Raises for top city staff

At its Oct. 23 meeting, the Mountain View City Council approved raises for its top employees. City Manager Dan Rich, City Attorney Jannie Quinn and City Clerk Lisa Natusch will each receive a 4 percent pay bump, in addition to a 2 percent increase of their respective retirement plans.

With the increases, Rich will now be paid an annual salary of $301,045, Quinn will be paid $275,026, and Natusch will be paid $140,400. Each position will also get an extra 21 hours of paid leave time.

The raises come following a favorable series of evaluations conducted by the City Council. Speaking ahead of a vote, council members said that their staff deserved it.

"I'm very proud of all of our employees," said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga. "I do believe we have the best in the Bay Area, if not farther out."

The raises were approved in a 5-0 vote with Councilmen Ken Rosenberg and John McAlister absent.