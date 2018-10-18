News

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 18, 2018, 10:06 am

Bullis submits charter application for new Mountain View school

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Sticking with a fast-paced plan to provide an alternative public school for students in Mountain View, Bullis Charter School officials on Tueday submitted a charter application to open a campus within the Mountain View Whisman School District.

The petition proposes creating a 320-student charter school serving K-5 students within the district, with priority enrollment given to children from low-income families. The school would launch in fall 2019 and initially serve 168 students through second grade.

It's up to Mountain View Whisman officials to provide a site to house the new charter school.

The school district is required to move quickly on the petition, with state law mandating that the school board hold a public hearing on the application within 30 days of receiving the petition. After that, the board has 30 days to decide whether to approve the charter application.

Bullis administrator Jennifer Anderson-Rosse, who is spearheading the effort to expand the charter school's presence into Mountain View, said the school will largely mimic the successful education model of Bullis Charter School in Los Altos, with a big emphasis on project-based learning and individualized instruction. Unlike the existing charter school, the proposed school would offer full-day kindergarten and transitional kindergarten, which Anderson-Rosse said is an intentional change to serve the lower-income communities in Mountain View.

"It's taking the essence of what Bullis offers and then having some thoughtful tweaks about how to serve the Mountain View community," she said.

Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph confirmed that the district received the 600-plus page application, spelling out the academic program, financial model and other major components of the future charter school. It also lays out a clear schedule for how the school would grow from 168 to 320 students over the course of four years. Rudolph said the board is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1 to officially "receive" the petition, which starts the 30-day clock for a public hearing.

Granting or denying the charter petition needs to happen within 60 days after the board's receipt of the petition, which would land squarely during the holiday break and could cause challenges, Rudolph said.

The petition was submitted by current Bullis staff and families under a new nonprofit entity called Bullis Public Charter School II, and will have its own governance and oversight from founding board members Bertha Alarcon, Greg Brauner, David Jaques, Clara Roa and Patrick Walsh. Two of those board members -- Roa and Jaques -- serve on the Los Altos Bullis Charter School board of directors. It also names Anderson-Rosse and Bullis parent Grace Yang as co-founders of the future school.

The petition requests that the new school, Bullis Mountain View, receive a five-year charter term through the 2023-24 school year, and argues that there's plenty of demand within the district to fill up the school. The petition includes 150 submitted signatures of families who are "meaningfully interested" in attending the school -- much higher than the 84 required by state law -- though district officials do not have a method for vetting the list.

Enrollment selection for the school will go through a lottery system, with a weighted preference for children who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals residing in the school district. Lotteries will be held for each enrollment preference "category" -- starting with siblings of current charter school families -- until all available spaces are filled, according to the petition.

Bullis school officials are expecting to have a roughly $1.6 million budget for the first year, with built-in assumptions that 32 percent of the enrollment will be English learners and 40 percent will qualify as low income. The school is estimating it will need seven teachers in its first year, each getting paid a starting salary of $64,850 -- roughly equal to the lowest rung on Mountain View Whisman School District's salary schedule. Costs ramp up quickly in subsequent years, particularly when Bullis Mountain View anticipates hiring a director of curriculum and instruction in the 2021-22 school year.

During the 2019-20 year, Mountain View Whisman officials estimate that the district will see a reduction of about $2 million in local revenue from its annual budget that will be re-routed to the charter school.

To assist in getting the school up and running next year, the Los Altos Bullis Charter School foundation is committing $250,000 for start-up costs, according to the petition. It will also receive $100,00 from the Silicon Schools Fund, and Bullis Mountain View officials are considering further public and private grants to finance the school's operations.

The existing Bullis Charter School in Los Altos has a very different composition of students than the one envisioned in the petition, serving few low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities -- even when compared to the demographics of the affluent Los Altos School District, according to state data. But charter school officials argue in the petition that Bullis' education model is focused on "high student engagement" that is universal, particularly for a diverse group of students.

As a means to avoid holding students back, the school will rely heavily on differentiated student learning plans that dictate the "pace, place and path" of progression for core academic subjects so both low- and high-performing students are challenged. Bullis Mountain View will have the flexibility to serve students at all levels ranging from high-achieving, accelerated students to newcomers and homeless youth, according to the petition.

The petition further argues that the founding staff of Bullis Mountain View, notably parent Grace Yang, has made significant inroads communicating with and engaging the primarily low-income Spanish-speaking families from Mountain View through the existing charter school's Bullis Boosters Summer Bridge Camp and a preschool program called Stretch to Kindergarten.

"Our experience with these summer programs has reaffirmed our believe in the need for BCS programs in underserved communities," the petition states.

State law allows the district to take its time and stretch out approval or denial of the application to Jan. 1, but the petition requests a much quicker pace -- asking for a public hearing on Nov. 15 and a final decision on Dec. 17.

Anderson-Rosse said she has requested a meeting with Mountain View Whisman officials to talk about the charter petition, and that she hopes to have an open dialogue with the district through the process.

"Our aim is really to be collaborative, so I have reached out to (Rudolph) with hopes to discuss further, and we welcome any conversation around this."

At a school board meeting last month, a legal consultant told Mountain View Whisman trustees that they would only have grounds to deny the charter petition if it fails to meet statutory requirements by the state or insufficiently spells either the academic program or a sound financial model for the school. If the board chooses to deny the petition, Bullis Mountain View could instead seek approval from the Santa Clara County Board of Education.

Comments

40 people like this
Posted by Really?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago

"Our aim is really to be collaborative..."

Then act like it. Rudolph asked for you to follow guidelines from the California Charter School Association for a springtime submission which you ignored. You know what the district is going through with attendance boundaries next year.

Lies from the start.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by What about the students?
a resident of Old Mountain View
15 hours ago

Bullis officials have been meeting with MVWSD officials, including Dr. Rudolph, for the last year. The petition should come as no surprise. The only people who would suffer from a one year delay are the socio-economically disadvantaged students who could benefit from this school choice.

Email Town Square Moderator      


28 people like this
Posted by Reform must happen
a resident of Whisman Station
15 hours ago

I don't understand why Dr. Rudolph keeps insisting there will be a "reduction in force". From the last board meeting, his staff member shared that they hired 49 new staff members, including teachers and this is the number the District typically hires every year. His own demographer predicted 500 new students entering MVWSD in his "conservative" projection. All this data is publicly available under the reports section of the MVWSD website or under the board meeting video or notes. If BCS starts with 168 students (and grows to 320) that is not taking away students from current schools which are already over-crowded. The demographics of MV are changing - more personalized options are needed to keep our educational choices competitive. District staff including Rudolph need to focus less on how this makes his job more challenging and more on how he can improve education for the students. Let's keep it about the kids.

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by I Call Shenanigans
a resident of Monta Loma
15 hours ago

It's a sign of the times. Hide then force your agenda on others using the cover of legality while damning the obvious community-building opportunities and present yourself as actively ignorant and/or self-absolving of the ill will you've create along the way.

The means to an end doesn't matter anymore. Here comes Bullis.
(Is it pronounced "Bullies"?)

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
14 hours ago
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

Superintendent Rudolph may not have been aware of exactly when the BCS number two application would be submitted. But he has admitted that he knew it was coming as he has publicly stated and been quoted by The Voice.

Trustee Wheeler should have known this information also, and informed Rudolph at her monthly private meetings with him. Ellen Wheeler as served as the official League of Women Voters (LWV) "Observer" for the Bullis Charter School board meetings. For over a year, she has been attending and writing LWV public reports. Did she understand? Did she follow what was developing? Wheeler gave no real answer to the charter school question when it came up in the recent MVWSD candidate meeting.
Bullis LWV "Observer"
Web Link

This is just another reason why I, like former Trustee Christopher Chiang, endorse Coladonado and Conley (and I also like Patterson). Accomplished younger professionals with very sharp minds and the ability to understand complex data, not just feelings, and the ability to answer hard policy questions in a straight forward manner.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by I Call Shenanigans2
a resident of Old Mountain View
14 hours ago

It's a sign of the times. Hide then force your agenda on others using the cover of legality while damning the obvious community-building opportunities and present yourself as actively ignorant and/or self-absolving of the ill will you've create along the way.

The means to an end doesn't matter anymore. HERE COME NEW PRINCIPALS REPLACING AWARD-WINNING AND BELOVED PRINCIPALS DISCARDED BY THE DISTRICT!

Bullis, on the other hand, has been completely above board with their plans. No Need to delay the start of their charter!

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
13 hours ago
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

@Reform must happen: Generally agree with you! Reduction in Force does not necessarily mean a layoff of current MVWSD teachers. So, for instance, about 50 new teacher per year have been hired by MVWSD, partially because it has one of the worst teacher retention histories in Santa Clara County (lowest or near lowest average teacher years-of-service, state database).

Instead of MVWSD hiring all these teachers - instead Bullis in Mountain View will be hiring enough to teach 168 students in K-2nd. So the number of new teacher NEEDED in MVWSD will be reduced by that number. And - who knows how many MVWSD teachers (probably younger ones) will want to jump ship and work for a public charter school like this?

There is just about zero likelihood that any MVWSD experienced/vetted/tenured teacher will be 'reduced'. At 168/25 = 7 teachers it is rather absurd to think the public charter school will have a material effect on MVWSD teacher employment (NO reduction in 'current' force).

Email Town Square Moderator      


26 people like this
Posted by Schmedly
a resident of another community
12 hours ago

If Bullis behaves in MV anything like they did in Los Altos, as soon as you let them in, they will start suing your school district left and right for more space, resources, etc. etc. because they claim to be a public school even though they really aren't.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Ron
a resident of Waverly Park
12 hours ago

@Schmedly The only reason Bullis sued was because the school system actively tried to not fulfill their obligations anywhere they could, essentially because the teacher's union hates charter schools and sees them as a threat. They even tried to limit child resources and recess time at one campus because they apparently just see kids as pawns in their battles.

And what on earth are you talking about them NOT being actual public schools. They ARE, by both law and charter. They are actually the ultimate public school, as they are organized by the public, run with public resources, and unlike most "public schools" you think about, are actually accountable to the public.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Downtown Mom
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

"...founding board members Bertha Alarcon, Greg Brauner, David Jaques, Clara Roa and Patrick Walsh. Two of those board members -- Roa and Jaques -- serve on the Los Altos Bullis Charter School board of directors. "

Who are the people on the board of directors? Do they have children currently in the MVWSD? How did they get connected with BCS? I struggle with the idea of wehther or not there is true altruism from Bullis or just an attempt to appease critics who find fault with the homogeneous nature of BCSI.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Greg Brauner
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Hi @Downtown Mom. We do have children who would attend MVWSD within the next calendar year. I was born, raised, live, work and went to school in Mountain View. I joined the board to help bring an innovative model with priority enrollment for socioeconomically disadvantaged students to our community. I believe we as parents should have a variety of options when it comes to educating our children and the Bullis model truly focuses on the whole child. I am excited about the opportunity Mountain View is being presented with and I hope our community will approach the charter with an open mind.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by James Thurber
a resident of Shoreline West
8 hours ago
James Thurber is a registered user.

Bullis Charter has been very popular in Los Altos and should likely be so in Mountain View. It's doubtful that parents will be able to contribute as much as the Los Altos parents do but I suspect they'll try.

As usual the biggest problem(s) include predicting student load and providing a working school site. In my (rather crummy) opinion I believe that all the current options are too "industrial" for a school site.

The best school(s) exist in neighborhoods consisting of single family dwellings and perhaps a few apartment buildings. So far Los Altos has been unable to locate a suitable site for a new school despite having $150 million available. I suggested purchasing the Fenwick House and giving that site to the Bullis Charter School but that was dismissed.

Too bad. The Fenwick House is readily available and has plenty of land to expand. It's also in Los Altos Hills which would work perfectly for the regular Bullis Charter School site.

And it is NOT along a major street like the original proposals such as 5150 El Camino (awful) and the current thought process focusing on the Safeway location at California and San Antonio.

And, best of all, it's only $50 million which would leave $100 million to build up / expand the campus.

And the location? Extraordinary!

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Otto Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

I love it when "progressive" ideas backfire.

Let's allow groups to create their own schools. It will be so great. Under served groups will come together and start charter schools.

Where are the poor huddle masses yearning for an education?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @ James
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Is the Fenwick house near St Nicholas? Is it for sale? If yes to both (couldnâ€™t find on map), wonderful idea.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by BCS - the majority of us in MV don't want you
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Sigh. I've read everything I could find in the MV and LA papers about BCS coming to Mountain View, and my takeaway is the BCS is a bully, who gets to play by rules the rest of us can't play by, and who looks out for personal interest over greater good. To hell with the wake their coming to MV leaves for the neighborhood schools as long as BCS gets what they want.

I know a) BCS doesn't care, and b) they're clueless about the differences in the LA and MV school communities, but for those of you who are a parent at a MVWSD elementary school I want you to think about what it will mean for your school when BCS opens. One school will eventually lose its campus and its students will be re-zoned, but even bigger than that, there's an elephant in the room, and the ramifications will hit every school hard year after year, and its our MVWSD kids who will pay the price.

BCS, seriously and respectfully, find another district, you're the last thing we need.

And for those saying, "Oh, but BCS wants to help socio-economically disadvantaged students." Get real. Within it's first few years BCS Mtn View's demographic will look just like BCS Los Altos - high income, college educated parents, donating the max amounts suggested by the school each year.

Lastly, for those making this a Dr Rudolph vs BCS fight, it's not. I'm a parent in the MVWSD and not one parent I've spoken with wants BCS in Mtn View. This has nothing to do with Dr. Rudolph and kudos to him for actually standing up to the bullies from BCS and looking out for our students best interests.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of another community
6 hours ago
Doug Pearson is a registered user.

As I understand it, BCS-I is chartered by the Santa Clara County School District?/System? and sited in the Los Altos School District at their direction, requiring LASD to house BCS-I. State per-student funds go to LASD or BCS-I, depending on who teaches the student. A lot of the arguments about capacity, number of students, placement, etc are ways of dealing with this fact. For example, LASD's talk about lost revenue refers to the fact that students they no longer teach (ie, BCS-I students) are no longer earning per-student revenue for LASD. LASD is trying to manage a declining LASD-only student population and revenue base with an increasing LASD+BCS-I classroom, student population and revenue base.

It seems to me that if MVWSD accepts the BCS-II application and BCS-II becomes a MVWSD charter school instead of a Santa Clara County charter school, then the per-student revenue problem becomes a problem of allocating resources, eg, classrooms, sites, and students, among MVWSD schools. This is not a new problem for MVWSD.

I hope MVWSD recognizes that since BCS-II wants to be a charter school in the MVWSD, MWSVD will be better able to manage the change if BCS-II is a MVWSD charter school instead of a Santa Clara County charter school. In other words, I hope MVWSD accepts BCS-II's application to become a MVWSD charter school.

LASD managed the requirement to house BSC-I by adding classrooms to existing LASD school sites, not by converting an LASD school site to a BCS-I site or building a new site for BCS-I.

BCS-II proposes to start very small, and it will be tempting for MVWSD to follow LASD's path. If BCS-II grows as planned, this path will cause as much trouble in the MVWSD as it has in LASD.

Email Town Square Moderator      


