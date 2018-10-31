News

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 31, 2018, 10:10 am

Boys and ghouls come out to play

Mountain View gets into the Halloween spirit

Can you feel it in the air? Mountain View's been getting ready for Halloween. From the crowded costume aisle at Diddams to the hordes of little goblins, superheroes and princesses at Pioneer Park for Saturday's Monster Bash, it's hard to miss.

Photographers Magali Gauthier and Natalia Nazarova have been out capturing the preparations and celebrations an anticipation of the big night.

If you're done with trick-or-treating, and you're not busy handing out candy, there are other options. Mountain View's Odd Fellows chapter is hosting its second annual haunted house on Halloween night. This year, the hall at 823 Villa St. will be transformed into spaceship transporting alien prisoners that crashed on a deserted moon. Visitors play the role of a crew of investigators seeking to determine the cause of the catastrophe.

Suggested donations are $1 for children, $5 for adults, with proceeds benefiting the Community Services Agency. Tickets and information are available online.

— Mountain View Voice staff

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Time to Send a Message
By Steve Levy | 42 comments | 1,779 views

Love, Justice, and Ada's Cafe
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 922 views

Couples: Philosophy of Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 763 views

ACK! You Still Need Food For the Halloween Party!
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 642 views

Honesty is the Best Policy
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 286 views

View all local blogs
 