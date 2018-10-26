Ting, Fung surge ahead on hospital district campaign spending

What started as a low-spending race for seats on the El Camino Healthcare District board of directors has turned into a high-cost campaign, at least among the two physicians in the race.

Campaign finance documents released Thursday, which show money raised and spent through Oct. 20, reveal that incumbent Dr. Peter Fung and physician George Ting are leading the charge, amassing a war chest much larger than their two competitors. Ting had raised $50,232, all of which came from loans and contributions to his own campaign, followed by Fung at $35,700.

Trailing behind is former Mountain View City Council member Mike Kasperzak, who raised a total of $8,046 during the same period, followed by candidate Jim Davis, who remains under the $2,000 threshold to file campaign finance statements for the period.

Ting spent the most of any candidate -- racking up $21,149 in expenditures -- and poured the majority of the cash into a mix of mailers and consulting fees, according to the documents. Among the largest expenditures was two payments totaling $7,500 in consulting costs to Victor Ajlouney, a political adviser best known for working as a consultant for former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed.

The biggest single payment was $10,293 made out to Laguna Niguel resident Jim Lacy for campaign literature. Lacy works as a managing partner with Landslide Communications, a slate mailer company that touts itself as the largest producer of election voter guides in the state, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is also the publisher of the right-leaning California Political Review and publisher of the book Taxifornia.

Along with $9,725 in campaign mailer and literature costs to Santa Clara-based company AMS, Ting also spent just shy of $4,500 of his funds on mailers, particularly slate mailers, produced by Southern California-based companies, according to campaign documents. This includes the Torrance, California companies Election Digest ($2,409), Cal Sal ($749), Cal Voter Guide ($666) and Budget Watchdog ($658).

Ting also sought $950 in professional and legal campaign services from Los Altos Hills resident Alexander Atkins.

Fung's campaign fundraising was primarily done earlier this year, but he did pick up another $2,950 during the last filing period from Sept. 23 through Oct. 20. The latest round of contributions came primarily from an unlikely duo -- $1,000 from the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and $1,000 from the Lincoln Club of Northern California PAC, operated by the San Francisco Republican Party.

The smaller contributions Fung received are consistent with his past supporters, a mix of local residents and physicians, along with $500 from Gary Kalbach, who ran unopposed for a shorter-term seat on El Camino Healthcare District's board of directors this year.

Fung ramped up spending over the last month, reporting a total of $17,232 this year -- up from just under $1,600 as of Sept. 22. Fung spent most of the money, $10,000, on mailers by Torrance-based AMAC LLC, followed by about $4,800 on local newspaper ads.

Fung also paid $455 to Covina-based Citizens for Good Government and $273 to Torrance-based California Voters Guide -- both of which provide political slate mailers.

Kasperzak received $1,895 in monetary contributions totaling $8,046 this year, $500 of which came from the Sares Regis Operating Company, adding to the $1,000 he received earlier this year from the developer through the Sares Regis Group of Northern California. He also received $350 from current health care board member David Reeder, who is not running for re-election, and $200 from the campaign fund of Julia Miller, also a district board member.

Kasperzak's spending remained low during the last stretch to election day, reporting only $452 spent during the filing period.