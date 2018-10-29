A jamboree for Google's volunteers

This is an article about Google, but first it's going to take a detour to Alexandria, Egypt, circa 150 AD.

It was around that time when the Greco-Roman scholar Ptolemy completed his manuscript Geographia, a treatise on map-making that is credited for essentially creating the field of cartography as we know it today.

Ptolemy was hardly the first scribe in the ancient world to draw a map, nor was he the first to apply longitudinal coordinates to approximate distance. Yet his map, which stretched all the way from Western Europe to China, was considered the most comprehensive and unique of its time because it relied heavily on the accounts of sailors and travelers who had journeyed to distant lands. These local experts contributed much of the knowledge that he compiled into his maps.

Map-making obviously had changed radically: today we have satellites, GPS and digitized coordinates that can pinpoint a location to within inches. Yet for Google Maps -- by some measures, the most popular map interface around -- map-making still has some big lessons to learn from Ptolemy.

Last week, at one of Google's East Whisman campuses, a colossal party was held for the modern-day equivalent to Ptolemy's itinerant sailors and travelers. It was the annual jamboree for Google Maps' most prolific Local Guides, a volunteer corps of users who regularly update the maps system with the kind of street smarts that an algorithm would miss.

For Megan Coburn, a marketing consultant from Bozeman, Montana, being a Local Guide gives her an opportunity to help promote her favorite shops and cafes. When travelers pass through town, they tend to be funneled to the same franchises found everywhere. By plugging the local mom-and-pop shops, Coburn said she hoped more visitors will discover what makes Bozeman unique.

"Sure, Krispy Kreme donuts is good, but Granny's Gourmet Donuts is simply great," she said. "It just breaks my heart when I see all these great small businesses go away."

Participating guides are encouraged to add a range of information about an area. For heavily mapped areas like Mountain View, guides are encouraged to add photos, reviews or new businesses. Google representatives highlight how local guides in Sri Lanka are charting cultural heritage sites. In India, users are rating the quality and cleanliness of public toilets, showing government workers which facilities need to be spruced up. London began using maps to list water-bottle filling locations.

The Local Guides program was first launched in 2012, and in that time the network has reportedly growth to more than 95 million. For the cream of the Local Guide crop, Google officials decided three years ago to throw a worldwide summit so that users could meet with the company's engineers and designers in hopes of crafting a better system.

Now in its third year, the annual Local Guides summit draws 150 people from around the world who have a vast track record of making contributions. The Google Maps team established a 10-level system to grade each guide on how much they've produced. Those over level 7 are invited to submit a short video to Google explaining why they would be perfect for attending the annual guide summit. For anyone selected, Google picks up the costs of travel and lodging for the three-day event.

Coburn is well into level 9. As part of tradition, each attendee typically brings some kind of trinket from their hometown, like a flag or souvenier. To pass around, she brought a copy of "The Bozeman Coloring Book," a picture book showing the city's attractions such as its international airport, "which mean it has a flight to Canada like once a year," she jokes.

Local Guides don't make any money for their work, but there are other perks. Active guides get a variety of discounts and free Google services as they move up the ranks. Shirley Yeung, a 31-year-old pharmacist from Vancouver, Canada, said she originally began contributing because Google was giving away a free terabyte of cloud storage for signing up. Since then, she has written more than 950 reviews and risen to level 9. Whenever she visits a new restaurant or place, she uploads some photos from her experience, she said. On a trip to Indonesia earlier this year, Yeung was able to contact some Local Guides in the area to get an insider's tour.

"There's a real community here, and I have the opportunity to meet a lot of the Local Guides in person and travel with them in various cities," she said. "This is a good way to have an impact on others who use Google maps."

Google representatives made it clear they were delighted to have the free help. In a keynote address to the crowd last week, Google Vice President Jen Fitzpatrick described the know-how shared by the users as providing the crucial nuances for the mapping system.

"The human understanding you bring to the maps is critical to keeping our maps alive," Fitzpatrick told the crowd. "You are our eyes and ears out in the world."