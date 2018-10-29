News

All the 2018 California propositions, each explained in one minute

Videos offer voters quick summaries of each proposition

by Byrhonda Lyons/CALmatters

Election Day is near, Californians, and you have plenty of decisions to make on a list of 2018 California propositions. This election cycle, you have a voice in issues including a repeal of the state's gas-tax hike, the size of coops and cages for certain farm animals, and the expansion of rent control. But with 11 total ballot propositions, figuring out how to vote on each can be difficult, time-consuming and perhaps overwhelming.

So the reporters and editors at CALmatters worked together on a series of 1-minute video explainers on each of the propositions to make these big decisions easier for you. Watch the full playlist here.

Are you looking for more details on a particular ballot measure and want to skip ahead? Jump straight to that initiative here:

California Proposition 1 -- Affordable housing bond

California Proposition 2 -- Mental health money for housing

California Proposition 3 -- An $8.9 billion water bond

California Proposition 4 -- Children's hospital bond

California Proposition 5 -- Portable real estate tax break

California Proposition 6 -- Gas tax repeal

California Proposition 7 -- Daylight saving time forever

California Proposition 8 -- Dialysis clinic profit pruning

California Proposition 9 -- You can skip this one—the California Supreme Court ruled that the measure was unconstitutional, so it's been removed from the November ballot.

California Proposition 10 -- Bringing back rent control

California Proposition 11 -- Paramedic break time

California Proposition 12 -- Bigger cages for farm animals

Now that you're a mini-expert on the 2018 California propositions, you might want to check out the other information we have on our comprehensive voter guide. You might've asked yourself:

• How do I register to vote?

• Who should be the next governor?

• What other statewide offices are up for election?

• Who's running in my California Assembly and Senate district?

• And who should represent me in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate?

CALmatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California's policies and politics. Read more state news from CALmatters here.

For complete 2018 election information, check out the Mountain View Voice voters' guide.

Ekim Esor
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
53 minutes ago

It looks like Prop 10 is imploding across California.
LA Times reporting:

Oct. 24, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
BALLOT MEASURES
2018 ELECTION
By LIAM DILLON
Proposition 10's support craters in new poll, which shows 60% of voters are against rent control initiative

An initiative to expand rent control across California is losing ground and now faces a large deficit less than two weeks before election day, according to a new poll.
Just 25% of likely voters say they’ll vote yes on Proposition 10, with 60% against the measure and 15% undecided, a poll released Wednesday from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California said.
“There is really no group in which we’re seeing support for Proposition 10 at this point,” said Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and pollster.
The poll, conducted from Oct. 12 to Oct. 21, shows weaker results for the initiative than a similar PPIC survey from September. In that poll, Proposition 10 was trailing 36% to 48% with 16% undecided.

