New pub, 'Drafthaus,' to replace Bierhaus

After forcing the downtown pub Bierhaus to close last month, the restaurant's landlords are now planning to open their own establishment -- "Drafthaus."

Khoe Tran, who owns the 383 Castro St. building formerly occupied by Bierhaus, filed paperwork last week for a new beverage license at the same site. His application was short on details except that he intends to call the new pub Drafthaus, and sell beer, wine and some kind of food.

Earlier this year, Tran had declined to renew the lease for Bierhaus, blaming its owner Mike Finley for being late with rent payments.

Finley alleged that Tran was kicking him out so he could steal his business concept for a beer garden. Finley currently has an active lawsuit against his former landlords, alleging various violations of his lease agreement.

Tran did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Voice.

It remains unclear when Drafthaus is expected to open. City officials say they have not received any application for a new business license at that location.

In the final days before closing on Sept. 28, Finley sold off nearly all of the restaurant's picnic tables, furniture and glassware. The site appears to now be undergoing an interior remodeling project.