Uploaded: Fri, Oct 12, 2018, 9:04 am

Three people displaced in apartment fire

Mountain View firefighters contain blaze to one unit of Collins Court building

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out yesterday inside a two-story apartment building a block west from the San Antonio shopping center, causing damage to one of the units.

The Mountain View Fire Department received reports shortly after 9 p.m. that a fire alarm was going off and smoke was coming out of the apartment building, located on the 4300 block of Collins Court. Firefighters from both Palo Alto and Mountain View responded to the fire and located the origin inside a bedroom of one of the apartments, according to a statement from the department.

Firefighters put out the fire before it spread into other parts of the building and ventilated the apartment before clearing the scene at 9:49 p.m. Fire crews evacuated the entire complex during the incident.

The three adults living in the apartment were displaced that evening, while the remaining tenants were able to return. No one was injured, though one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to fire department officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be about $50,000.

