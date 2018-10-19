Local priests accused of sexual misconduct

Eight priests with ties to Midpeninsula parishes are among the 15 clergy members accused of sexual abuse against children dating back to the 1960s, according to a list released Thursday by the Diocese of San Jose.

The list was released as part of Bishop Patrick McGrath's efforts to increase transparency within the diocese, which is made up of 52 parishes. It comprises "credible allegations of sexual abuse of children" reported within the diocese and in the years before its founding in 1981 by the archbishop of San Francisco.

In 2003, allegations surfaced against Alexander Larkin, who was accused of sexual misconduct with children during the 1970s at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Palo Alto, where he served from 1974 to 1981. He was restricted from the ministry in 2005 and permanently banned four years later. He also served at Stanford University's Newman Center in 1987, St. William's Parish in Los Altos from 1981 to 1985 and St. Thomas Aquinas in Palo Alto between 1987 and 1992.

Philip McCrillis was permanently banned from serving in the ministry in 2004, when reports came out accusing him of sexual misconduct between 1968 and 1969 while he was at St. Albert the Great Parish in Palo Alto (where he was assigned from 1966 to 1969) and St. Patrick Seminary in Menlo Park (where he was assigned from 1969 to 1972. He also served at St. Anthony Parish in Menlo Park in 1969 and St. Nicholas Parish in Los Altos, where he served from 1973 to 1976 and from 1983 to 1991. He died on Feb. 2, 2007.

George Moss was alleged to engage in sexual misconduct with children while at St. Joseph Parish in Mountain View from 1963 to 1976 and later reported in 2002, 2004 and 2012. He retired in 1976 and died 10 years later.

Leonel Noia, who served at St. Joseph Parish in 1975, was accused of sexual misconduct with children during the 1970s while at St. Patrick Parish in San Jose. He was reported and convicted in 1976, permanently banned from the ministry in 2002 based on the Dallas Charter and died on June 3, 2005.

Arthur Harrison, who began his tenure at the diocese at St. Thomas Aquinas from 1956 to 1960, was accused of sexual misconduct in 1988, 1990 and 2003 at other parishes within Santa Clara County. He was restricted from the ministry in 1989, permanently banned from the ministry in 2002 based on the Dallas Charter, retired in 1992 and died on Nov. 29, 2006.

Hernan Toro, who came to the diocese from the Archdiocese of Popayan in Columbia, was accused of sexual misconduct with a child he was at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in the unincorporated community of Alviso in 1983. That same year, he was reported and convicted as a registered sex offender. He went on to serve at St. Athanasius Parish in Mountain View from 1983 to 1984 and St. Aloysius Parish in Palo Alto from 1986 to 1988 before his retirement on April 1, 1990.

Current priests and lay staff at St. Athanasius didn't work with Toro during his tenure at the parish, pastoral associate Mike Cavera said in an email on Friday.

Joseph Pritchard, who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with children during the 1970s at St. Martin of Tours Parish in San Jose, served at St. Nicholas Parish in Los Altos. The accusations were reported in 2002 and 2003. He died on Oct. 17, 1988.

Joseph Dondero, a Jesuit priest, was accused of sexual misconduct with a child in the 1960s while at St. Joseph Parish in San Jose during the 1960s that was reported in 2002. He served at the Jesuit Retreat Center in Los Altos from 1952 to 1963 and died on June 28, 1997.

"When these perpetrators are members of the clergy, there are not only psychological wounds but spiritual wounds," McGrath said in a statement.

Next month, an independent team led by Kathleen McChesney, a former FBI executive assistant director, will conduct an audit of the dioceseâ€™s priest personnel files and may add additional names to the list based on their findings.

Over the past month, McGrath held three listening sessions â€” one in Palo Alto and two in San Jose â€” to hear from churchgoers, particularly sexual abuse victims and their families, and learn how the diocese could improve its response to such accusations in the future.

Anyone who has been sexually abused in the diocese is asked to first contact their local law enforcement agency, then contact the diocese's Office for the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults by calling 408-983-0113 or by visiting its website at opcva.ethicspoint.com.

Links to the list, which can also be viewed in Spanish and Vietnamese, can be found at dsj.org.

The Diocese of San Jose is the first in the region to release such a list. The Diocese of Oakland plans to release its own list, Bishop Michael Barber announced in a letter earlier this month. The Diocese of Sacramento, which is also working with McChesney to conduct its own review of sexual misconduct allegations and expects to release its list in March, according to a statement from Bishop Jaime Soto.