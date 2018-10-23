News

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 23, 2018, 8:53 am

Letters to the editor: Oct. 19, 2018

 

Vote for Tamara

As a parent who will soon have two children in the Mountain View Whisman School District, I was surprised and concerned to learn that more than one-third of our students are below grade level in math and English. We need strong leadership to improve the quality of our children's education. I will be voting for Tamara Patterson to be on the Mountain View Whisman School Board.

Tamara understands that our schools need to build connections and trust with the community they serve. As a neighbor, Tamara understands the need for communication and trust. From the time my family moved into Tamara's neighborhood, we have benefited not only from her kindness, but also from a supportive community that relies on a communication forum created and administered by Tamara. As a parent herself, we trust that Tamara understands the needs of parents and of children in Mountain View. As a professional who is in a customer-facing role, Tamara understands how to listen to and address concerns coming from perspectives different from her own. As an experienced manager in organizations ranging from a small startup to a large multi-national corporation, Tamara has the skills to empower the superintendent, the district staff, and the schools to work together with the community to improve outcomes for our children.

We need a strong representative of our community like Tamara Patterson on the Mountain View Whisman school board.

Samuel Chang

Sutter Creek Lane

Ellen Kamei for City Council

Mountain View needs thoughtful and pragmatic leadership to tackle the most difficult issues we face in our city, which is why I am supporting Ellen Kamei for City Council.

One of the toughest issues we currently face as a city is how to help those prior Mountain View renters/homeowners who are now vehicle dwellers in cars and RVs to move off the streets into housing. She is the only candidate encouraging wraparound support for vehicle dwellers through carefully directed social services, safe parking programs and a city ordinance to accomplish this. Many other cities across the state have safe parking programs and a city policy related to parking. We need that type of innovative leadership on the council.

Ellen understands that the long-term solution and best thing to do is to house Mountain View's displaced residents. I appreciate her perspective and the fact that she has ideas to get this done compassionately and successfully.

Ellen has been on ride-alongs to gain firsthand experiences and talks to everyone in the community to make sure our city works for its residents. That is what we need and deserve.

Ellen's many years serving our city in a variety of roles including the city's Environmental Planning Commission, Leadership Mountain View Advisory Council and more prove her commitment to making our community better. She has the experience necessary to lead and the will to get things done. I support Ellen Kamei and hope you will too!

Shari W. Emling

Sussex Square

Yes on P

A yes vote on Measure P will help ensure that Mountain View will remain a livable city even as resident population grows from 80,000 today to about 99,000 by 2030 and the number of jobs grows from 96,000 to 123,000.

Providing the needed housing and transportation infrastructure to accommodate this influx of people will require large investments of both private and public funds, and businesses should pay their fair share. Toward this end, the City Council voted unanimously to place Measure P on the Nov. 6 ballot. Measure P provides for a much needed updating of the business license fee schedule, which has not changed since 1954. Currently, most businesses pay a flat tax of about $30 per year to do business here, while companies involved in manufacturing and engineering pay only a maximum of $100.

Measure P provides a graduated tax based on a business's number of employees. The fee schedule is carefully structured to protect small businesses while large employers pay significantly more, in line with their greater impact on our community and the greater benefit they will derive from the improvements funded by the estimated revenues of $6 million per year.

Vote yes on Measure P. It's a fair deal for businesses and residents alike.

Meghan Fraley

Villa Street

Volunteer opportunity

There is a tremendous opportunity for people to get involved and support democracy by volunteering as an election officer for the Nov. 6 election.

Election officers must be U.S. citizens and a registered voter, legal permanent resident, 18 or older, or a high school student at least 16 years old with parental and principal's permission.

Volunteers receive a stipend up to $200 as a thank you for community service, and more if they are bilingual in one of 19 languages that we need at several of our polling places.

It has been my honor to serve our community for over 28 years and I respectfully request that community members step forward and act now to volunteer in our critical need of 1,000 volunteers for our 849 polling places.

Please call 408-918-9140, visit www.sccvote.org, or e-mail pollworker@rov.sccgov.org.

Shannon Bushey

Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters

Vote for George Ting

George Ting, a distinguished physician serving our area for many years, is running for election to the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors. During the 39 years I practiced internal medicine in the area, my wife Mickey and I came to know George very well. As a past president of the ECH Board of Directors and as medical director of the hospital I came to appreciate his dedication to his patients and the hospital.

Dr. Ting is a superb physician, a longtime member of the medical staff, a nephrologist (kidney specialist), an adjunct professor of medicine at Stanford Medical School and former director of El Camino Hospital's dialysis services. He has been chief of the medical staff and directed quality assurance services at the hospital. He is respected by his peers.

George understands the complex financial, competitive and technological issues facing the hospital in these days of cutbacks and a fast-changing health care environment. I strongly support George Ting for election to the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors.

Richard P. Wheat

Carmel Valley

Fung for El Camino district

I am writing in support of the re-election Dr. Peter C. Fung, chair of El Camino Healthcare District, and the only incumbent.

I have known Dr. Fung since his election in November 2014. Dr. Fung's experience as chair, makes his re-election mandatory.

He will continue to bring the much-needed complex knowledge of the hospital, its policies, budget process and the historic advantage of his previous four years of service to the board. Also, he knows the executive team, and members of the medical and administrative staff. As a physician and vascular neurologist for over 40 years, he knows our diverse community and its patients who he will continue to serve. This knowledge gives him the depth and breath of the hospital necessary to hold the office of director.

It is vital that we re-elect Dr. Fung an honest, dedicated, qualified and proven candidate.

Julia Miller

vice chair, El Camino Healthcare District and secretary/treasurer, El Camino Hospital Board

Alison Hicks for council

As we near election day, be wary of labels alleging a candidate or slate is "pro" or "anti" particularly for the important issues for this election such as housing, rent control, taxes. Let's not be confused by slates or slogans.

Alison Hicks, a 20-year resident running for City Council, has a degree in city planning with a focus on affordable housing and project development. For years she worked in the leadership of the nonprofit, Northern CA Land Trust, providing an affordable housing model that our council now talks about as a model for Mountain View's affordable housing plan.

While another candidate/council member strongly opposed rent control Measure V and then appointed board members who were on record as actively opposing the law they were supposed to administer, Alison spoke at rallies to support the law and against such anti-housing tactics.

Current council member/candidates have made little progress towards affordability. It is time to have someone on the council with proven skills to get this done.

Any candidate can tell you they will approve housing but to grow our small city wisely we need leadership with a proven record of how to actually plan for smart growth so we have not only housing but affordability and actual plans for schools, parks, transit and complete communities.

Vote the record, not the slogans.

Anne Wiley

Marilyn Drive

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Two candidates supported Measure V
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago
Two candidates supported Measure V is a registered user.

The last letter to the editor in the Oct. 19 Mountain View VOICE (right above this post) is for a City Council candidate and states that AFTER rent control Measure V had been approved by voters (in Nov. 2016) the candidate "spoke at rallies to support the law." The implication is that the candidate did NOT support Measure V BEFORE it had been approved by other voters. That is fine and dandy but the record should be clear. Of the six candidates for 3 seats on the (7-member) Mountain View City Council on this November's ballot, only 2 spoke publicly in support of Measure V BEFORE its enactment: (1) incumbent LENNY SIEGEL and (2) LUCAS RAMIREZ. Without Measure V, residential rents in affected apartment buildings would have soared - and could yet DOUBLE if the landlords' sneaky repeal of Measure V is approved by city voters in 2020. Renters should consider voting just for Lenny Siegel and Lucas Ramirez.

Email Town Square Moderator      


37 people like this
Posted by Clean up the city council
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

We have a decision to make make this election.

1- We either continue on the present course, possibly go even further and faster down this same road we are on.

or

2-Clean out the council and hopefully get the entire council's attention to start paying attention to All THE RESIDENTS.

This RV issue is just the last straw. When you had Lenny Siegel, Showalther proposing to expand the RV parking to 3 more city blocks at the last city council meeting means that they are just flippant to what people are complaining about.

You have Siegel-Showalther-Rameriz who support this. Do not vote for them.

Who is left, 3 other candidates.
Inks has a solid 8 year track record as a city council. He has my vote.

Kamei is well qualified for the job and has my vote.

Hicks, is qualified for the position and certainly 10 times better than
Siegel-Showalther-Rameriz and has my vote.

I am voting for Inks-Kamei-Hicks, let's cleanup the city council.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Clean up the city council
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

People keep bringing up Measure V.

Measure V was a citizen initiative, was passed by the residents and can not be changed by any council.

For any change to happen to the new law would mean it has to go on the ballot and again the residents will need to vote on it, yes or no.

It is ridiculous to use Measure V as an excuse to only vote for a candidate when we have other issues in the city that needs to be desperately fixed and if those candidates, Siegel-Showalther-Rameriz are supporting and even making problems worse for our city, then they do not deserve to be on the city council, IMHO.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Inks = More RVs?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

I heard Inks supported the expansion of allowable RV parking on streets. Is this true?

I need concrete statements about how the candidates plan on removing vehicle dwelling on public streets, and I HAVE NOT heard that from Inks, Kamei or Hicks.

***I won't vote for someone just because they aren't the current person. You're not just voting someone out, your also voting someone IN. What is their stated position on RVs from Inks, Kamei and Hicks?

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Clean up the city council
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

@Inks=More RV's?

You said,
"I heard Inks supported the expansion of allowable RV parking on streets. Is this true?"

Really? Did you just make that up or did Job Lopez tell you that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


34 people like this
Posted by Then please enlighten us
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Why insult? I'll vote for Inks if you can point to his stance against RVs.
Here's your chance to lock in a vote 100% for your boy.
All you need is to point me to where his RV plan is and if he's on record for getting them out he has my vote.
Ready set Go!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Change is Good
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Change is Good is a registered user.

Yes on Inks
No on Siegel, Showalter and Ramirez

I find it humorous that the current council encourages commercial development and stifles residential development by trying to extort over $100k in fees per unit in the North Bayshore, they actively support rent control, further exacerbating the housing shortage and still manage to gain the support of those they are inflicting so much pain, never overestimate the intelligence of the electorate I guess. Unabated commercial growth, stifling residential building (affordable or not), and encouraging RV's to overtake our streets is not platform we should be comfortable with. In an ironic twist, our current council is fueling faster gentrification, who knew!

Rent control does not build affordable housing, does nothing for those seeking affordable rental housing. The MVCC RV outreach program has been a total failure, the unpublished stats don't support the narrative of "folks just down on their luck".

"Politicians and diapers must be changed often for the same reason"
-Mark Twain




Email Town Square Moderator      


44 people like this
Posted by Clean up the city council
a resident of Blossom Valley
2 hours ago

@Then please enlighten us,

Then tell us when John Inks said he was for expanding RV parking., you can't.

You have not been following Ink's campaign or his comments because you will never ever vote for him.

No insults here. You know this hurts Siegel-Showalther-Rameriz in their bid for city council so you have to smear others in what their positions are.

All you people in the Lenny-Lopez camp who are trying to remove Inks signs, destroying them, writing "F.U" on them, and now spreading lies to confuse voters that Inks is for expanding RV parking, pure B.S.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Last attempt
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

(still not totally not angry, just looking for info)

"Then tell us when John Inks said he was for expanding RV parking., you can't."

I don't think you're getting it. Let me try again. Yes, I heard a totally unsubstantiated statement from a friend that he was in favor of expanding parking in cuesta park's lots.
This could be total bs, I don't know so I asked if he had a statement on record about how he will address the RV issue. Does he have one?
Does he??? If he does can you PLEASE point us all to it?

What I WOULD like to see is something concrete from him or anyone on what steps they will take to RID the streets of vehicle dwellers.

Has he in fact stated anything like this? I have not seen it but would love to, then love to vote for him because of his statement. If he does not have such a statement, he needs to make it.
Hopefully that point is now clear.

We need reasons TO vote for someone. We know the reasons not to. Time to tout what Inks WILL do, not what the failures have not done. We already know that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by MVV
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
44 minutes ago

Inks, who said he had previously been an "urban camper," pointed out that many residents are losing patience with people squatting in their neighborhoods, and he suggested the city needed to stop "subsidizing habits."

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by New blood
a resident of Cuernavaca
36 minutes ago

It's clear the incumbents have not earned the right to be re-elected. Ramirez is too young and too coached to make up his own mind. He is on the fence on some issues because he doesn't want to offend anyone. And he wants to lead!

Inks is the only adult in the room and will vote for him. , I'll hold my nose and vote for Kamei and Hicks.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Clean up the city council
a resident of Blossom Valley
35 minutes ago

@ Last Attempt,

John Inks said in this Mercury News article that he,
" He opposes providing parking spaces or services for vehicle dwellers and plans to vote against the employer ‘head tax” ballot measure."

Now, stop liking your own post's, and I certainly do not expect you to vote for him as you said you would, as I know which candidates you support.

Link here,

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by New Blood
a resident of Cuernavaca
31 minutes ago

Inks has gone on record to not support any subsidies from the city. He also supports the 72 hour rule which is currently not being enforced. Go to his website to read further.

Other than that you can't stop people from living in RVs . The others are afraid to take any stance.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: A Relationship Test . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,216 views

Food Party! SOS
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 996 views

View all local blogs
 