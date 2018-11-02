Election 2018: Our recommendations

In the weeks leading up to Election Day this Tuesday, Nov. 6, the Voice has published endorsements on several local races and measures. Here is a list of our recommendations, with links to the endorsement editorials:

Mountain View City Council

With six candidates for three open seats, we endorse challenger Lucas Ramirez and incumbents Leonard "Lenny" Siegel and Pat Showalter. (See editorial, Oct. 26)

Measure P

Vote yes on Measure P, which would update Mountain View's business license tax structure and rate to implement a tiered tax system that would charge a headcount fee tied to the size of the business. Revenue generated would go toward transportation improvements and affordable housing. (See editorial, Oct. 12)

Measure Q

Vote yes on this initiative that would establish a tax of up to 9 percent on cannabis sales in Mountain View. Money raised from the tax would go toward general city services. (See editorial, Oct. 12)

Santa Clara County Sheriff

We endorse Sheriff Laurie Smith in this race. (See editorial, Oct. 26)

Mountain View Whisman School District Board of Trustees

With four candidates for two open seats, we recommend incumbent Ellen Wheeler and challenger Devon Conley. (See editorial, Oct. 19)

Mountain View-Los Altos High School Board of Trustees

With four candidates running for three seats, we recommend challenger Catherine Vonnegut and incumbents Fiona Walter and Debbie Torok. (See editorial, Oct. 12)