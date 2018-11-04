News

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 4, 2018, 9:14 am

LASD fires warning shot over Bullis growth plans

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Bullis Charter School officials announced that they are seeking to boost student enrollment by over 20 percent in the coming school year, and formally requested last week that Los Altos School District find space to house more than 1,000 students by April next year.

Despite the monthslong process ahead, Los Altos School District shot back Friday, releasing a statement warning that the charter school is seeking to close down Egan Junior High and expand onto the rest of the school's campus -- something charter school representatives flatly deny.

The K-8 Bullis is currently housed in portable buildings on the Egan and Blach junior high school campuses.

The latest back-and-forth was prompted by a state-mandated process for charter schools to request facilities under Proposition 39, which states that school districts must provide "reasonably equivalent" facilities to children within the district who choose to go to a charter school. The request states that Bullis Charter School will increase enrollment from 915 students this year to 1,105 in the 2019-20 school year, 1,058 of whom live within the district's boundaries. The "in-district" enrollment would increase by 220 students, or about 26 percent, according to the request.

An online petition urging Los Altos School District not to close down Egan, started on Friday, has already picked up more than 1,200 supporters as of Sunday morning.

The request states that Bullis' "preference" is to be located on the Egan site, with "exclusive use" of the site's approximately 20 acres. A large portion of the charter school is already housed on the eastern end of the campus, with the Egan Junior High School campus on the western side, and the request asserts that the large campus would be an ideal location for Bullis to expand without disrupting those students. Egan is one of the district's largest sites, and Bullis, at 1,105 students, would be the largest school, according to the request.

It would also, however, displace hundreds of junior high school-age students in the district to a yet-to-be-determined new location, which the facilities request acknowledges but downplays.

"Since BCS has far more students on the Egan campus returning next year, moving Egan would disrupt the education of far less public school students," the request states. "BCS regrets any disruption for even a single child for a single year, but notes that the District has had many years, including the most recent five years pursuant to the settlement agreement, to effectively plan for a more permanent single site solution."

In the statement released by the school district Friday, district officials said Bullis' request to "close" Egan would cause significant problems, and that it makes no effort to state "where LASD should place the nearly 600 junior high school students who would be evicted imminently from the Egan campus or denied the ability to enroll in junior high there."

The statement calls the request a "step back" from the collaborative spirit between the charter school and the district, particularly the five-year facilities agreement inked between the two parties in 2014. The agreement expires in June, and progress on a subsequent multi-year agreement that avoids annual Proposition 39 requests screeched to a halt earlier this year. To grant the charter school its request for all of Egan would amount to "preferential treatment" for Bullis over district students, according to the district's statement.

Bullis Charter School board chair Joe Hurd told the Voice that parents shouldn't interpret the language of the request to mean the charter school wants to close down Egan, let alone take over the campus. He said Bullis is requested by state statute to name a specific school site as part of its facilities request, as it had to do with all 10 of its Proposition 39 requests since 2004.

"The Prop. 39 request submitted on Nov. 1 is the first stage of a multi-part, monthslong process," he said "It is a process that is set up by statute to give both sides a chance to make the proposal, receive a counter proposal, meet, confer and agree on a final solution. This is the first step in the process."

Hurd said the latest comments by the school district are inflammatory and inaccurate, and shows an unwillingness to collaborate with Bullis on a permanent solution to more than a decade of debates over facilities.

"BCS did not call for the closure of any high-performing LASD school. The fact that LASD wants to paint this as BCS calling for the closure of Egan is a blatant attempt to sow fear, uncertainty and doubt in the LASD community."

For years, the charter school's leadership has made it clear it wants a consolidated campus in a centralized location in the school district, as well as the ability to grow to 1,200 students over the next three to five years. For Los Altos School District administrators and board members alike, this has represented a huge logistical challenge, particularly with the competing interests of neighborhood school communities who do not want to be uprooted.

Members of a district task force debated, and ultimately rejected, the idea of relocating Egan Junior High to a new potential school site in the San Antonio region of Mountain View, which could have cleared the way for Bullis to expand into the Egan campus. Most of the task force's members opposed the idea, and a majority of trustees rejected the idea at the Sept. 10 board meeting.

Although the school district is negotiating to buy nearly 10 acres of land at the corner of California Street and Showers Drive in Mountain View for a future school, Bullis families and charter school leadership have largely rejected the idea of being placed at the future school site. Among the top concerns are traffic and an unwillingness to put 900 students onto a relatively small site.

State law requires that the Los Altos School District respond to the request by Dec. 1 and put together a written proposal for how to accommodate the charter school's 1,058 district students by Feb. 1.

Comments

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
19 hours ago
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

It is extremely disheartening that the Los Altos public school district ADMINISTRATION is still deciding to wage Public Relations and probably Legal war on the public charter school. Under California law, passed by the people of California in Proposition 39, the LASD is legally required to provide equivalent facilities to the public school students that attend Bullis.

Pretty simple. In the free competition between parent wanting Bullis public Charter, vs. parents wanting public LASD, the public charter is often winning. [there are many ways to measure winning - as a % of available spaces that are applied for - BCS is handily exceeding the LASD]

Rich People's Squabbles. They always seem to involve wasting $,$$$,$$$ on lawyers. These hired guns use up public money best used (IMO) on public education programs for kids.

IMO the Superintendent of LASD should be ashamed. But that is the Public Policy of the majority of the LASD Governing Board.

But, with the apparent BMV (Bullis application to Mountain View-Whisman) attitude of the MVWSD organization leaders (Superintendent and Bd. President request for delay), my home MVW district may have it's own problems.

Posted by Tamara Logan
a resident of another community
17 hours ago

Joe Hurd's claim that "Bullis is requested by state statute to name a specific school site" is simply false. The charter must name a location and/or geographic area. How can one interpret taking over the entire Egan campus with exclusive access as anything other than closing an LASD school? The BCS petition offers no concrete alternatives. While the Kohl's site would not be perfect for BCS, it could certainly be an avenue to long term reconciliation and site certainty without the need to close any LASD schools. It could be brand new, state of the art facility just for BCS students. If there was not enough space, a secondary site could be created much closer than the current Blach location.
The charter's rejection of this option and pressure on Mountain View City Council to kill the deal are anything but collaborative. Do Bullis families really want to be at the center of more years of pain in the district?

Posted by Hey GrownUps - Figure It Out
a resident of The Crossings
15 hours ago

It's absolutely 100% wasted energy trying to claim moral high ground on either side. Who cares what the other side said or didn't say. The bottom line is - LASD, figure it out. Where are you going to put 1100 kids by next fall. Stop wasting time looking at real estate in Mountain View and initiating Go Fund Me campaigns - it's a complete waste of time b/c at the end of the day, you still are obligated to find space for 1100 kids in 10 months time. So best sharpen your pencils and get to work. We elected you and gave you a boat load of money. You also had the benefit of a 5 year siesta. Literally, you sat on your behinds and have nothing to show for 1800 days and a gazillion dollar. You should be fired regardless of the transgressions of your opponent.

You sound like a certain political party in the US that is trying to do a headfake heading into the midterms and appeal to emotions only on topics like caravans and the like.

Get back to work LASD and Figure This Out. You were elected to deliver results. If I wanted more whining, I'd spend more time with my kids.

Posted by Bikes2work
a resident of The Crossings
14 hours ago
Bikes2work is a registered user.

I have to say that I am very disappointed with the inflammatory LASD press release. The main issue is not Egan at all. The main issue is how to make room for all the new BCS classrooms that are needed for next year. Maybe LASD should offer to set up a third campus for BCS at Covington or Loyola?

Then we'll have BCS North, BCS South, and BCS West. There won't be many kids actually going to the old LASD schools soon. BCS won't be able to be called a commuter school either. With that many campuses, many BCS students can just attend a BCS campus in their own neighborhood.

Posted by Karish
a resident of St. Francis Acres
14 hours ago

BCS does not need to be placed on one site. LASD is also not located on one site, but spread across a handful of sights. Just because one calls itself a district and the other calls itself a school doesn't change anything...

Posted by LASD Negotiating Tactic
a resident of another community
13 hours ago

This is LASD's negotiating tactic. First they stall and make no decent offers then they wait for BCS to put in its Prop 39 request. Then they distort what BCS says in an effort to aid their negotiations. There was never a chance that Egan would close. Egan is reducing in size naturally as the population decreases. That's different. LASD has ZERO idea put forth on how they would increase BCS's space to even be equal for the current 900 students let alone the enrolled 1100 for next year. LASD succeeded for the 5 year agreement in squeezing BCS down into space sufficient for about 600 students by pretending that there would be no way BCS could ever grow to 900. So naturally BCS changed tactics and completed enrollment BEFORE making the request for next year. This isn't seek to increase. These students are already enrolled.

Still BCS has been open and forthcoming about possibly accepting a reduced amount of space. Having ALL of Egan would be 25% less than that to which they are entitled. That's a big concession starting out. But beyond that, after the example of Egan, BCS said in their application:

"Although Proposition 39 requires the District to allocate a school facility for Charter School use, BCS is amenable to discussing alternative facilities arrangements that meet both the needs of the District and BCS. Nothing in this Request for Facilities should be construed as a waiver of any rights of BCS. BCS hereby reserves any and all rights available to BCS under the law."

Elsewhere in the application for Prop 39 space, BCS goes into detail with various problems with past LASD tactics at hindering BCS's operation by constrictions placed on space they were provided. They even comment on what is important should they continue to be split across 2 different sites. THIS IS NOT DEMANDING A SINGLE SITE, LET ALONE DEMANDING EGAN.

LASD Lies, pure and simple.

Posted by space for kids
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

If space for kids in classrooms is what's at issue - and the number of kids is basically staying the same (Total kids = LASD +BCS ), @Bikes2work and @Karish are 'basically' correct.

There is no shortage of classroom space. There may be shortage of "Figure It Out" by "Grownups." But there is no shortage of classroom space. Middle schools or Jr. high schools, the politically "untouchable" Covington, lots of shortage of innovative thinking. There is not shortage of classroom space BECAUSE (Total kids = LASD + BCS is a constant).

Posted by LASD Negotiating Tactic
a resident of another community
13 hours ago

I know you don't like web links, but anyway, here's a link to the complete submission from Bullis in requesting facilities under Prop 39. It includes the part about what's important if they are split between two sites, and so forth. See:

Web Link

Posted by Sad Parent
a resident of The Crossings
13 hours ago

So disappointed that BCS and LASD are going down the road of conflict. It's so wasteful and unnecessary.

In this round BCS had to name a location. What might a reasonable choice look like? The most obvious requirement is that the location needs to be ready for kids to actually attend school there by this coming August. Which facilities could LASD possibly provide in that timeframe? Is there any possibility other than an existing school site? And unless LASD is going to build new facilities in a hurry, what alternative exists other than facilities in use today? So BCS named a location already in use.

And then there's the state requirement for the provided facilities to be "reasonably equivalent." That would rule out portable buildings, multi-site splits, sites without a complete facilities mix (sporting field, blacktop, playground equipment, restrooms, lockers, special-use spaces like for drama and assemblies, etc.). That narrows the options enough that the Egan site looks like the least disruptive possibility, or pretty close.

I'd love to see any other options that would meet the requirements above and that don't involve displacing students. In the meantime it looks to me like BCS did their homework and played it straight. Now it's up to LASD to do their homework and respond.

My hope is that BCS and LASD can think and resolve this like adults.

Posted by Amanda
a resident of The Crossings
11 hours ago

Looks like the Crossings Bullis cabal is firing up the boards again. Believe it or not, the majority of us in the Crossings are perfectly fine with LASD schools and are sick and tired of being pushed around by the same personalities that continually claim to speak for us all when in reality they speak only for themselves and for Bullis. Bullis has always bullied its way around both here and throughout the district. Parents considering Bullis should really question whether or not they want to be part of a culture of bullying, entitlement, white lies, and discrimination against less fortunate families from lower socio-economic groups and special education students.

Posted by Amanda Burke-Aaronson
a resident of The Crossings
10 hours ago
Amanda Burke-Aaronson is a registered user.

Again, to be clear, THIS poster is not me:

“Posted by Amanda
a resident of The Crossings
1 hour ago
Looks like the Crossings Bullis cabal is firing up the boards again. Believe it or not, the majority of us in the Crossings are perfectly fine with LASD schools and are sick and tired of being pushed around by the same personalities that continually claim to speak for us all when in reality they speak only for themselves and for Bullis....”

Posted by New to Los Altos
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

So if Bullis has already submitted 10 Proposition 39 requests since 2004, why is this still not resolved and why are people freaking out about Egan if the previous 10 requests have not led to any school closures? Can someone please explain? Thanks in advance.

Posted by Observant resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Perhaps someone can help with the math here. I was surprised to see that the LAST enrollment has been declining while the population in Los Altos is growing.

So I looked at a few other numbers:

Seems like Bullis is educating 20% of the district's kids in that age group. They are oversubscribed by at least 2x (is that right?). My understanding is that 30%+ of the parents in the district opt for private schools for their kids. I'm not sure what the overlap between the non-lottery-winners and private-school attendees is, but assuming it's half and half, wouldn't that imply that somewhere around 60% of the district's eligible parents would prefer to opt of the LASD schools? If that's right - shouldn't that be the critical concern of the LASD board?

Posted by Adult in the room
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago

The problem is BCS. It always has been. If you don't have clarity on where you will put new kids, don't enroll them. BCS is not a victim, they are predators. I have watched this story unfold for years and it's time to put it to a stop. Both LASD and MVSD have excellent public elementary and middle schools. I have 2 kids who attended these schools and are now at MVHS. There is no need for a charter school in this area. Parents who desire an advanced, uber curriculum can afford to send their kids to private schools who offer that kind of platform. Or move to Palo Alto where the test scores are higher (what BCS people want). In the end LASD is simply trying to stand up for itself in the face of an organization that is litigious, righteous, and out of line. A public institution against a privately funded bully. Enough is enough BCS. Privatize. You have the ability and means. Quit trying to take advantage of a law meant to enable people in blighted areas to get a decent public education. It's just obnoxious.

