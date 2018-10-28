Alarm at cafe after water added to hot oil

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a restaurant in Mountain View on Wednesday caused by a worker adding water to hot oil and activating a fire alarm.

Firefighters responded to the alarm at 12:31 p.m. and found water flowing over a grill in the kitchen of the cafe in the 500 block of E. Middlefield Road. All the occupants of the multi-use building had evacuated, according to fire officials.

Firefighters turned off the sprinklers and reactivated the water supply system to the cafe. Fire officials said a kitchen worker had added water to hot oil, which caused steam and activated the alarm.

The cafe was closed until inspectors from the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health could determine the establishment is safe.