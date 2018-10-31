Crime brief: stolen car recovered at McDonald's

Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a car in San Jose after a Mountain View officer discovered the vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot Monday evening.

The officer was reportedly doing a "proactive" patrol and ran the license plate of the vehicle, located in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant on the 1000 block of N. Rengstorff Avenue, around 10:30 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The car, a Hyundai sedan, matched a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Oct. 4.

The officer waited for the suspect, a 55-year-old man, to return to the parked vehicle and get into the driver's seat before stopping him. The man was detained and later arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail.

When asked whether the car looked suspicious, Nelson told the Voice that officers frequently pick vehicles to check for current registration and the possibility that the license plates or the vehicles have been reported stolen. The seemingly scattershot approach is a useful tool for finding stolen cars, and it would be nearly impossible to determine if a vehicle was stolen without it, Nelson said.

"If our officer hadn't done what he did, more than likely, the car would still be outstanding," she said.