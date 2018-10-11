News

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 11, 2018, 11:18 am

Prop. 10 becomes litmus test in council race

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

For a Mountain View City Council race in which many candidates hold similar positions, Proposition 10 is driving a sharp wedge into the field.

The state ballot measure, which would rescind restrictions on rent control under the Costa-Hawkins law, is turning into a sort of litmus test for candidates in the Nov. 6 election.

Mountain View is no different -- at an event last week, the six candidates in the City Council race were asked to state their positions on Proposition 10. Candidates Pat Showalter, Lenny Siegel, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei each affirmed their support, while candidate John Inks declared his opposition.

The surprise of the night was Lucas Ramirez, who championed Mountain View's rent control measure in 2016, but said he couldn't support Proposition 10. While rent control was helping protect residents from displacement, expanding it to all housing would have a chilling effect on new residential construction, Ramirez explained.

"I'm inclined to think that subjecting new development to rent control could remove the economic incentive to build," he said. "I think that would make it a challenge to address the long-term housing crisis."

The backlash was swift and fierce. Rent control advocates engaged in a heated debate over whether they should continue supporting Ramirez. Mountain View Tenants Coalition spokesman Steve Chandler described a "blizzard" of discussion following the meeting from people who were seizing on the issue.

"It's embarrassing for supporters of Lucas to hear that he doesn't support local control," he said. "I'm hearing from people who say they would've voted for him, but they certainly won't now."

Ramirez's defenders pointed to his past advocacy for rent control, and they argued that rival camps were fueling the issue to chip away at his support. In comments to the Voice, Ramirez pointed out that his concern about rent control stifling new housing was shared by Siegel, although they differed regarding Proposition 10.

"Rent control protects people who are here now, but we also need to build more housing," Ramirez said. "I wanted to be honest with folks because I have a specific concern on this."

Even if Proposition 10 passes and the Costa-Hawkins law is repealed, there would be no immediate impact in Mountain View. This is because most of Costa-Hawkins' restrictions -- rent control doesn't apply to single-family homes or any units built before 1995 -- are included in the city's rent control law. Any significant changes would require another ballot initiative, or perhaps legal action.

Comments

18 people like this
Posted by Voter
a resident of Shoreline West
15 hours ago

Rent control hurts renters and makes it harder to maintain property. Single family homes should be exempt. Vote no on Prop 10.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Gavin Newsom says NO!
a resident of Cuesta Park
14 hours ago

Hey, Liberal's, the next governor of California-Gavin Newsom says he does not support Prop. 10. He will vote NO!

Go chew his ear off about that, or are you still going to vote for him?

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by Gavin Newsom says No!
a resident of Cuesta Park
14 hours ago

The reason why Rameriz does not support Prop. 10 is because the Democrat party wants to push him up to higher office. 2 years ago they tried to push him straight to the Mtn.View city council with no experience at all. He is to young, never been thru a recession as an adult and has no idea on how to handle a budget in a recession, let alone millions of dollars for the city budget.

He will make decisions based on what will get him up to higher office and not necessarily what is best for the residents of the city.

He should, IMHO, stay at the planning department and get some experience before running for city council.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

inst Prop 10 is because it removes the legislature and the city governments from being able to prohibit rent control. It requires the VOTERS to decide to PROHIBIT rent control.

It takes a very strong leader to let go of some power to those they govern. In fact the old story is that the indian cheif has to clean out chamber pots becasue he is the leader.

I am impressed that the candidates the supported Prop 10 did so so strongly.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Fact check...
a resident of Rex Manor
13 hours ago
Fact check... is a registered user.

Lucas supported Measure V in 2016. Measure V was a strong indication of his values in supporting a humane city.
How he personally votes on Prop 10 will in no way affect my personal support for Lucas. FTW, Lucas, FTW!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Vote For Inks
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago


I'm voting for JOHN INKS because he doesn't go with the party platform and challenges the assumptions and analysis as any engineer will do.

VOTE FOR JOHN INKS IN ORDER TO SAVE MOUNTAIN VIEW.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Alex M.
a resident of Willowgate
6 hours ago

I'm voting for any candidate who supports projects to build housing that people can actually OWN instead of rent. Vibrant communities come from owners, folks who have a stake in their city, not renters. I'm tired of the City Council rubber-stamping any new rental housing proposal that comes along.

Sadly, the candidates have been silent on this point. If the City Council would focus more on increasing home ownership, things like Prop 10 and Measure V would be irrelevant.

Email Town Square Moderator      


