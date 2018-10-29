News

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 29, 2018, 3:19 pm

Google touts benign side of AI juggernaut

Amid concerns about artificial intelligence

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

One of Silicon Valley's biggest buzzwords, AI technology is dazzling the tech sector with its potential to automate and accelerate a variety of rote tasks. Artificial intelligence technology is being speedily adopted for self-driving cars, online advertising, social-media monitoring and even law enforcement.

But is AI pushing humanity forward, or is it leapfrogging over it? As the technology has grown, public distrust has been mounting that unleashing AI could pose multiple dangers -- at the very least, by making untold numbers of jobs obsolete. On the darker side, fears abound of AI being harnessed to peddle spam, impersonate humans or stifle political dissent.

Amid this backdrop, Google officials on Monday held a symposium to highlight the benign potential of AI technology to help solve some of the world's most intractable problems. At the event, the tech company's executives announced a new initiative -- "AI for Social Good" -- promising that a range of environmental, scientific and healthcare fields will benefit from the company's AI tools. Speaking at Mountain View-based Google's Moffett Towers campus in Sunnyvale, a series of Google speakers described AI networks as the natural extension of Moore's Law, which states that computational power doubles roughly every two years.

"AI is emerging as a powerful tool for improving the society that we live in," said Jeffrey Dean, head of Google's AI division. "This truly has the potential to improve people's lives."

Pointing to some examples, Dean highlighted how AI software was being used by NASA to quickly scan through old images of star systems to search for signs of undiscovered exoplanets. For neurology, machine learning showed potential to analyze brain tissue to find signs of tumors with greater precision than the human eye. One Google speaking mentioned that 27,000 victims of child trafficking had been identified through AI tools sifting through adult websites and advertisements.

Virtually all the speakers echoed the belief that every professional field could benefit from incorporating AI. Rather than replacing human workers, the technology was described as a powerful tool for professionals.

"This enables people to do what they do, but to do it better," Dean said.

Google is also launching its AI Impact Challenge, a call for nonprofits, academics and others to propose ideas for how AI could help address the world's social problems. The company is committing $25 million to fund the new initiative.

More information about Google's new AI program can be found at the company's website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Flights to open in Mountain View Oct. 27
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 2,511 views

Time to Send a Message
By Steve Levy | 22 comments | 1,286 views

Couples: Philosophy of Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 406 views

Love, Justice, and Ada's Cafe
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 245 views

View all local blogs
 