, there is still a lot to be done to help our kids not only achieve, but excel standards in order to succeed in this competitive world. To that end, the school district needs board members who are an active part of the school community and are not afraid to make decisions.

In our eyes Tamara Patterson is the ideal candidate since she is a working mom of three school-aged (or younger) children, has strong leadership and business experience and will tackle the burning issues such as narrowing the achievement gap and getting our kids ready for their future. From our interactions with her she is very hands-on, a good listener, a troubleshooter and has the passion and drive to get the job done!

Please vote for a fresh perspective and a new voice on the school board: Tamara Patterson.

Karin and Timo Kohlberger

Comstock Queen Court

A breath of fresh air

Ellen Kamei is a breath of fresh air. I am honored to recommend her for Mountain View City Council. Ellen will bring the collaboration and communication necessary for being an effective council member. She also has the policy background and education necessary to do the job.

I first met Ellen when volunteering on the Measure E campaign. I was struck by her enthusiasm and commitment to education. She truly wants to make sure the future is bright for our children with adequate facilities and excellent teachers. I learned Ellen herself taught English as a second language abroad. She supports all students and a neighborhood school at the Kohl's site.

As a former president of the Los Mountain View PTA Council, I have worked across school jurisdictions, and I know how important communication is with our families, elected officials, and other constituents. I am confident Ellen will be a leader on housing and places for children and families to live, play, and learn. I have seen Ellen firsthand working at the grassroots level. She will truly be a community partner and put families first. I hope you will join me in supporting her. Vote Ellen Kamei for Mountain View City Council on Nov. 6!

Shali Sirkay

Los Altos

Don't vote Republican

When the Republican Party held the House and Senate under President Obama, it delayed a vote for his Supreme Court nominee for the reason of representing the American people's voice in the 2016 election. After the Republicans controlled the legislative and executive branches, they rushed their second Supreme Court nominee into office (who lied under oath about his college drinking and knowledge of receiving stolen political data) into a lifetime appointment before the 2018 election.

When the Republican Party did not control the presidency and the House, it complained about government running up national deficits. After the Republican Party controlled the presidency and the House, it passed its only significant piece of legislation in two years, a tax reform bill that creates our biggest annual deficit ever (over a trillion dollars).

Before Republican Donald Trump held office, he complained that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton put national security at risk by using a personal computer. Since taking office, Donald Trump uses an unsecured iPhone that Russia and China have hacked. He gave security clearances to over 150 White House staffers vulnerable to blackmail because they did not pass FBI background checks. For two years, President Trump has not secured our national election systems from Russian meddling. He resists condemning dismemberment of an American resident in a foreign consulate.

Why would any American vote for a party that makes their lives less safe abroad? Less secure financially? Less likely to receive justice in our courts? Less united in our commitment to provide and protect liberty for all?

Robert Schick

Cuesta Drive

Re-elect Peter Fung

I strongly endorse Dr. Peter Fung's re-election to the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors. I have worked with Dr. Fung for the last 11 years and know him to be a strong leader with a vision that he pursues with passion.

Dr. Fung is a board-certified vascular neurologist who lives and works locally. He has served as the stroke program medical director at El Camino Hospital for six years. During this time, his vision was to foster teamwork in order to elevate the level of care for our stroke patients. Together we were able to build a program of excellence recognized nationally by the American Heart/Stroke Association.

Dr. Fung has served as chairperson for the El Camino Healthcare District board for the last three years. During his tenure he has helped to lead the hospital in achieving a highly coveted ranking by the U.S. News and World Report's listing of the top hospitals in the country. El Camino Hospital is proud to be named as one of the top 29 hospitals of over 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Less than 1 percent of all hospitals have been able to meet the requirements to be included in this elite group. The patients, the community, as well as the employees benefit from a hospital that provides excellence in all areas of care. This cannot be achieved without excellent leadership.

Dr. Fung is committed to the promotion of health and wellness in our community. His vision for our community hospital includes:

• Maintaining El Camino Hospital as an independent and highly successful community asset with a focus on quality and compassionate care

• Providing maximum impact on unmet health care needs

• A strongly held principle of transparency and intelligent oversight of the taxpayers' community benefit dollars.

I agree with Dr. Fung's vision for our hospital and know him to be a leader that can successfully promote goals to uphold his passion of excellence for El Camino Hospital. Please join me in voting for Dr. Peter C. Fung as a member of the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors.

Sherril Hopper

Neurovascular nurse practitioner, El Camino Hospital