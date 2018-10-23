Police seek help in finding bank robbery suspect

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man armed with a handgun who robbed a bank in the Monta Loma neighborhood last week.

The man reportedly entered the Meriwest Credit Union, located in the Monta Loma Plaza shopping center, shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19. The man allegedly handed a "demand note" to the bank teller which mentioned a gun, according to a statement released by the police department Tuesday.

Employees at the bank told police that the suspect showed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man in his mid 40s or 50s, weighing about 200 pounds with a clean-cut goatee. He was seen wearing a dark blue track suit, which had a "Navy" insignia on the sweatshirt and the word Navy written down the right leg of the pants. He was last seen exiting the bank into the plaza, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Garcia at dan.garcia@mountainview.gov.