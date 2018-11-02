News

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 2, 2018, 1:37 pm

Election 2018: Our recommendations

A roundup of endorsements from the Voice's editorial board for the Nov. 6 election

by Mountain View Voice editorial board / Mountain View Voice

In the weeks leading up to Election Day this Tuesday, Nov. 6, the Voice has published endorsements on several local races and measures. Here is a list of our recommendations, with links to the endorsement editorials:

Mountain View City Council

With six candidates for three open seats, we endorse challenger Lucas Ramirez and incumbents Leonard "Lenny" Siegel and Pat Showalter. (See editorial, Oct. 26)

Measure P

Vote yes on Measure P, which would update Mountain View's business license tax structure and rate to implement a tiered tax system that would charge a headcount fee tied to the size of the business. Revenue generated would go toward transportation improvements and affordable housing. (See editorial, Oct. 12)

Measure Q

Vote yes on this initiative that would establish a tax of up to 9 percent on cannabis sales in Mountain View. Money raised from the tax would go toward general city services. (See editorial, Oct. 12)

Santa Clara County Sheriff

We endorse Sheriff Laurie Smith in this race. (See editorial, Oct. 26)

Mountain View Whisman School District Board of Trustees

With four candidates for two open seats, we recommend incumbent Ellen Wheeler and challenger Devon Conley. (See editorial, Oct. 19)

Mountain View-Los Altos High School Board of Trustees

With four candidates running for three seats, we recommend challenger Catherine Vonnegut and incumbents Fiona Walter and Debbie Torok. (See editorial, Oct. 12)

Comments

Posted by Vote For Inks
a resident of Rex Manor
6 hours ago

The Voice has been against John Inks before he ever ran for City Council his first time and continues to print as much negative as they can get away with when its clear to the residents that John Inks is one of the better City Councilmember who truly cares about Mountain View. That's why I'm voting for

JOHN INKS FOR CITY COUNCIL

regardless of what the Voice thinks or writes.

Posted by AGREE!
a resident of Gemello
6 hours ago

John Inks makes the tough calls whereas the others play footsie. Mr. Inks is a long time resident and engineer and has the qualifications and the heart to do what is right for Mountain View. That's why I support Mr. Inks.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago
In response to Vote For Inks you said:

“The Voice has been against John Inks before he ever ran for City Council his first time and continues to print as much negative as they can get away with when its clear to the residents that John Inks is one of the better City Councilmember who truly cares about Mountain View. That's why I'm voting for

JOHN INKS FOR CITY COUNCIL”

In response to AGREE! You said:

“John Inks makes the tough calls whereas the others play footsie. Mr. Inks is a long time resident and engineer and has the qualifications and the heart to do what is right for Mountain View. That's why I support Mr. Inks.

Lets look at the truth:

His fundraising information indicates otherwise, just observe:

“Although some of the candidates, notably Ramirez, began campaign fundraising early in the year, Inks raised the most of any candidate in the field since July 1, pulling in big donations from local residents, developers and apartment owners. His biggest contributions include $2,500 from Delmonico Apartments, a San Jose-based company; $1,400 from Washington Square; $1,000 from Calvano Development Inc., a San Francisco-based developer currently building Google offices and housing on Shoreline Boulevard; and $999 from the owners of 248 Pamela Drive, LLC. (Web Link) “

And:

“Inks, a Libertarian who framed his campaign largely around his opposition to rent control, has apparently become the candidate of choice for a variety of stakeholders. Large donations include $2,000 from Tod Spieker, who owns 2,900 apartments in the region; $1,250 from Mitra Oaks LLC, a Los Altos-based apartment management company, and $1,000 from the California Real Estate political-action committee. The California Apartment Association also gave Inks' campaign $999, an amount just one dollar shy of the $1,000 limit that requires immediate reporting. (Web Link)”

As well as:

“In addition, the California Apartment Association also spent $7,950 on a mass mailer promoting Inks. Those materials were listed separately as an independent expenditure.”

To me, this is evidence that simply does not agree with your claim.

Posted by Inks Supporter
a resident of Cuernavaca
5 hours ago

In response to BM, I say "so what". We get it, you hate Inks. No amount of URL copying is going to convince us otherwise. Stop the hate.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
In response to Inks Supporter you said:

“In response to BM, I say "so what".”

Simply put this is HIS CONDUCT AND NOTHING MORE. You said:

“We get it, you hate Inks.”

HIS CONDUCT IS HIS WORST ENEMY, I JUST DEMONSTRATE IT TO THE PUBLIC. I DO NOT HATE INKS. I “HATE” HIS MISCONDUCT. You said:

“No amount of URL copying is going to convince us otherwise. Stop the hate.”

PLEASE PROVE THAT MY EVIDENCE IS FALSE, THAT’S ALL.

Posted by Peter C Fung, M.D.
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

He Did It Once. Would he do it again?

I respectfully refer you to article “Four candidates for El Camino Healthcare District Board” by Allison Levitsky of Daily Post. Nov 1, 2018:

In the 1990s, Ting served on the strategic alliance task force that recommended taking the hospital private. He was also chief of staff and encouraged medical employees to accept the plan.

“I believe the underlying premise was sound: to create a permanent partnership between the hospital and its own physicians,” Ting said.

Fung recalled that the hospital’s privatization led to “turmoil, complaints and negative press with deteriorated patient care.” “El Camino Healthcare finances and operations worsened. This is what happens when the number one concern is profit,” Fung said. “Thanks to the district board, the hospital returned to district control and public oversight.”

"This would not happen on my watch," Fung said, "I will see to it that we remain an innovative, quality-driven, publicly accountable and locally controlled comprehensive health care organization."

Ting has never been asked by the reporters why he's defending his leadership role in selling out the hospital at that time - just to increase physicians' pay, including his? and why he is now opposing any move to merge or sell out, as well as publicly criticizing the Board plan - solidifying and integrating its physician base.

Voters should question his motivation in running for a board seat at this point. His supporters are mostly from outside the District. I will let you come to your conclusion. Beware.

Posted by mike rose
a resident of another community
4 hours ago
Posted by Q
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago
City Counsel No. Anyone but these socialistic fools.

Measure P: NO. The money just will be wasted on useless public transport and not on road improvement for automobiles. Concentrate on autos and roads. Improve auto traffic. It's 90% of Mountain View traffic. Duh, stupidos.

Measure Q? YES AND MORE. Increase the Pot Tax until it drives all drug dealers out of Mountain View. Our children, and our brain dead adults, don't need easy access to illegal drugs. Let them go to other cities for their drug fixes.

Laurie Smith: She is corrupt and incompetent and must be destroyed.

School Districts: All candidates are totally incompetent. We need lawyers and accountants running school districts, not just a bunch of ignorant, poorly educated recycled teachers and administrators. It's time to run schools like legal businesses, and not just welfare for idiots --- the students, the teachers, and the parents.




Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
In response to Q you said:

“City Counsel No. Anyone but these socialistic fools. “

I respect your choice, but what evidence do you have of the candidates being “socialists”? This simply reminds me of the McCarthy Era. What specific issue does disqualify them? You said:

“Measure P: NO. The money just will be wasted on useless public transport and not on road improvement for automobiles. Concentrate on autos and roads. Improve auto traffic. It's 90% of Mountain View traffic. Duh, stupidos. “

It does more than that if you read it completely it states (Web Link)) :

“Ballot question

The ballot question is as follows:[2]

“Shall the measure to fund critical City needs such as reducing traffic congestion, enhancing bicycle/pedestrian friendly routes, PROVIDING HOUSING AFFORDABLE FOR A RANGE OF INCOMES/HOMELESS SERVICES, by imposing a business license tax of between $8 and $149 per employee on average, with larger companies paying more per employee, generating about $6 million yearly for unrestricted general revenue purposes, until ended by voters, with independent yearly audits, be adopted?[3]”

It appears you didn’t read it completely. I respect your opinion, but you also wanted to omit the portion I highlighted. I will assume it was honest mistake. But I only ask you to reconsider it, nothing more. You said:

“Measure Q? YES AND MORE. Increase the Pot Tax until it drives all drug dealers out of Mountain View. Our children, and our brain dead adults, don't need easy access to illegal drugs. Let them go to other cities for their drug fixes. “
I respect your opinion here also. But you do not appear to address the complete measure again. It states (Web Link)):

“Ballot question

The ballot question is as follows:[1]

“Shall the measure to maintain and protect essential public safety services, including 9-1-1, police and fire protection, emergency medical response; reduce traffic congestion and repair roads; and provide other critical City services, including library, park maintenance, senior services, by levying a tax of up to 9 percent on gross receipts of cannabis businesses, providing about 1 million dollars per year, for unrestricted general revenue purposes, until ended by voters, with independent yearly audits, be adopted?[2”

I actually voted for this one based on that text. But I also clearly state it is every VOTERS choice. You said:

“Laurie Smith: She is corrupt and incompetent and must be destroyed.”

That seems a little harsh, I think you meant she should not get any votes. Please provide us with any investigative news that demonstrates corruption and incompetence? That’s all. You said:

“School Districts: All candidates are totally incompetent. We need lawyers and accountants running school districts, not just a bunch of ignorant, poorly educated recycled teachers and administrators. It's time to run schools like legal businesses, and not just welfare for idiots --- the students, the teachers, and the parents. “

I respect your opinion. But what do lawyers’ and accountants’ education provides evidence of sound educational management? What evidence do you present to demonstrate that the teachers and administrators are “poorly educated”? In what way is running a school similar in character to a law practice? I just need you to explain it to me, please?

