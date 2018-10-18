News

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 18, 2018, 9:46 am

Superintendent urged charter school to slow down

Bullis proposal comes in midst of major changes in Mountain View Whisman

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph's request that Bullis Charter School to put the brakes on plans to open a new campus in the Mountain View Whisman School District went unanswered.

Citing a need for new school boundaries to take effect in order to better predict where the charter school could be housed, Rudolph sought a delay, but Bullis' leadership filed its charter application on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and is requesting the Mountain View Whisman School District to provide facilities to house the charter school in time for the next school year.

Last month, Bullis officials revealed plans to open a new school serving primarily low-income Latino students in Mountain View Whisman. The timing is not ideal, at least from the school district's perspective. Students in the Mountain View Whisman School District will be reshuffled next year, as new attendance boundaries take effect and district officials open the new Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary School on the former Slater School site. How many kids will end up at each campus remains hazy -- with the district relying on best guesses and demographic estimates. Rudolph said in an Oct. 5 statement that he requested the charter school delay its plans to the following year.

"Considering the proposed timing of their submittal and Bullis' desire to open at the start of the 2019-20 school year, I requested that they follow the California Charter School Association's recommendation for a charter petition submittal in the spring, 1.5 years before Bullis' planned opening," Rudolph said in the statement.

The superintendent made the request following an information session between district and charter school officials earlier this month -- an informational meeting that ballooned to include about 20 people, including school board members Laura Blakely and Tamara Wilson -- to review the charter school's plans. The proposal calls for opening a 168-student school offering transitional kindergarten through second grade in the 2019-20 school year, ramping up to a total of 320 kids through fifth grade by 2022-23.

Bullis administrator Jennifer Anderson-Rosse said Rudolph's interest in slowing down was made at the Oct. 3 information session, but said district officials did not make the request clear in any formal letter or subsequent communication.

The charter school proposal is entirely separate from concurrent plans by the neighboring Los Altos School District to build a school campus in Mountain View, which could potentially house the existing 915-student Bullis Charter School that's located in Los Altos.

Where this new Mountain View Whisman charter school would go remains a mystery, Rudolph told the Voice. The district will be implementing new boundaries and opening Vargas Elementary while concurrently trying to accommodate the charter school, adding to the level of unpredictability on how many kids will end up at each campus. He said the district is going to make some best guesses by mid-March to plan for the upcoming school year.

"It would seem to me that the most favorable outcome is, instead of trying to open immediately next year, they work with us about where the space is," he said. "We're playing the numbers game and we can only project what it looks like."

"They weren't really comfortable with that. They are adamant about applying (for) next year."

During the yearslong redrawing of school boundaries, which concluded last year, district officials identified three schools would likely be under capacity, essentially stating that Monta Loma, Theuerkauf and Castro elementary schools could stand to grow by about 25 percent without causing problems. But none of those sites appear to be a good option for housing an additional 320-student school, Rudolph said. It doesn't seem viable to try and wedge a third school onto the shared campus housing Castro and Mistral elementary schools. He said the planned growth and location of transitional kindergarten at the Theuerkauf and Stevenson Elementary site would also leave little room for a charter school.

When asked whether splitting the school onto multiple sites was an option, Rudolph said the preference was to keep it together -- keeping in mind that the 168-student enrollment in the charter school's inaugural year will jump to 320.

"We could put them on multiple sites, but from a district perspective, it would make sense to find them a place where they could be housed at a single site," he said.

Although Bullis' existing school in Los Altos serves a very different demographic, with less than 1 percent of its students qualifying as low-income, the charter school intends to open a second school in Mountain View Whisman with priority enrollment for lower-income students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. The actual mechanics behind how it would grant preferential enrollment remained unclear prior to the release of the charter petition.

Rudolph said he is also seeking more academic performance data from Bullis Charter School to get a better sense of its track record serving socio-economically disadvantaged students, Latino students and special education students. While English learners and Latino students attending the charter school tend to perform exceedingly well relative to neighboring districts, Rudolph cautioned that its not an apples-to-apples comparison, and that the charter school lacks data showing how low-income families within those demographics do on standardized tests.

Comments

Posted by Good luck
a resident of Monta Loma
17 hours ago

I completely agree with Dr. Rudolph. More research is needed and a place to House BCS will not be easy to find. We need to find options that wonâ€™t affect the district in a MAJOR financial way. Will they demand a school that we currently lease out for large sums of money that support our district? Where can we find a school to give Bullis by August?! These are huge decisions and deserve at least 1.5 years, as the superintendent pointed out The school has petitioned MVWSD and of it is denied, it will petition the county and win. And MVWSD will be on the hook financially.

Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
17 hours ago
@Mountain View Voice - Is the charter application accessible online somewhere for the community?

Posted by @SRB
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago

Charter Application Link from other Voice article:
Web Link

Posted by Give Bullis a Chance!
a resident of Shoreline West
16 hours ago

Waiting for implementation of the new boundaries is just a smokescreen. Rudolph just wants to delay, delay, delay.

Certainly MVWSD has failed English language lerners. Give Bullis a chance!

Posted by Give Bullis a Chance!
a resident of Shoreline West
16 hours ago

Waiting for implementation of the new boundaries is just a smokescreen. Rudolph just wants to delay, delay, delay.

Certainly MVWSD has failed English language learners. Give Bullis a chance!

Posted by Really?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago

@Give Bullis a Chance!

Really?! And why might he want a delay? District-wide changes going into play next year? Gosh, that sounds unreasonable. Nevermind the California Charter School Association's suggestion that applications be put forth in the spring to allow collaborative planning to occur.

The way the laws are, Rudolph can't stop it happening but he can make it more palatable for the Mountain View community Bullis is disrupting, knowingly, at a difficult time.

Give me a break. The urgency is on Bullis to take advantage, not to collaborate. This is consistent behavior for them. Way to build a rep.

Posted by What about the students?
a resident of Old Mountain View
15 hours ago

Bullis officials have been meeting with MVWSD officials, including Dr. Rudolph, for the last year. The petition is not a surprise. The only people who would suffer from a one year delay are the socio-economically disadvantaged students who could benefit from this school choice.

Posted by Time is No Friend
a resident of Rex Manor
15 hours ago

Bullis officials, please do not give Mountain View Whisman school district more time. The staff are incompetent paper pushers, and they will spend the year trying to figure out road blocks to improving education for our students. We needed a program like Bullis years ago - thank you for finally making it happen. Please do not delay. Our kids need this program!

Posted by 2 peas in a pod
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago

Oh my goodness, I donâ€™t know which is more incompetent: Bullis or MVWSD. Iâ€™m watching with my popcorn, my kids at neither school(s).

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
13 hours ago
It seems that SPACE IS NOT a PROBLEM. Three sites have already been identified that NEXT YEAR will have classrooms empty for 25% or more students. With the neighborhood elementary size standardized to around 450 students (18 classrooms) this means that each of these three sites has 1/4 of 18 -or, using math- 18/4 or a minimum of 4 to 5 classrooms unused for student classrooms.

Charter schools and their founders know how to deal with space problems. It is part of their handbag of skills. With 4 or 5 permanent classrooms, in any of the three schools, Bullis in Mountain View will be well on their way to opening.

Superintendents do NOT MAKE PUBLIC POLICY. Administrators follow the public policy directives of a majority of the Governing Board. This issue is not Rudolph's decision to make. period

Posted by Hit the road MVWSD board
a resident of Rex Manor
12 hours ago

The fact that Dr. Rudolph is against it makes it even more obvious in my mind that Bullis coming to MV is a good thing.

Posted by Huh?
a resident of Waverly Park
12 hours ago

@Really - why would you want to delay adding the new school until after the boundaries have been redrawn? Pulling 168 kids out of (primarily two schools) will just create a new need for rebalancing. It makes more sense to do it all at the same time otherwise kids might have to move twice.

As for Ayinde's questioning of Bullis track record on low income kids, how much worse can it get? We already know that MVWSD is failing these kids miserably. Give somebody else a chance. If you care about the kids more than the politics that is.

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
12 hours ago
@Hit the road MVWSD board ? I went through hiring interviews and background checks on Rudolph as part of my responsibilities as a member of the MVWSD Board (2012-16). His background includes time being an administrator in a charter school environment. At the time of his hiring, he did not express any particular bad feelings or disappointment in how Public charter schools can operate. I do not think he has animus to the California Charter School law or system, or to BCS and the petitioners for Bullis in Mountain View.

If the current Board could have moved faster on Stevenson's enrollment criteria - to include priority for Economically Disadvantaged - who knows if BCS could have been diverted. But with MVWSD's record as an extremely high (White - Hispanic) Academic Achievement GAP district, (2009-13) .... ?

I'd agree with MVWSD candidates Coladonado and Petterson, this may be good for Hispanics/Economically Disadvantaged. (they were very direct in their answer to the Charter School Question in the candidates forum)

Posted by Now the nightmare coming to MVWSD
a resident of Monta Loma
12 hours ago

I saw how Bullis disrupted the Los Altos community.
Now it is coming to MVWSD. MVers, be prepared for the upcoming dramas!

Posted by Los Altan
a resident of another community
11 hours ago

I am an LASD resident and I can tell you firsthand how Bullis has disrupted our community. I've had front row tickets for the last 10+ years and my kids attended both BCS and LASD schools so I feel I have directly relevant experience.

BCS has raised the bar for educational excellence in our community - full stop. Any way you slice and dice it, having a charter school in your backyard makes your neighborhood school compete for students. THIS is a good thing. LASD scores have gone up, they've had to hire more staff and they've had to bring more project based curriculum into their programming. Our superintendent has had a weapon against the teachers' union on why they must work harder and longer for our students. The only people who don't like this are people threatened by school closures because parents are leaving less attractive programs. Lazy District staff and teachers union propaganda has also done a good job miseducating the less informed parents, spreading FUD against the charter. More enlightened parents understand how competition for public resources helps ALL students!

Posted by Really?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

@Steve Nelson
Why are you blaming only the current school board? The achievement gap was wide while you were on it. The difficulties Stevenson has had reaching out to SED and EL families extends back to include your entire tenure on the board. You own some of that mess.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
8 hours ago

Whether or not slowdown, should school boundaries planning be reopened to account for the inevitable reality of a 100>300 student Bullis? Not necessarily a rejection of currently approved boundaries plans, but to begin immediate work on a revised plan done in direct planning with Bullis, whose arrival is a foregone conclusion.

Bullis has been planning their MV school for some time, before even boundaries had been finished.
I know first hand that Bullis has been ready to talk with the district last year, but a last-minute 20-member non-agendized meeting (with 2 board members) is not publically transparent and late to the table.

LASD and Bullis both have faults in their relationship, and I hope both Bullis and MVWSD will start their relationship, not at arms length, but in close partnership, seeking a win-win for all children.

In the end, getting children a great education, especially socio-economically disadvantaged children, it's a common vision.

Posted by Rudolph failed
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

This should be a clear indication to the board that Rudolph isn't doing his job. He knew about the desire for a charter school for months now and should have been thinking of options to support it.

Posted by BCS - the majority of us in MV don't want you
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

I posted this to the other MV Voice article on BCS, but the comments are appropriate here too.

I've read everything I could find in the MV and LA papers about BCS coming to Mountain View, and my takeaway is the BCS is a bully, who gets to play by rules the rest of us can't play by, and who looks out for personal interest over greater good. To hell with the wake their coming to MV leaves for the neighborhood schools as long as BCS gets what they want.

I know a) BCS doesn't care, and b) they're clueless about the differences in the LA and MV school communities, but for those of you who are a parent at a MVWSD elementary school I want you to think about what it will mean for your school when BCS opens. One school will eventually lose its campus and its students will be re-zoned, but even bigger than that, there's an elephant in the room, and the ramifications will hit every school hard year after year, and its our MVWSD kids who will pay the price.

And for those saying, "Oh, but BCS wants to help socio-economically disadvantaged students." Get real. Within it's first few years BCS Mtn View's demographic will look just like BCS Los Altos - high income, college educated parents, donating the max amounts suggested by the school each year.

Lastly, for those making this a Dr Rudolph vs BCS fight, it's not. I'm a parent in the MVWSD and not one parent I've spoken with wants BCS in Mtn View. This has nothing to do with Dr. Rudolph and kudos to him for actually standing up to the bullies from BCS and looking out for our students best interests.

Argh! I'm so mad at the LASD for closing Bullis in '03 and creating this monster.

Posted by JR
a resident of another community
6 hours ago

Bullis is run by millionaires and billionaires from Los Altos Hills. They could buy every school in Mountain View a hundred times over. If they want to open a school in Mountain View then they can easily find their own facilities. Why make Mountain View kids suffer? What's the real agenda?

Posted by Silly Comments
a resident of another community
6 hours ago

I don't see why there is a problem. If the district puts the new charter school on a site, they will tend to draw students from that site's local area. So it's a self-filling school. If that doesn't happen, then the district has an excuse to swap sites for the next year. The charter isn't asking for any new construction or special facilities. If they had asked back in the Spring, the district would still not have been able to predict any better. So what's the problem asking now?

Posted by Observer
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

No axe to grind with either side.

Supt Rudolph misstates the CCSA guidelines (link below to read for yourself)

They suggest 1-1.5 years, more time needed if district plans needless opposition which just gets overturn by appeal process which takes time or if new charter school wants a year for planning. Since it is not the first rodeo for Bullis, the submission deadline should be fine.

Web Link

