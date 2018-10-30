Hell's bells! Neighborhood outcry over church's mishap

Ask not for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee. Actually, it tolls at three ... 3 a.m., that is.

Downtown Mountain View residents got a rude awakening last week when the church bells at St. Joseph Catholic Church began ringing in the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 22. The bell -- a 1,320 pound bronze piece forged over a century ago -- was doing what it was built to do, calling out to everyone around, the loud ringtone of another era. It clanged once, twice, 12 times in all, in case any Old Mountain View residents managed to sleep through the first few peals.

It wasn't long before the complaints streamed in. The parish office began "blowing up" with calls and emails from miffed neighbors and police officers responding to complaints.

This may have been a case where technology was to blame. For St. Joseph's bell, it appears that an aging electric timer to automate the bell-ringing may have malfunctioned, said Alvin Cura, one of the church's parishioners. The day after the 3 a.m. misfire, he climbed up the four-story bell tower and yanked out the fuses, guaranteeing there would be no more ringing, intentional or otherwise.

Church officials worry this may have not been the first time this has happened -- the bells had been going off at seemingly random times before, according to some neighbors.

The bell fiasco came at a sensitive time, when the neighborhood was already coping with construction noise and traffic stemming from the church's project to develop its parking lot into a four-story office building.

After the complaints about the bell erupted, Cura has taken it upon himself to be a one-man apology tour on behalf of the St. Joseph's congregation. He has spoken at public meetings to apologize for the disruption.

"For people who are Catholic, we have 2,000 years of history, and we have a history of painful mistakes," Cura explained, with a touch of levity. "We've been part of this city for 151 years, and we'd hate to (be) run out of town over a wonky bell timer."

For now, the bells are silent, but Cura would like to fix the 50-year-old timing system so that it works properly again. The manufacturer, the Verdin Company of Cincinnati, is still in business, he was surprised to learn, and it would cost about $15,000 to replace.

It would be easy to replace the whole bell mechanism with an electronic system, possibly for the fraction of the cost. It would be something the parish would have to decide, he said.

"What's the value of history?" he asked. "In my opinion, anything traditional means nothing if you don't teach why the tradition exists."