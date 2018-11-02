Planned Parenthood clinic to be razed for housing

Planned Parenthood's Mountain View Health Center is expected to open the doors of its new clinic next year ahead of major redevelopment in the fast-changing San Antonio region.

The clinic, which provides reproductive health services as well as primary care, needs to leave its current home at the corner of San Antonio Road to make way for a recently approved housing project. In June, Mountain View City Council members approved plans by developer Greystar to demolish the commercial building in order to build 623 units on the property.

In anticipation of getting evicted, officials at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte purchased a property just down the street -- 2500 California St. -- in March, and plan to fully relocate, opening the new clinic in summer 2019, according to Lupe Rodriguez, the organization's director of public affairs. Construction is already underway to renovate the building.

While Greystar has received entitlements and the tenants are all on short-term lease agreements, Rodriguez said the clinic hasn't received notice to leave the property prior to the planned move.

"We haven't seen anything to indicate we need to vacate the space we've got right now," she said.

The impending redevelopment raised alarm bells in early 2017 when Planned Parenthood Mar Monte's leadership, along with Santa Clara County officials, worried that the clinic may not have a suitable place to move, and that a closure would pose a huge problem for the thousands of residents who rely on the health center's services. Although Planned Parenthood is known for its reproductive health services, the clinic also provides primary care to thousands of low-income patients and Valley Health Plan members.

The North County region of Santa Clara County is also part of the only supervisorial district without a county-operating health center, making Planned Parenthood a significant part of the region's safety net services in lieu of a county facility.

With room to spare in the new 8,000-square-foot facility, Lupe said there are plans in the works to share the space with the county for specialty care that would supplement, rather than duplicate, what's offered at the clinic. County supervisors were scheduled Tuesday to vote on allowing county officials to negotiate a contract with Planned Parenthood to lease 1,279 square feet of the building, but they ultimately deferred the item to a future meeting.

The San Antonio clinic, now in its 45th year of service, has been a valuable asset to the community, providing pediatric to geriatric care, family planning, cancer screenings and treatment for chronic diseases, according to a county staff report. Those same patients could benefit from "complimentary" county services at the same site, and a lease agreement could present a rare opportunity for the county to get a foothold in the high-cost North County real estate market.

"This lease opportunity is attractive, given the challenges of leasing office space appropriate for such functions, near public transportation, within the city of Mountain View at a competitive rent in the current real estate market," according to the report.

Even after inking a contract with the county, Rodriguez said there could be enough room to share the facility with some third agency that could provide health services at the site. More details on the clinic will be available sometime next year, she said.