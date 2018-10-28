News

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 28, 2018, 9:43 am

Alarm at cafe after water added to hot oil

 

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a restaurant in Mountain View on Wednesday caused by a worker adding water to hot oil and activating a fire alarm.

Firefighters responded to the alarm at 12:31 p.m. and found water flowing over a grill in the kitchen of the cafe in the 500 block of E. Middlefield Road. All the occupants of the multi-use building had evacuated, according to fire officials.

Firefighters turned off the sprinklers and reactivated the water supply system to the cafe. Fire officials said a kitchen worker had added water to hot oil, which caused steam and activated the alarm.

The cafe was closed until inspectors from the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health could determine the establishment is safe.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Flights to open in Mountain View Oct. 27
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 2,284 views

Time to Send a Message
By Steve Levy | 12 comments | 869 views

View all local blogs
 