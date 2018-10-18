Bullis submits charter application for new Mountain View school

Sticking with a fast-paced plan to provide an alternative public school for students in Mountain View, Bullis Charter School officials on Tueday submitted a charter application to open a campus within the Mountain View Whisman School District.

The petition proposes creating a 320-student charter school serving K-5 students within the district, with priority enrollment given to children from low-income families. The school would launch in fall 2019 and initially serve 168 students through second grade.

It's up to Mountain View Whisman officials to provide a site to house the new charter school.

The school district is required to move quickly on the petition, with state law mandating that the school board hold a public hearing on the application within 30 days of receiving the petition. After that, the board has 30 days to decide whether to approve the charter application.

Bullis administrator Jennifer Anderson-Rosse, who is spearheading the effort to expand the charter school's presence into Mountain View, said the school will largely mimic the successful education model of Bullis Charter School in Los Altos, with a big emphasis on project-based learning and individualized instruction. Unlike the existing charter school, the proposed school would offer full-day kindergarten and transitional kindergarten, which Anderson-Rosse said is an intentional change to serve the lower-income communities in Mountain View.

"It's taking the essence of what Bullis offers and then having some thoughtful tweaks about how to serve the Mountain View community," she said.

Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph confirmed that the district received the 600-plus page application, spelling out the academic program, financial model and other major components of the future charter school. It also lays out a clear schedule for how the school would grow from 168 to 320 students over the course of four years. Rudolph said the board is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1 to officially "receive" the petition, which starts the 30-day clock for a public hearing.

Granting or denying the charter petition needs to happen within 60 days after the board's receipt of the petition, which would land squarely during the holiday break and could cause challenges, Rudolph said.

The petition was submitted by current Bullis staff and families under a new nonprofit entity called Bullis Public Charter School II, and will have its own governance and oversight from founding board members Bertha Alarcon, Greg Brauner, David Jaques, Clara Roa and Patrick Walsh. Two of those board members -- Roa and Jaques -- serve on the Los Altos Bullis Charter School board of directors. It also names Anderson-Rosse and Bullis parent Grace Yang as co-founders of the future school.

The petition requests that the new school, Bullis Mountain View, receive a five-year charter term through the 2023-24 school year, and argues that there's plenty of demand within the district to fill up the school. The petition includes 150 submitted signatures of families who are "meaningfully interested" in attending the school -- much higher than the 84 required by state law -- though district officials do not have a method for vetting the list.

Enrollment selection for the school will go through a lottery system, with a weighted preference for children who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals residing in the school district. Lotteries will be held for each enrollment preference "category" -- starting with siblings of current charter school families -- until all available spaces are filled, according to the petition.

Bullis school officials are expecting to have a roughly $1.6 million budget for the first year, with built-in assumptions that 32 percent of the enrollment will be English learners and 40 percent will qualify as low income. The school is estimating it will need seven teachers in its first year, each getting paid a starting salary of $64,850 -- roughly equal to the lowest rung on Mountain View Whisman School District's salary schedule. Costs ramp up quickly in subsequent years, particularly when Bullis Mountain View anticipates hiring a director of curriculum and instruction in the 2021-22 school year.

During the 2019-20 year, Mountain View Whisman officials estimate that the district will see a reduction of about $2 million in local revenue from its annual budget that will be re-routed to the charter school.

To assist in getting the school up and running next year, the Los Altos Bullis Charter School foundation is committing $250,000 for start-up costs, according to the petition. It will also receive $100,00 from the Silicon Schools Fund, and Bullis Mountain View officials are considering further public and private grants to finance the school's operations.

The existing Bullis Charter School in Los Altos has a very different composition of students than the one envisioned in the petition, serving few low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities -- even when compared to the demographics of the affluent Los Altos School District, according to state data. But charter school officials argue in the petition that Bullis' education model is focused on "high student engagement" that is universal, particularly for a diverse group of students.

As a means to avoid holding students back, the school will rely heavily on differentiated student learning plans that dictate the "pace, place and path" of progression for core academic subjects so both low- and high-performing students are challenged. Bullis Mountain View will have the flexibility to serve students at all levels ranging from high-achieving, accelerated students to newcomers and homeless youth, according to the petition.

The petition further argues that the founding staff of Bullis Mountain View, notably parent Grace Yang, has made significant inroads communicating with and engaging the primarily low-income Spanish-speaking families from Mountain View through the existing charter school's Bullis Boosters Summer Bridge Camp and a preschool program called Stretch to Kindergarten.

"Our experience with these summer programs has reaffirmed our believe in the need for BCS programs in underserved communities," the petition states.

State law allows the district to take its time and stretch out approval or denial of the application to Jan. 1, but the petition requests a much quicker pace -- asking for a public hearing on Nov. 15 and a final decision on Dec. 17.

Anderson-Rosse said she has requested a meeting with Mountain View Whisman officials to talk about the charter petition, and that she hopes to have an open dialogue with the district through the process.

"Our aim is really to be collaborative, so I have reached out to (Rudolph) with hopes to discuss further, and we welcome any conversation around this."

At a school board meeting last month, a legal consultant told Mountain View Whisman trustees that they would only have grounds to deny the charter petition if it fails to meet statutory requirements by the state or insufficiently spells either the academic program or a sound financial model for the school. If the board chooses to deny the petition, Bullis Mountain View could instead seek approval from the Santa Clara County Board of Education.