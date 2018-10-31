Boys and ghouls come out to play

Can you feel it in the air? Mountain View's been getting ready for Halloween. From the crowded costume aisle at Diddams to the hordes of little goblins, superheroes and princesses at Pioneer Park for Saturday's Monster Bash, it's hard to miss.

Photographers Magali Gauthier and Natalia Nazarova have been out capturing the preparations and celebrations an anticipation of the big night.

If you're done with trick-or-treating, and you're not busy handing out candy, there are other options. Mountain View's Odd Fellows chapter is hosting its second annual haunted house on Halloween night. This year, the hall at 823 Villa St. will be transformed into spaceship transporting alien prisoners that crashed on a deserted moon. Visitors play the role of a crew of investigators seeking to determine the cause of the catastrophe.

Suggested donations are $1 for children, $5 for adults, with proceeds benefiting the Community Services Agency. Tickets and information are available online.