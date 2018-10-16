News

Tue, Oct 16, 2018

A colorful Dasara display

 

Radha Shyamsundar celebrates the Hindu holiday of Dasara every year in traditional fashion at her home in Mountain View. She said she spends a month prior to the 10-day festival setting up her golu, a huge display of dolls representing figures from Indian mythology.

During the fall festival, friends visit to sing religious songs, exchange gifts and admire the display, which will stay up until Friday, Oct. 19. The golu attracted up to 30 visitors a day over the weekend, said Shyamsundar.

Shyamsundar said her children, Divya and Surya Sethuraman, help create the golu displays, learning the traditions and stories behind the colorful dolls in the process. Dasara (sometimes spelled Dasehra in English) celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is centered on Durga, a warrior goddess who killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura, according to Shyamsundar.

The family, longtime residents of Mountain View who immigrated from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, faithfully sets up the elaborate display every year, Shyamsundar said.

Photos by Natalia Nazarova.

Andrea Gemmet

Posted by Sheri
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago

Thank you for enlightening us about the Hindu holiday of Dasara. I'd never heard of it before. It's wonderful that neighbors share their traditions with us!

