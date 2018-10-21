Police ID man suspected of vandalizing John Inks sign

Mountain View police have identified a man they believe is responsible for defacing a campaign sign for candidate and former city council member John Inks, according to a statement by the department Sunday.

Video surveillance at the front door of a home on the 100 block of Church Street shows the suspect approach the house around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 19. The footage shows the man spray painting the sign, pick up another sign from the front yard and walk away, according to police.

Officers who reviewed the footage early Saturday were reportedly able to recognize the suspect, who has since been contacted and interviewed by police. The department is "in discussions" with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office on next steps, according to the statement.

Police are not releasing any identifying information of the man, citing an ongoing investigation. At the time of the incident, he was described as wearing dark colored pants and gloves, and was wearing sunglasses with the hood of his sweatshirt pulled up over a baseball cap.

Residents have reported multiple incidents where Inks campaign signs have been defaced over the last month, notably his high-visibility sign along Shoreline Boulevard.

Anyone who has information on the incident can contact Sgt. Wahed Magee at Wahed.Magee@mountainview.gov