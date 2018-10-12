News

Editorial: Yes on measures P and Q

 

by Mountain View Voice editorial board / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View voters are set to weigh in on two tax initiatives on the Nov. 6 ballot that, if approved, would bring millions in new revenue to city coffers.

Dubbed the "Google tax," Measure P would update Mountain View's business license tax structure and rate for the first time since 1954, implementing a tiered tax system that would charge a headcount fee tied to the size of the business. (Currently, most companies pay license fees that amount to $34 annually.) Measure Q would establish a tax of up to 9 percent on cannabis sales in Mountain View. Both measures need a simple majority of "yes" votes to pass.

With no organized opposition and clear benefits from these measures, the Voice recommends a yes vote on both P and Q.

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously in June to place Measure P on the November ballot. While all tax proceeds would go into the city's general fund, officials have said that 80 percent of the total revenue -- estimated at $6 million per year -- would be put toward sorely needed transportation improvements, such as the construction of an underpass at Rengstorff Avenue and upgrades to the downtown transit center. Another 10 percent would be spent on affordable housing.

Under the new system, all businesses earning more than $5,000 per year would pay a per-employee fee. The cost for most business licenses would also increase, as the flat fee for licenses would now cost $75.

The new headcount tax would target the city's biggest employers, not small businesses. A mom-and-pop shop with fewer than 25 workers would pay the $75 fee plus $5 per employee, On the opposite end of the spectrum, Google -- easily the city's largest employer with a workforce of 23,000 -- would pay a fee of $584,195 plus $150 per employee over 5,000, totaling about $3.2 million, according to the city's impartial analysis of Measure P.

The Bay Area's jobs-to-housing imbalance and its impacts -- worsening traffic, astronomical housing costs and strained transportation infrastructure -- have been widely reported. With big tech companies like Google largely behind Silicon Valley's job growth, it makes sense to ask them to help mitigate the effects of that growth. While some may argue Measure P could discourage businesses from growing or setting up shop in Mountain View, with office and retail space in high demand and the allure of Silicon Valley's startup culture it's unlikely the headcount tax would drive employers away in droves. Rather, it would be a greater risk to turn down the opportunity for significant tax revenue that would fund important transportation projects.

Measure Q also would generate new general fund revenue by establishing a tax of up to 9 percent on marijuana shop sales. The initiative has nothing to do with whether marijuana dispensaries should be allowed in city limits; the council, citing broad voter support for legalizing recreational marijuana, on Oct. 2 voted to allow up to four cannabis businesses in Mountain View. Rather, it would implement a tax on cannabis sales when marijuana retailers do set up shop.

The city estimates Measure Q could bring in roughly $1 million every year for general services, including public safety improvements and enforcement of cannabis regulations like buffer zones around schools. The tax would only apply to marijuana retailers' gross receipts and council members have the ability to lower the tax if it became too onerous.

These are both fair business tax measures that would significantly impact few employers while bringing in millions of dollars for the city. Vote yes on measures P and Q.

Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
6 hours ago
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

Ordinarily, the more workers a business has, there's en economy of scale and costs should drop. MV is following the State's lead where the largest or most profitable pay more. It sure sounds like Measure P would discourage businesses from adding additional workers.

Why should pot be charged an additional surcharge? It's a blatant revenue grab from the city.

No on P and Q.

Posted by Proud Taxpayer
a resident of another community
5 hours ago
Proud Taxpayer is a registered user.

What is the city's percentage tax on alcohol and tobacco sales in Mountain View? I would expect it to be the same 9% proposed for cannabis. If it's different, please explain why.

Posted by Rossta
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago
Rossta is a registered user.

Seems a bit premature to start taxing cannabis when there is not even a single open dispensary. One of the primary benefits of legalizing pot, for those who won't be consuming it, is to have it displace the illegal trade. While availability will play some role in doing that, PRICE is going to be the key driver. Do you see a new, competing business ever open up and succeed without starting off by being price competitive? No. They start off cheaper, grow, drive out the established businesses, then bring their prices up later.
Throughout the state, the uptake on marijuana sales and tax revenue have lagged as much as 50% behind projections. Greedy government needs to pace themselves and wait until the market has grown before tapping into it.

Posted by Kyle
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago

The benefit of Measure P is that it allows the city to acquire financing for improvements now. Google donates a lot to the city, but you cannot take a loan without a guaranteed source of supporting revenue.

Posted by @Proud Taxpayer
a resident of Sylvan Park
4 hours ago

There are federal taxes on tobacco products. Cannabis is illegal on federal level, so there is no pot taxes. I personally do not mind the local marijuana tax.

