Uploaded: Fri, Oct 26, 2018, 1:52 pm

Rush of money puts Inks campaign near top of field

Final regular campaign fundraising reports filed by City Council candidates

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Campaign donations are pouring in for John Inks in his bid for a third term on the Mountain View City Council. Just days away from the election, Inks reported a $10,000 surge of new fundraising, much of it from apartment owners and their advocates.

The latest information on campaign donations was made available in a mandatory round of campaign finance statements on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Inks, a Libertarian who framed his campaign largely around his opposition to rent control, has apparently become the candidate of choice for a variety of stakeholders. Large donations include $2,000 from Tod Spieker, who owns 2,900 apartments in the region; $1,250 from Mitra Oaks LLC, a Los Altos-based apartment management company, and $1,000 from the California Real Estate political-action committee. The California Apartment Association also gave Inks' campaign $999, an amount just one dollar shy of the $1,000 limit that requires immediate reporting.

The new donations put Inks at just over $29,000 in total fundraising, placing him with the head of the pack in the six-way race for three seats on the Mountain View City Council.

In addition, the California Apartment Association also spent $7,950 on a mass mailer promoting Inks. Those materials were listed separately as an independent expenditure.

Closely matching him in terms of dollars is Planning Commissioner Ellen Kamei, who reported about $3,700 in new funding for this period. Her backers include the Northern California Carpenter's Regional Council ($600) and the California Real Estate political-action committee ($500).

Her colleague on the city Planning Commission, Lucas Ramirez, reported scant fundraising in this most recent report. He raised just $216 in new donations, although his campaign enjoyed months of early funding. Ramirez trails just slightly behind with a total of about $26,000.

Running for re-election, Councilwoman Pat Showalter has raised more than $21,500 with the help of about $2,529 in new donations. She received funding from the Santa Clara & San Benito Counties Building & Construction Trades Council ($500), and a variety of smaller donations from individuals.

The other incumbent, Mayor Lenny Siegel, had pledged to decline any money from anyone affiliated with Mountain View's developers, vendors or major companies. He reported just under $5,000 in new donations, including $1,000 from the Sprinkler Fitters & Apprentices union, $700 from the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council, and $500 from the Santa Clara & San Benito Counties Building & Construction Trades Council. This put Siegel's total fundraising at about $14,700.

Retired city planner Alison Hicks also received an October boost to her campaign, with about $3,300 in new donations. Among her donors were multiple members of the downtown preservationist group Livable Mountain View, including architect Joyce Yin ($1,332) and data privacy consultant Mary Hodder ($500).

Campaign donations are a crude indicator for how candidates actually match up in an election, yet the information can still shed some insight as to whom the varied political factions are rallying behind. The latest round of campaign filings can be found on the city's election portal.

The Voice's profiles of all six City Council candidates can be found here.

Posted by Ellie
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Whats the voluntary spending limit?

Posted by Hypocrisy Much?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Every lover of Inks (who contributes to TownSquare) on this website has at one time or another blamed every elected council member of being in the pockets of developers. Oh, how the council always caves to developers and gives away another slice of our precious Mountain View to people who don’t live here but profit from our residents. Oh the horror of evil council members.

Never will I see another post about that, right, because your favorite libertarian John Inks has shown you, in his legally mandated financial disclosures, that he is not only in the pocket of the developers, but is right there shining their shoes, too. They want him sooooOOOooo badly, don’t they. So they can build Build BUILD in Mountain View. And you won’t complain, because he is your man, no matter how silly your old comments have been. Perhaps you’ve been wrong all along about council members being in the pockets of developers. Perhaps something else is to blame for your woes. But that would take self reflection and some introspection. I won’t hold my breath.

Posted by I am for INKS
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

So, when Hillary raised 2 times the amount Trump did, should that have disqualified here from office?

Inks had to raise more money because the Lopez-Siegel camp was stealing their signs, spray painting others and writing "F.U" on them. It is very expensive to replace all those signs.

It is very telling when these very people who say they will not accept any big donations, yet they will try and silence the opposition in their bid for the same office that they hold.

Posted by Inks = Big tall buidings all over
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

He is the developer's boy, doing their bidding.

Do you like all the huge developments around town that are currently in process?
Inks brought those to you last time he was on the council. We're only now seeing the damage he has caused since his last stint.
He does the "Yes" voting that his developer buddies demand.
Inks is for a big overdeveloped MV. Vote accordingly.

Posted by I am for INKS
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

@INKs=Big tall buildings all over,

So where is your criticism for Lenny Siegel?

No one on the council wants more building than Siegel. In fact, about a month ago he asked the council to lower the city's housing fees to developers so that they will start building in the North Bayshore.

Posted by Inks for Sale
a resident of Castro City
4 hours ago

Those landlords and developers know a deal when they see one - or two.

Posted by Greg David
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
I'll take big buildings over homeless RV encampments any day...

Posted by @Greg
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Greg...you do understand that more office buildings will equate to more homeless people, don't you?

Thank you for describing the problem. What's your solution?

Posted by Name hidden
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood

4 hours ago

Posted by Signs are expensive
a resident of Monta Loma
3 hours ago

Inks needed the extra money for all the signs that Job Lopez, Lenny Siegel's 30 year friend and activist, who stole, vandalized and spray painted F.U on others.

Signs are expensive.

Posted by Hit Job
a resident of Castro City
3 hours ago

A typical hot piece by the Voice. The Voice went out of its way to smear him in their endorsement article. How shameful. When he gets elected, I hope he refuses to talk w the voice. All council candidates receive money from special interest groups. Most of the times it's individual names that are asked by interest groups. write checks to candidates.
Because he is fair minded, he is supposedly in the pockets of the developers.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
My humble observation:

You look at the recent bomber suspect in the news. The libertarianists in effect advocate violence, not just protests.

Also Charlottesville, and the violence ant threats made against news people and politicians that are not complying with the authoritarianism of the current administration and the "alt-right-wing" groups.

If you try to compare this "anti-fa" action to those, I would say there is a dramatic difference. It is even interesting that one wants to criticize an “anti-fascist” movement in general.

In any way, I still want to wait for the courts to determine if this individual did this.

I find the "fluorescence” of the video of the persons face questionable. The skin is not naturally fluorescent. However many materials used in making masks are. I again want the public to compare the videos of these:

A REAL video of Job Lopez found here (Web Link)

And compare it to this video (Web Link)

Simply put, the resolution of the security video is so poor (most characteristics of the face are not visible i.e. the wrinkles that Job has on his face), the apparent loss of as much as 20 pounds of weight regarding the one on the security video, the apparent significant strength exhibited by the suspect, and the “glow” of the face makes for a possible “reasonable doubt”. Job is over 70 years old, it can be clear that his body strength can be far less than the suspect on the video.

All I am saying is there needs to be more “forensic evidence” than just the video. I think many here are too quick to try to judge the situation.

The simple reality is that John Inks is a professional politician, he makes his living via the very donors he is receiving money. He refuses to disclose his income as required under state law and the City lets him get away with it. We voters must not condone this unethical, and potentially illegal political action.

Posted by @BM
a resident of Shoreline West
2 hours ago

Your kidding. You are so out of the loop. The actual pictures are clear and not fuzzy as the ones printed in the paper. Mr. Lopez has already confessed to the police. His longtime dear friend Lenny recognized him and removed him as an endorser. Others that know him recognized him. Not one of his friends has come forward to say it isn't him.

Where is your proof that libertarians support violence. Most L's that I know are pacifists and against all wars because they object to all involuntary exchanges.

Finally, your claim about Inks not reporting his income has been addressed and you still make the same baseless claim. If you think he failed to fill out his form 700 correctly, file a complaint with the FPPC. You wont because you know you are lying.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
In response to @BM you said:

“Your kidding. You are so out of the loop. The actual pictures are clear and not fuzzy as the ones printed in the paper.”

My response, show the clear pictures, provide a link with a clear shot that is not how I have shown it? You said:

“Mr. Lopez has already confessed to the police.”

Again, no proof of a “confession” exists. Where are you getting this information? He is currently charged with a citation and nothing more. You said:

“His longtime dear friend Lenny recognized him and removed him as an endorser.”

I simply state that I cannot see the clear evidence. Lenny can do what he chooses to do. You said:

“Others that know him recognized him. Not one of his friends has come forward to say it isn't him.”

The case in court has not been done yet. And it is the burden of the prosecutor to prove by all reasonable doubt that it was him. That’s all. You said:

“Where is your proof that libertarians support violence. Most L's that I know are pacifists and against all wars because they object to all involuntary exchanges.”

What about the “trumpenkreigers” that have been arrested seen here (Web Link)

In effect, there are “violent” libertarians out there. And Trump in effect instigates such violence. You said:

“Finally, your claim about Inks not reporting his income has been addressed and you still make the same baseless claim. If you think he failed to fill out his form 700 correctly, file a complaint with the FPPC. You wont because you know you are lying.”

Please, I have copies of the filings and he refuses to provide the schedules C, D, E. He hasn’t in the past and still will not provide this information. Please provide us with evidence that this was done? I will be happy to apologize. The facts are I have official copies of his submissions from his past elections. I will be happy to get his up to date submissions. You just don’t want anyone to ask these questions don’t you?

Posted by @BM
a resident of Castro City
3 minutes ago

Just because you don't know something doesn't make it not true. That's why I said you are out of the loop. I'm not your personal research assistant. Ask Job if he has confessed. as usual you fail to,provide any proof of your claims. The link does not identify libertarians. And as usual you fail to substantiate any claim that Inks has not filed his forms correctly. You failed to answer my question. Why don't you file a complaint w the FPPC? You won't because you know you'd be a fool.

Try to do more research before you make outrageous claims.



