Google touts benign side of AI juggernaut

One of Silicon Valley's biggest buzzwords, AI technology is dazzling the tech sector with its potential to automate and accelerate a variety of rote tasks. Artificial intelligence technology is being speedily adopted for self-driving cars, online advertising, social-media monitoring and even law enforcement.

But is AI pushing humanity forward, or is it leapfrogging over it? As the technology has grown, public distrust has been mounting that unleashing AI could pose multiple dangers -- at the very least, by making untold numbers of jobs obsolete. On the darker side, fears abound of AI being harnessed to peddle spam, impersonate humans or stifle political dissent.

Amid this backdrop, Google officials on Monday held a symposium to highlight the benign potential of AI technology to help solve some of the world's most intractable problems. At the event, the tech company's executives announced a new initiative -- "AI for Social Good" -- promising that a range of environmental, scientific and healthcare fields will benefit from the company's AI tools. Speaking at Mountain View-based Google's Moffett Towers campus in Sunnyvale, a series of Google speakers described AI networks as the natural extension of Moore's Law, which states that computational power doubles roughly every two years.

"AI is emerging as a powerful tool for improving the society that we live in," said Jeffrey Dean, head of Google's AI division. "This truly has the potential to improve people's lives."

Pointing to some examples, Dean highlighted how AI software was being used by NASA to quickly scan through old images of star systems to search for signs of undiscovered exoplanets. For neurology, machine learning showed potential to analyze brain tissue to find signs of tumors with greater precision than the human eye. One Google speaking mentioned that 27,000 victims of child trafficking had been identified through AI tools sifting through adult websites and advertisements.

Virtually all the speakers echoed the belief that every professional field could benefit from incorporating AI. Rather than replacing human workers, the technology was described as a powerful tool for professionals.

"This enables people to do what they do, but to do it better," Dean said.

Google is also launching its AI Impact Challenge, a call for nonprofits, academics and others to propose ideas for how AI could help address the world's social problems. The company is committing $25 million to fund the new initiative.

More information about Google's new AI program can be found at the company's website.