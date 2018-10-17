News

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 17, 2018, 10:52 am

Mountain View among three cities in county weighing marijuana taxes

Mountain View's Prop. Q tax would be lower than Santa Clara, Morgan Hill proposals

Mountain View, Santa Clara and Morgan Hill residents will vote on cannabis business taxes on Election Day in preparation for city legislation that could legalize the sale and cultivation of marijuana.

The proposed tax varies slightly in each city, but all three would direct the revenue into public services like police, emergency services and infrastructure repair.

Santa Clara and Morgan Hill both propose a 10 percent tax on gross receipts, with Santa Clara pushing for $25 per square foot and Morgan Hill asking for $10 per square foot of canopy area, rather than square footage

alone. Mountain View proposes the lowest maximum tax, at 9 percent of gross receipts from cannabis business alone.

According to city analyses, Santa Clara's tax could bring in revenue of $2.2 million, Mountain View's about $1 million and Morgan Hill's between $340,000 and $750,000 annually. All three measures would require a

simple majority, or more than 50 percent, to pass.

Santa Clara Vice Mayor Kathy Watanabe said Santa Clara looked to many other cities, like San Jose and smaller locations like La Mesa in Southern California, to determine a fair tax.

Watanabe said the tax is just a starting point to determine the role of cannabis in Santa Clara's economy, but stressed the measure isn't intended to help the industry grow.

"We don't want to see it take over the city," Watanabe said, explaining that Santa Clara has no intention of encouraging a thriving cannabis industry. "It's not something that we're anticipating that everybody is going to be using."

Polling numbers in Santa Clara have shown over 70 percent of residents approve of the tax, according to Watanabe. "This will help us now, but frankly, I don't see that the residents of Santa Clara would want to see more than three or four shops where cannabis will be available for sale."

Neither Santa Clara nor Morgan Hill received official arguments opposing the cannabis business taxes, but an argument submitted in Mountain View claims the tax would encourage the sale and expand the presence of cannabis.

Mayor Lenny Siegel said the opposing argument does not represent the opinions of Mountain View residents, a majority of whom voted in favor of legalizing cannabis in the state. He said the main issue is a black market for marijuana, which regulated sales would combat.

"Personally, I think the market will set the limit," Siegel said, explaining that cannabis businesses will likely open up elsewhere as neighboring cities begin making room for dispensaries.

The Mountain View City Council approved both storefronts and delivery services at a meeting on Oct. 3 and the approval process for permits will coincide with the passage of the tax, if voters approve Proposition Q next month.

The two dispensaries approved so far will be located away from schools in industrial and commercial zones, such as Downtown Mountain View and northern parts of the city.

Unlike Morgan Hill and Santa Clara, Mountain View hasn't proposed a tax on cultivation. Siegel said there won't be any cultivation because the city is landlocked and has no remaining room for growing operations or nurseries. Mountain View city officials will return to the table in late October to move forward with plans for the new dispensaries.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Progress. . .
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Things clearly are changing. It will be enlightening to look back in a few years and see what has become of this whole legal-retail-marijuana issue. My guess is, it won't make much difference at all, and the various anxieties and fear-promoting scenarios that a few people have been posting in article comments will be all forgotten.

Mayor Siegel hit a nail on the head by mentioning that legal regulated selling is the antidote to black markets. Many people now forget how counterproductive it was when the US voted (99 years ago) to try to constitutionally ban most alcoholic beverages. Dubbed afterwards a "noble experiment," but more honestly a stupid one. It backfired in several ways, people got their booze anyway but via black markets, and eventually it led to the first US constitutional amendment ever being repealed.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
3 hours ago
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

Just as an exercise, substitute the word beer or wine for cannabis in the above story. Doesn't it sound ridiculous? Why does cannabis merit such crazy regulation and restriction when it is just an intoxicant equivalent to either beer or wine?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Hmm
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

"when it is just an intoxicant equivalent to either beer or wine? "

If it were equivalent to beer or wine which can kill the user and is responsible for much more societal issues than cannabis, it would have never been legalized.

I do see your point, what makes it so special as to garner a big tax? What is expected with cannabis that hasn't already happened w/ booze, which escapes a special city tax. Our city resources are put to task each and every last call weekend night with the post bar fights DUIs and assaults.
Seems a bit blind to not request a special tax for all the alcohol related issues our city has to deal with...if we're throwing around special taxes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Since I oppose the sale of addictive pot (not the politically correct label of "medical cannabis") I support a 100% tax on sales AND all deliveries and transactions within Mountain View. The idea is simple. Make it unprofitable for any pot dealers to sell or distribute within MV. Break their business models by making it too expensive for them to deal drugs here. The same holds true for RV dwellers. Eliminate their social programs, harass them with legitimate legal citations, and convince them to "move anywhere but Mountain View". Get them off of our streets and out of our neighborhoods.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by But William
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

The ship of legality "yes or no "has sailed. If your only goal is to be spiteful in legislation to try and block the will of 2/3rds of the voters, that doesn't add much to a constructive discussion.
Besides I'm not sure you understand the economics of how cheap unregulated pot is compared to regulated pot.
Plus there's the ability to legally grow it, so MV would be fostering a 100% black market, totally untested, untaxed, and unregulated as to who they sell it too. That's the model I DONT'T want to see in MV

I can see the cunudrum though: A vote for the tax is seen by everyone as a vote for a cannabis store, but a vote against the tax might make it easier for people who want to use it...what to do when you're trying to force your will of behavior upon others. It's a tough call. Vote! :)

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

The matter of whether it is wise to authorize marijuana sales or deliveries or to tax sales is different from whether marijuana should be legal for adults or persons over 21 to use or abuse. That is partly why most California and even Bay Area cities have not authorized sales. Marijuana may be much better than alcohol but it is not replacing alcohol. And remember, if you can, it is still illegal to possess or sell marijuana under federal law. Marijuana sellers may yet be visited by Trump-Sessions storm troopers - especially here in the DEEP BLUE Sate of California. Finally, as to the proposed MARIJUANA SALES TAX in Mountain View, how do you think that money MAY be used?
Clue: it is a general tax measure.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by badgolfer
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago
badgolfer is a registered user.

What is not clear to me, is whether the licensing of the 2 shops is contingent on a YES on the tax? Does anyone know? The tax is too high. The prices of cannabis have crashed and will only go lower. They are trying to squeeze blood from a rock.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Poor "But William": Are you an addicted stoner??? Why not move out of MV because we don't want drug addicts like you???

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Close, William, but what we don't want is ancient shut-ins like you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
7 minutes ago
Gary is a registered user.

The City Council put the tax measure on the ballot months ago and just voted to allow a few dealerships in some places. A dealer must apply. The tax measure establishes the maximum tax. The City Council could go lower and becone the marijuana marketplace of Northern California. The City will be free to use the revenue on anything it likes such as higher salaries all-around or just for some. But maybe then the feds will intervene. Risky business.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Redwood City gets new brewery
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 4,072 views

Palo Alto Measures E, F and Z
By Steve Levy | 5 comments | 1,886 views

Couples: It's Normal to Get Defensive . . . Then What?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,102 views

Learning Disabilities and the Struggle to Be Known
By Aldis Petriceks | 2 comments | 834 views

View all local blogs
 