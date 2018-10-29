Man arrested following early-morning apartment break-in

Police arrested a 27-year-old transient man on burglary charges after a woman reportedly found him inside her apartment in Old Mountain View early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, told police she woke up when the suspect walked into her room shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department. The woman reportedly jumped out of bed and yelled at him to leave, and said the suspect fled through the front door of the apartment.

Police received a call from the woman reporting the incident 20 minutes later and set up a perimeter around the home, located on the 700 block of Oak Street. The man was initially described as being in his 30s and wearing flannel pajama pants and a black t-shirt.

Officers found the man near Eagle Park and detained him. During that time, police described the suspect as uncooperative and attempted to deter officers from arresting him by jumping onto the ledge of a pillar and "tensing" up.

The man was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting arrest. The woman told police that nothing had been taken from the apartment. He is being held in Santa Clara County jail with a bail set at $51,000. He has a court date scheduled for Oct. 31 at noon.