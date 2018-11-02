Mixed bag for high school test scores

Some of the most challenged demographics in the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District exceeded expectations or rebounded from last year's dip in performance, according to recently released state test results.

Students learning English and students with disabilities saw the largest gains in performance on California's state standardized test, conducted this spring, while Latino students lost ground. District officials celebrated the performance increases, but cautioned against putting too much stock on a single and arguably less important measure like state test scores.

Overall test scores for the 2017-18 school year show a slight decrease in performance in English language arts, from 81.9 percent of students meeting or exceeding state standards to 79.3 percent, while math scores notched up from 67 percent meeting the standards to 68.9 percent. Unlike the neighboring Palo Alto Unified School District, the vast majority of Mountain View-Los Altos juniors -- 90 percent -- took the state's Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) test, giving the district an accurate snapshot of performance for the class of 2019.

District administrators made a concerted effort over the last school year to boost performance among English learners and students with disabilities, and it appears to have paid off. Of the students with disabilities, 41.5 percent met state standards for English and 26 percent met the standards for math -- up from 34.7 percent for English and 21 percent for math the prior year. By comparison, only 20 percent of disabled 11th-grade students met the standards for English in Santa Clara County, and 9.7 percent met the standards for math.

Despite being a cohort of students that's subject to big changes each year, the district's English learners rebounded from a drop in performance last year, with 15.5 percent meeting state standards for English and 11.3 percent meeting the standards for math. This is up from 7.8 percent for English and 3.4 percent for math in 2017.

Along with practice exams and getting students familiar with the somewhat unusual digital test format, the district has been reconfiguring its support programs for the under-performing students in recent years, said Brigitte Sarraf, the district's director of accountability and evaluation. Teens who fall behind are encouraged to double up on two English and math courses, and are offered what are called "stretch courses" that extend a class' content over two years instead of one.

At the same time, Sarraf said Mountain View High School introduced new classes that focused on teaching courses in a "language-friendly" environment, allowing students with basic English skills to understand the content.

"We are very happy to see that our English Learners have gained 6 and 7 percentage points respectively in ELA and Math," she said.

Performance drops among Latino students, however, are a cause for concern, Sarraf said. Among the nearly 250 juniors identified as Hispanic or Latino who took the test this year, 49.6 percent met state standards for English language arts and 28.7 met the standards for math -- down from 55 percent and 34.5 percent, respectively. Disparities in test scores along ethnic lines are much larger in the district than the rest of the county and the state, and it's been a long-standing goal among district administrators to change that.

"This is disappointing to us, as we are trying very hard to narrow this gap," Sarraf said in an email, noting that a disproportionate number of Latino students are also speaking English at a beginner level.

"The higher the number of non-English speaking students, the greater the likelihood that ELA scores as a whole will not be an accurate reflection of what students know and are able to do," she said.

The decrease in performance among Latino students, disappointing as it may be, wasn't unusual. Latino students performed worse across both core subjects throughout Santa Clara County, and the Mountain View Whisman School District reported performance among its Latino students hasn't budged much in about three years.

Sarraf encouraged residents to take the SBAC test results with a grain of salt, saying that the structure of the exam -- testing only juniors -- means each year reflects a completely different group of students. By comparison, elementary school districts monitor results from third grade through eighth grade, making year-to-year comparisons more valuable. In past meetings, district administrators have also acknowledged that parents and teachers alike aren't too worried about SBAC performance, which isn't an important metric when applying for colleges and universities.

Instead, the district's leadership has focused more of its attention on recruiting underserved students to take Advanced Placement (AP) classes and AP tests, particularly Latino students. The district has spent the last three years on efforts to scout minority students who are likely to succeed in the more rigorous classes and, once they agree to take the courses, providing them with targeted support to improve study habits and fill any gaps in knowledge and skills.

Sarraf touts that the number of students taking AP classes and tests goes up each year, as do the scores, and that underrepresented students are doing better on AP tests than the rest of the county, the state and the country.

"Without question, AP is one of the hallmarks of this district," Sarraf said in the email. "We are offering more AP courses that are accessible and more likely to be of interest to underrepresented students."