Ying, Ivanovic ratchet up spending in LASD race

Candidate Ying Liu accelerated campaign spending in the final weeks before election day, leading the pack in the four-way race for three seats on the Los Altos School District's board of trustees.

Campaign finance statement released last week show Liu has raised $17,377 for her school board campaign, most of it fueled by loans to herself. Following Liu are school board president Vladimir Ivanovic, who has raised $9,199, followed closely by challenger Shali Sirkay at $8,435. Trailing behind is trustee Bryan Johnson, who had $1,750 to spend on the campaign trail as of Oct. 20.

Liu's campaign has mostly been self-financed, relying heavily on a total $13,114 in loans to her campaign, along with several contributions from district residents Michael Oates ($300), Charles Bransi ($250), Grace Yang ($200) and Rebecca Hickman ($200). Subsequent filings on Oct. 26 report that she received two $1,000 donations, from Los Altos resident Jian Sik and Los Altos resident Yibin Tang, boosting her campaign funds to at least $19,377. Liu reported spending most of her funds -- $13,712 in total -- as of Oct. 20, mostly on mailers and door hangers.

It's a similar story for Ivanovic, who has loaned his campaign $8,000 of the $9,199 in total funds. He reported receiving $500 from the Los Altos Teachers Association's PAC and $500 from Los Altos resident Robert Cole, who recently helped pass the $295 million Measure E bond for the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District.

Ivanovic drew down most of his campaign fund during the latest filing period, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 20, spending most of the cash on campaign printing costs, flyers and newspaper ads.

Sirkay took in $8,435 as of Oct. 20, although most of it was raised earlier in the election season. The latest round of contributions includes $1,000 from Los Altos resident Roopa Rajendran; a $688 contribution Sirkay made to own campaign; $250 from Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian; and a handful of $100 and $200 donations from local residents. She reported spending $5,309 as of Oct. 20, mostly on filing fees, newspaper ads and lawn signs,.

Johnson's $1,750 in campaign funds includes a $1,000 loan to himself, bolstered by $500 from the Los Altos Teachers Association. He's spent significantly more than he's raised -- $4,269 as of Oct. 20 -- the latest expenditure was for campaign flyers.