News

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 3, 2018, 8:33 am

Raises for top city staff

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

At its Oct. 23 meeting, the Mountain View City Council approved raises for its top employees. City Manager Dan Rich, City Attorney Jannie Quinn and City Clerk Lisa Natusch will each receive a 4 percent pay bump, in addition to a 2 percent increase of their respective retirement plans.

With the increases, Rich will now be paid an annual salary of $301,045, Quinn will be paid $275,026, and Natusch will be paid $140,400. Each position will also get an extra 21 hours of paid leave time.

The raises come following a favorable series of evaluations conducted by the City Council. Speaking ahead of a vote, council members said that their staff deserved it.

"I'm very proud of all of our employees," said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga. "I do believe we have the best in the Bay Area, if not farther out."

The raises were approved in a 5-0 vote with Councilmen Ken Rosenberg and John McAlister absent.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Time to Send a Message
By Steve Levy | 54 comments | 2,246 views

Menlo Grill closes for revamp
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 2,181 views

Love, Justice, and Ada's Cafe
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 1,233 views

Couples: Philosophy of Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 944 views

ACK! You Still Need Food For the Halloween Party!
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 870 views

View all local blogs
 