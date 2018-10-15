News

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 15, 2018, 9:56 am

The Voice's 2018 Voter Guide

A roundup of news and editorials on the Nov. 6 election

by Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

With a City Council race, two ballot measures and seats on three school boards and one health care district, there's a lot for Mountain View voters to consider for the Nov. 6 election. The Mountain View Voice staff will be compiling and updating its election coverage here, with links to everything from news on the races to voting information and editorial endorsements.

Check back often, as we'll be adding links up until Election Day.

Mountain View City Council:

Prop. 10 becomes litmus test in council race, Oct. 11

Housing, transportation dominate candidates forum, Sept. 23

Update: City Council candidate forums, Sept. 23

Housing crisis hangs over council race, Sept. 7

City Council candidate forums, Sept. 2

Measures P and Q:

Voter Guide: Measures P and Q, Oct. 12

Editorial: Yes on measures P and Q, Oct. 12

City tax measures get their names, Aug. 17

Mountain View Whisman School District:

Contested race ahead in Mountain View Whisman, Aug. 16

New candidates for local school boards, Aug. 10

Mountain View-Los Altos High School District:

Voter Guide: MVLA candidates vow to keep up the good work, Oct. 11

Editorial: Vonnegut, Torok and Walter for school board, Oct. 11

Former MV Whisman trustee enters race for high school district, Aug. 21

New candidates for local school boards, Aug. 10

Los Altos School District:

New candidates for local school boards, Aug. 10

El Camino Healthcare District:

Few candidates emerge for local races, July 31

Kasperzak seeks health care district seat, July 10

Voter resources:

Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters information page

Early-bird voting opens, Oct. 9

Local author launches Book the Vote online movement, Sept. 25

Election roundup stories:

City election takes shape, Aug. 17

Few candidates emerge for local races, July 31

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
22 hours ago

The elephant in the room...

Where is the candidate break-down on the RV situation? As much as some would like to pose it as a housing issue, it would be most accurately categorized as a law enforcement issue.

If memory serves, Siegel and others voted against even studying the problem. Then they make claims about why the RV people are here. How can you claim to know why they are here when you don’t want to even study the problem? If you don’t let police do their job and have no idea who these people are, how can you say they are just unlucky they didn’t buy a home in 1979?

My assertion that they are opportunists, drug-dealing and assault-weapon-yielding opportunists, is just as valid as Siegel’s assertion that they are just unlucky they didn’t buy homes earlier. Why? Because Siegel and his side have prevented anyone from learning who these people really are and what they are doing. So any assertion is equally valid or flawed.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
22 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

Voting is underway. I am guessing that the Voice will make recommendations for MV City Council and MV-Whisman School Board this coming Friday the 19th. And don't forget about the El Camino Hospital Board race.

Posted by Concerned MVer
a resident of Old Mountain View
20 hours ago

Pat Showalter and Leonard Siegel voted for keeping the RVs in town (in fact, Siegel had a project that actually encouraged RV to come TO MV).

If you desire to rid MV of RVs, vote OUT Showalter and Seigel!

Posted by No more RV parking, enough is enough
a resident of Rengstorff Park
20 hours ago

Lenny Siegel said at the last council meeting that he wants to open 3 residential blocks for RV parking, and expand some kind of encampment at shoreline, Pat Showalter supported that.

Of the 3 candidates currently running for city council, these 3 support expanding RV parking in the city and no enforcement against the RV's.

Time to vote NO against,
Siegel
Showalter
Rameriz

Posted by Boomer progressive
a resident of Cuesta Park
20 hours ago

let me see / "Boomers" / talking 'bout my generation?
I do believe Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalter and myself are Boomers (and single-family residential owners). And yet - those two council members are in the vanguard & rear guard for trying to protect the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness for some less fortunate dwellers in our fair city. Some RVers are just poor, and some are just temporary workers in our city (constructing commercial, residential, and public school-park buildings).
"at Shoreline" - hey angry Rengstorff Park resident (owner or not), those are mighty big publicly owned parking lots out there. Away from your dwelling, / put a little love in your heart? make the world a better place?

Peace & Love

Posted by Concerned
a resident of Cuernavaca
19 hours ago

I don’t see anger just concern over the rapid rise in RV dwellings. Why can’t the city require RV dwellers to register or get a temporary permit? Something so at least law enforcement know who they are, if they are moving their vehicles regularly, disposing of waste appropriately, and are getting the help they need to find permanent housing. There has to be a limit set to how many RVs Mountain View can take in. Long term Mountain View residents who have established a life here but have been displaced by rising housing costs should get priority over people who have never lived here and are coming here because some other NIMBYs kicked them out. Perhaps we have capacity to allow some outsiders to live here too, but permission should be given on a case by case basis.

Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

Meh... This isn't a voter's guide. This is a bunch of links to other articles, enough to quickly consume the 10 free articles allowed per month for non-paying readers.

