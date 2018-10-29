News

Man arrested following early-morning apartment break-in

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a 27-year-old transient man on burglary charges after a woman reportedly found him inside her apartment in Old Mountain View early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, told police she woke up when the suspect walked into her room shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department. The woman reportedly jumped out of bed and yelled at him to leave, and said the suspect fled through the front door of the apartment.

Police received a call from the woman reporting the incident 20 minutes later and set up a perimeter around the home, located on the 700 block of Oak Street. The man was initially described as being in his 30s and wearing flannel pajama pants and a black t-shirt.

Officers found the man near Eagle Park and detained him. During that time, police described the suspect as uncooperative and attempted to deter officers from arresting him by jumping onto the ledge of a pillar and "tensing" up.

The man was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting arrest. The woman told police that nothing had been taken from the apartment. He is being held in Santa Clara County jail with a bail set at $51,000. He has a court date scheduled for Oct. 31 at noon.

Posted by RV Transient?
a resident of Rengstorff Park
20 minutes ago

Could it be that this transient was headed to the RV encampment which parks on Shoreline, which is right next to Eagle Park.

Would not surprise me if he was from there.

We have to live next to another RV encampment across the Street from us, next to Rengstorff Park.

It is way past time for council to stop wanting to expand this RV living program of theirs.

Siegel
Showalther
Rameriz

All need a NO vote for city council as those 3 want to expand this nonsense.

