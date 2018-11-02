Google moves to next stage of campus plans

Moving into the next phase of its showpiece campus plans, Google officials submitted new architecture designs in recent days for two projects in North Bayshore. Taken together, the twin proposals call for 800,000 square feet of new office space as well as 3,200 parking stalls.

The two North Bayshore proposals would develop what are known as the Landings and Huff sites. Neither proposal should come as any major surprise for Mountain View officials since they've both been in the queue of approved gatekeeper projects for about three years. In fact, city officials had been ratcheting up pressure on Google officials to stop dragging their heels and submit formal designs.

The more remarkable of the pair is the Landings project, located just north of Highway 101 at 2171 Landings Drive. The plans call for an 800,000 square-foot building that marks a new course for the company's unorthodox office architecture. A couple years ago, Google drew international headlines for the bubble-dome design and photovoltaic rooftops of its Charleston East and Bay View buildings. With Landings, the company appears to be adopting another distinct style.

The design plans by the Heatherwick Studio architecture firm call for a cluster of buildings linked in a "sawtooth" archway. This layout would have the some offices along the middle of the arc raised up to two stories off the ground with a private walkway running below. The buildings would be five stories at most, but they would be raised much higher due to the archway design.

"The intent -- from design to the proposed materials for construction -- is for the building to blend in with its surroundings as much as possible," the Heatherwick architects explained in their proposal. "The building envelope ... breathes new life into the sawtooth roof, reinterpreting it as a fluid and collective form."

On the ground floor, the Landings project calls for a variety of employee cafes and unspecified amenities. Below the offices would be a large garage with room for up to 1,408 vehicles.

Unlike the Charleston East project with its promenade and "Green Loop" walkway open to the public, the Landings site would be largely off-limits. The building would be encircled with hedges and fencing to prevent outsiders from strolling through. Instead, the public would be routed to a new extension of the Green Loop trail that would be built on the east side of the Landings project alongside Permanente Creek.

To build the project, Google would be tearing down about 250,000 square feet of offices currently in use. Google received permission to double that footprint as part of a 2015 city allocation, and that total was later brought up to 800,000 square feet from a land swap deal with LinkedIn.

To build the Landings project, Google is asking permission to remove nearly 900 trees. Of those, about 374 are listed as heritage trees, including many redwoods. To replace them, the company is proposing to plant 735 new trees.

If city approvals are granted, construction for the Landings project is expected to move forward in 2023.

“This is the start of a conversation with the city and community of Mountain View on the redevelopment of our Landings offices, which we believe could better complement and connect with the surrounding North Bayshore neighborhood,” said Drew Wenzel, Google development executive, in a statement.

The Huff project is much more straightforward -- It's a proposal for a giant parking garage with room for 1,792 vehicles. The site is an 8-acre gravel lot, located on Huff Avenue about a quarter mile south of Charleston Road.

For help meeting its parking needs, Google currently leases space at Shoreline Amphitheater from Live Nation, but that arrangement is expected to end in 2025. City officials say the Huff project is expected to replace that parking supply, allowing Google's other office projects to move forward.

Along with the garage, Google is also planning to include about 8,000 square feet of new retail space that architects note would be suitable for a fitness center or food retail.

Mountain View city officials are currently scheduled to discuss the new North Bayshore projects at the Dec. 11 City Council meeting.