Uploaded: Thu, Oct 25, 2018, 1:34 pm

Editorial: Showalter, Siegel and Ramirez for City Council

 

by Mountain View Voice editorial board / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View voters have some interesting choices to make on November's ballot. Competing for three seats on the City Council are two incumbents and four challengers.

It's easy to recommend returning Pat Showalter and Leonard "Lenny" Siegel for a second term. Both incumbents have proven to be thoughtful, collaborative and hard-working in their first term. Responsive to constituents and well-prepared at council meetings, they've been careful stewards of the public trust.

But what about that third spot, being vacated by one-term incumbent Ken Rosenberg?

The top contenders are Lucas Ramirez and Ellen Kamei, who are both young, politically savvy local government professionals who have similar positions on most of Mountain View's big issues. They both serve on the city's Environmental Planning Commission. They both back Measure P, which revises the city's business license tax to pay for transportation projects and distributes the tax burden to the biggest companies most responsible for increasing traffic. They both advocate a multi-pronged and supportive approach to grappling with Mountain View's homeless population.

But there are differences between the two candidates. Kamei supports Proposition 10, which would overturn the Costa-Hawkins Act that limits the scope of local rent control laws. Ramirez, to the dismay of his progressive supporters, said he opposes Proposition 10. They both support rent control, though Ramirez was an early backer, and Kamei came around to it later and still has reservations. Both currently support the city's plans for housing growth in key neighborhoods, although Kamei was a vocal opponent of North Bayshore housing during her unsuccessful 2014 campaign for council. Ramirez has the full-throated endorsement of Rosenberg, while Kamei, despite collecting key endorsements from the local Democratic establishment, has drawn skepticism about the sincerity of her positions from those who remember her previous campaign's rhetoric.

While Kamei is a much stronger candidate than she was four years ago, Ramirez has consistently worked to support the issues the majority of Mountain View residents care about, and in our estimation, that gives him the edge in this election.

The Voice recommends Showalter, Siegel and Ramirez for City Council.

First-time candidate Alison Hicks is running to preserve Mountain View's eclectic charm through this period of rapid development via careful urban planning and a big-picture rather than a piecemeal approach to development. It's hard to argue with that goal, and we recommend that she seek appointment to the city's Planning Commission, where her expertise as a city planner could be put to good use.

Former City Council member John Inks is looking to resume his place as the council's lone representative of Libertarian ideals after a two-year hiatus. In his previous two council terms he was a consistent voice for the city's conservative residents but seldom succeeded in winning a majority of the council over to his views. He opposes rent control, Measure P and even the minimum wage, putting him out of step with the majority of Mountain View residents. His response to the city's homeless population lacks compassion as well as understanding, referring to it as a "lifestyle" and a "behavior" that shouldn't be encouraged, rather than a grim choice that our less fortunate neighbors have been forced to make. With so many challenges ahead, Mountain View needs council members with the foresight to find workable solutions, not ones who see government as part of the problem.

Comments

Posted by Mike_
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago
Mike_ is a registered user.

It is no surprise that the Voice is again endorsing Lenny Siegel for city council.

A story first appeared on Sunday, 10/21/18 that showed a person who was identified and shown on Lenny Siegel's web page as Job Lopez. A tenant activist and Lenny Siegel's friend and supporter for 30 years.This Job Lopez has been cited by the Mountain View Police Dept for vandalizing John Inks signs. What the Voice did was to delete post's, then remove the entire story until the following day, allowing Lenny Siegel to write his own post on this matter. But what was not done by the Voice was to be a reporter and ask questions. Why was Siegel not ask what specific involvement did Lopez have with his campaign? Was Siegel asked if he asked his campaign if anyone had knowledge of this? Did they participate in this? No journalistic questions where asked from the Voice.

We have a current issue in our city where we have an ever growing RV parking problem that has been going on for years. Our city has spent $1.2 MILLION DOLLARS on this issue with no end in site. The Police Chief was asked if they are getting more or less complaints today compared to one year ago, he said he feels like it is more now.

We have current city council members who have instructed the police department to not enforce parking laws against these RV's. We now have Siegel and Showalter who at the last council meeting say they want to open up 3 other blocks of RV parking and expand it, NO enforcement or solutions to end it.

We can not have a city council who disregards the laws and then tells the varies departments to not enforce certain laws. The next step will be if we continue down this road will be tents along the sidewalks, then tarps for people who can not afford tents, then cardboard boxes for shelter. Then,in the name of compassion, we will further allow no enforcement of "Low Level crimes" like property crimes. San Francisco followed this same path and now they are the number one city in all of United States for property crimes. Ask anyone you know how often do they hear about cars having their windows broken in. Is this what we want for our city?
I for one say no and it must end now. If we can not find homes for these people to live in, then the laws must be enforced at this time and if no answers have been found after all this time, then there are no answers.

This conduct by Job Lopez, I believe, reflex's much of what Lenny Siegel believes in, it is just unfortunate that he was caught. Lopez stole signs, spray painted over them and wrote "F.U" on them. I have watched many council sessions with Lenny Siegel sitting on the dais and it is very clear that he can be disrespectful to other council members and to the public who speak up on issues that go against what Siegel wants to do.

Lenny Siegel should not be voted on to return as council member. Mountain View should not be turned into an activist city like Berkeley, which is Siegel's wish.

Pat Showalther is no longer an independent council member. She has been so verbally attacked by the Lenny Siegel-Job Lopez activist camp she no longer contributes to anything while on the council and only supports what ever Siegel wants to avoid conflicts. She does not deserve to be re-elected.

Posted by Mike_
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago
Mike_ is a registered user.

It is no surprise that the Voice endorses yet again, Mr. Rameriz for city council.

2 years ago they did the same, citing that he was qualified for council as he sits in the audience and listens to the council meetings. I also sit in airplanes while traveling, but that does not qualify me to fly the plane.

Lucas Rameriz formal education is a : B.A. Music, Santa Clara University.

His current Occupation: a Policy advisor to San Jose Councilman Sergio Jimene.
One has to ask what experience does Rameriz have to be a policy advisor?. This appears to be a type of place holder position. Sounds good, but again no actual experience.

Lucas Rameriz age: 30
Very young with no experience to be on a city council.

The Democrat party 2 years ago openly talked about having Lucas Rameriz go straight to the city council, bypassing what most others have done in working on various planning departments, etc, within the city to gain experience and to let citizens see the actual work they have done there.

Why this rush? The party has stated that they want Lucas Rameriz to get too higher state offices. His qualifications? They cited that he is a young, articulate Latino.

Mr. Rameriz, IMHO, is to young to be sitting on the city council that deals with a $300 million dollar budget. He, as an adult, has never lived thru a recession and had to balance his budget during hard times, how can he do that with the city budget in the next recession. He has no other qualifications of any meaning, an advisory board that makes suggestions, not rules that have consequences is meaningless for a track record.

He only ran for the Planning Department after he lost the city council seat 2 years ago.
It would be best for him to stay at that position to gather actual experience first, before running for city council again.

With his ambitions of running for higher state offices, do we really want a council member who will be making decision on what would be best for his political future? I would like to see a candidate who makes decisions that are best for the City of Mountain View first and foremost.

Posted by Longview
a resident of another community
12 hours ago
Longview is a registered user.

Lucas Ramirez has consistently attended Mountain View City Council and other local and regional policy meetings. He knows the issues broadly and in detail. He has earned the endorsements of the Mountain View Voice, County Supervisor Joe Simitian, and US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo. And he will earn the support of Mountain View again through his service on the City Council.

Posted by Ha!
a resident of Waverly Park
11 hours ago
Ha! is a registered user.

Haha! No surprise that the always left-leaning (that's a gross understatement) Voice is endorsing Showalter, Siegel and Ramirez! For the uninformed if you care about your community, vote against anybody the Voice endorses. That's your best bet for getting voices of reason elected.

Posted by Ron MV
a resident of Waverly Park
10 hours ago
Ron MV is a registered user.

I find the editorial reasoning on John Inks to be bizarre!

Seriously? He is not on the same party as the other candidates and has a different point of view, so we should not vote for him? I am supporting him PRECISELY because we NEED various points of view to have meaningful discussion and government. I am supporting Lucas Ramirez as well due to his dedication to the position. Even though they are not on the same side of the fence, that is a good thing. Unless you are Job, the activist that seemed to think John's voice needed to be silenced to the point of vandalism and trespassing.

Posted by Vi
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago
Vi is a registered user.

Thank you! I agree! Showalter, Siegel and Ramirez are the right candidates for the Mountain View City Council.
I will be voting for them, and hope you will be too!

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
10 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

We're voting against all three. They're crazed Socialists. They support unfettered "affordable housing". They support rent control. They support giving virtually unlimited social services to RV dwellers. This is NOT the way MV should be going. It should be going upscale and not downscale and to least common denominator residents.

Posted by Mike_
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago
Mike_ is a registered user.

I would hope that people would stop using words like " Socialists" or 'Liberian Greed" Let's talk about specific issues that we are facing and who can best make the changes we need.

I, for one, feel like this city is headed backwards in time to when we had major complaints being made to our city council and no one was listening to us. In the early 1990's when we started to have the first gangs arriving in our city, you had the Norteno's on the west side of Rengstorff, and the Sureno's on the east side with Rengstorff park as the turf that was fought over between the 2 gangs. Our city council at the time was afraid to tackle this issue no matter how many people complained about it. Being that they where Latino gang's no one wanted to be called a racist for going after them. Only after some new council members came in, thank you still to council woman Mascia, hope I remember your spelling, when we had the first murder from the gangs on Rengstorff street and it made national news where the front page of one paper read Renstorff park is gang central in Mountain View. It took new council members to push the police Dept. to clean this up. It took several years, but it got done.

I do not want a repeat situation where our quality of life is being attacked by people who seem to think that what they are doing is "compassionate". When we have Mom's who are afraid to bring their kids to play at Rengstorff parks playground because of this RV encampment across the street, then our quality of life goes down. San Francisco is full of problems that affect the quality of life there and I hope that we can stop this trend for our city.

Seriously, $1.2 million dollars already spent on this matter of people living in their RV's on our streets? Could we have not found a more productive way if we where going to spend that kind of money to get help-housing for those who truly needed it?

We can do better, I know we can.

But the 3 candidates endorsed by the Voice means nothing will change and only will get worse for us.

Posted by Alex from the South
a resident of Shoreline West
54 minutes ago
Alex from the South is a registered user.

Mike_ , in response to you and your comments about Lucas Ramirez (note last name spelling):

A. There are no airlines that let the public go sit in airplane cockpits. But hey, IF you ever did get to spend many years sitting in the cockpit of a 747 Jumbo Jet next to a plane Captain once a week for 4-6 hour flights taking detailed notes about how they handled the plane & trip from beginning to end, THEN the next time we're both on a flight where the entire flight crew simultaneously dies from sudden heart attacks, you can count on me picking you to be the one to lead us to safety. Hopefully my life never comes to this, but It's just not as fun pointing out your false analogy.

B. Music is complicated as heck! Aren't Mozart and Beethoven geniuses or something?? Wouldn't we want a genius on our City Council?? Or maybe we should just remember that there are many other experiences and qualities that could qualify someone to be on our City Council other than what their college major was.

C. Why do you feel it's a good use of time to wonder what experience Lucas had to become a Policy Advisor? Wouldn't it be better to ask what experience is Lucas GAINING by BEING a Policy Advisor for the 10th biggest city in our Country driving the top economic region in the Western Hemisphere? That's a pretty intense place holder position for anyone not gaining actual experience isn't it??

D. Did you know 52% of the people in the world are under 30 years old? Wouldn’t you say that the majority demographic in the world should probably have some representation in it’s elected government? Alexander the Great was only 20 when he became king and conquered the entire Ancient World, so I’m confident Lucas at 30 can handle the way easier job of municipal policy. And as advice, remember that we’ve decided as a society that using a person's age as qualifying or disqualifying criteria for roles & positions is so dumb and illogically sound that we made it illegal in certain cases. Feel free to do the research on that one if you don’t want to get sued one day :P

E. Maybe the Dem party wants Lucas in City Council now because he’s that good? If you have a rookie who hits 60 home runs in 3 months down in the Minors, is it smart to keep em out of the Big Leagues because other players have worked really hard too? You play the best players you got man. People support Lucas because he’s one of the best candidates. And by the way, his Latino identity DOES make him a better candidate because it adds the views of underserved & underrepresented minorities into the government that represents ALL of us. Isn’t that the whole reason our Founding Fathers chose a Republican government?

F. How in the world do you know Lucas has never balanced a budget in hard times or even good times for that matter? Are you his accountant, or are you dumpster diving his house for bank statements he throws away? Besides -- if Lucas is able to keep living in Mountain View’s crazy expensive rental market just on the pay from a “holder position” job as you called it, then doesn’t that actually mean he must be CRAZY GOOD with money? That guy must really know the value of a dollar and how to make the stretch!

G. It would be best for you to gather facts about Lucas as a candidate first, before making misinformed comments again.

H. I’d really appreciate it if you’d be open to joining me at the next social gathering I will be forced to go to. I usually worry about what people are thinking about me, but given that you know exactly what Lucas’s ambitions and decision making processes are, it’s clear you have mind reading powers! Please hang out with me and tell me what ppl are really thinking about me! It would really help me be less self-conscious, and really just be a kind thing to do.

Posted by John Novakovic
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 minute ago
John Novakovic is a registered user.

Three reasons not to vote for Lenny Siegel:

(1) NO SOLUTION FOR RVs: He and Showalter voted against even discussing the possibility of stricter parking rules when the issue comes back next year. In the past two years, the city has gone from 200 to 500 vehicle dwellers, while spending over a million dollars on ineffective solutions.

(2) NO SOLUTION FOR JOBS/HOUSING IMBALANCE: Lenny talks a good line on the jobs/housing imbalance, but he has repeatedly supported new office projects and the redevelopment of naturally affordable housing that have sent hundreds of Mountain View residents packing. The jobs/housing balance is worse than when he took office. You can't solve the problem by just building lots of luxury apartments.

(3) TRUMP-LIKE BULLYING: Lenny's bullying of fellow council members and those who disagree with him is a bad example to those who aspire for leadership.

On November 6, vote for real change.

