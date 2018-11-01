Challengers outspend incumbents in MVWSD race

Two candidates seeking a spot on the Mountain View Whisman School District board of trustees this November -- Devon Conley and Tamara Patterson -- ramped up campaign spending in the weeks before the election, shooting ahead of the two incumbents.

The latest campaign finance filings, covering Sept. 23 through Oct. 20, show that Conley has raised a total of $17,985 in her bid for the school board, significantly higher than Patterson, who reported raising $4,900 so far this year.

Trailing well behind is incumbent Ellen Wheeler, who is seeking her fifth straight term and typically runs low-cost campaigns. She filed forms saying she has raised and spent less than $2,000, so her campaign isn't required to file detailed reports. Incumbent Greg Coladonato did not file any campaign finance statements for the period. Earlier this year, he reported rolling over $3,550 from a previous campaign.

Conley's campaign received a major boost from the political arm of the group Leadership for Educational Equity (LEE), a nonprofit spinoff of Teach for America, which provided a total of $12,950 to her campaign. The group is described as a nonpartisan organization that supports budding educators seeking public policy positions.

The group spent $182,575 this election cycle on school board candidates, both local and regional, including $36,000 for San Jose Unified school board candidate Jose Magana and $33,900 for East Side Union High School school board candidate Lorena Chavez.

Conley told the Voice that the group reached out to her as a Teach for America alum and encourages teachers like herself to run for public office. She said she appreciates the work LEE does -- particularly assistance with the nuts and bolts of running a campaign -- and said the group doesn't expect her to reciprocate with any particular policy decisions. She said she was surprised by the amount LEE contributed, but noted that campaign costs stack up pretty fast.

"The bulk of the funding went to just trying to connect with voters," she said. "It takes $10,000 to send out a mailer across the city."

Other notable contributions in the report include $750 from the local electrical workers union, IBEW 332, $200 from Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga and $100 from City Council candidate Lucas Ramirez. She reported spending $14,473 of her campaign funds as of Oct. 20, with the vast majority going into digital campaign advertisements.

Patterson loaned her campaign committee a total of $4,900 since the start of the election and reported spending nearly all of it, $4,806, through Oct. 20. Most of the expenditures were for online campaign costs.

The latest round of election filings is an unusual change of pace for the district, which has typically had quiet school board races going back decades, occasionally with a thin field of candidates and limited campaign spending. District officials have sought to lower the bar for people seeking to run for public office by picking up the cost for filing fees and candidate statements.