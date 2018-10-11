News

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 11, 2018, 11:09 am

Council may put curbs on vehicle dwellers

Vote to fund Terra Bella safe parking site could pave way for new restrictions

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Over the last couple of years, a political debate has played out in Mountain View over whether to take a tougher stance toward the hundreds of people living in their vehicles. More than any other issue, City Council members say they have heard a surge of complaints from frustrated residents who are fed up with the sight of squalid motor homes and trailers along the streets.

Last spring, a thin majority on the council rejected calls to take stricter measures such as parking restrictions, saying it would only shoo the problem elsewhere. Mountain View needs to hold off a little longer, at least until the homeless population has another viable place to go, they argued.

One potential alternative materialized at the Tuesday, Oct. 9, council meeting. A proposal by the affordable housing nonprofit Palo Alto Housing would temporarily use one of its vacant lots as a safe parking site for people living out of vehicles. The location at 1020 Terra Bella Ave. is intended for affordable housing, but that project is expected to take years to develop. In the meantime, the site reportedly has enough space to host up to 11 vehicles.

In a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Lenny Siegel and Councilwoman Pat Showalter dissenting, the council gave tentative approval for spending an estimated $230,000 to help establish the Terra Bella site as a safe parking location. However, the majority also directed the city to investigate putting parking restrictions on inhabited vehicles around town, widening the dispute over what to do about the larger homeless issue in the city.

It was small step to address the roughly 300 inhabited vehicles on Mountain View's streets, yet still a significant one, said Amber Stime, a coordinator with the Lots of Love nonprofit. Since April, her group has been recruiting local churches to use their lots as safe parking sites for vehicle dwellers. Progress has been slow: Only two churches have signed up, and only nine vehicles could be taken in, she said. Yet, she chalked it up as a success.

"For those floating from parking lot to parking lot, to have one place to stay is a big deal," she said. "What I hear from tenants is this gives them a sense of belonging, even if it's just for a short time."

By taking on the Terra Bella site, Lots of Love would double its capacity, but it is expected to cost about $78,000 to clear the site and install safety equipment, fencing and electrical service. On top of that, the city would also need to provide up to $150,000 per year for garbage, septic dumping and security services. City staff said they would return with clearer cost figures at a future meeting.

Council members said they were willing to stomach those costs, although they suggested that other cities ought to contribute money. The bigger issue, said Councilwoman Lisa Matichak, is Mountain View residents are letting it be known "loud and clear" that something has to be done about the inhabited motor homes and RVs across the city. As part of the motion, she proposed the city look at some kind of parking restrictions to prevent permanent car encampments.

"We want to be compassionate and help people, but this is becoming a public health and safety concern," she said. "Now that some time has passed, it's time to talk about this."

Fewer members of the public turned up to comment on the issue, when compared to past meetings, but some familiar concerns were expressed. While other cities were imposing parking restrictions on people living out of their vehicles, Mountain View seemed to be making it easier, pointed out resident Leslie Murdock.

"If Mountain View does this, it just sucks more RVs into the city." he said. "If (other cities) don't step up, I don't see why Mountain View should."

Councilman John McAlister described parking restrictions as a "tough love" lesson for people living out of their vehicles when they might easily be able to reside elsewhere. In particular, he wanted restrictions to keep car campers away from city parks.

"Is living in this way the best for your family, instead of finding some other place that's affordable where you can get a higher quality of life?" he said.

At a March meeting, the City Council had discussed potential parking restrictions, including forcing people living out of their vehicles to register with the city, but the idea was rejected in a 3-4 vote.

At Tuesday's meeting, most council members who opposed that past attempt were incensed by the new move to put restrictions on people living out of vehicles. Siegel scoffed at the irony of "tough love" lessons for the destitute coming from someone in a privileged position.

"This attitude, that people lack the moral fortitude compared to those of us who were lucky to buy our homes in 1979, is just barking up the wrong tree," he said. "I know some people think that living in a van is a lifestyle choice, but people are doing this for the same reasons as the rest of us: They're working here, they're going to school here."

Councilman Ken Rosenberg said he was delighted to vote for the safe parking program, even going so far as to draw comparisons to the epilogue of "Schindler's List." But he scolded his colleagues for thinking their constituents didn't include the homeless.

"When I hear concerns about 'quality of life,' it's only for the residents who live in a home," he said. "We owe it to our residents to protect them, all of them."

However, five members of the City Council decided it was at least worth investigating some sort of parking restrictions. Despite his protests, Rosenberg voted with the majority.

City staff members said they could return with proposals for parking restrictions at a council meeting sometime in early 2019.

Comments

56 people like this
Posted by Enforce the law
a resident of Sylvan Park
16 hours ago

City Council members can have feelings towards the RV dwellers.
City Council members can help the RV dwellers by letting them stay at their homes.
City Council members cannot let the RV dwellers to brake the city laws.
City Council members need to enforce the city code:
MVCO 19.72- Vehicles Parked over 72 hours
All vehicles within city limits are required to move at least 1000 feet (approximately two-tenths of a mile) every 72 hours. If a car is parked in the same location, on a public road, for more than 72 hours, it will be considered in violation of city code and the owner will be cited and the vehicle possibly towed. If you have a non-operable vehicle, or if you own a vehicle that is leaking fluids or sewage that is parked on a public road, you must tow it to a repair facility or your home.

Email Town Square Moderator      


51 people like this
Posted by This needs to be done
a resident of Rex Manor
15 hours ago

I'm sorry but it's not fair to *anyone* to allow RV dwellers with no water or sewage services to live on the streets, especially near parks. At the very least can we make Rengstorff Park a safe place for kids again? It's out of hand. I do have compassion for the RV dwellers but the current approach is a lose-lose.

Email Town Square Moderator      


40 people like this
Posted by Needs to be city wide
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago

Pushing them away from parks but allowing them elsewhere? That's like squashing a 1/2 inflated balloon, they'll just bubble out somewhere else. What recourse to we have if suddenly one morning they set up shop in front of my house? Why won't they DO something for the ENORMOUSLY vast majority of residents who are affected by this on a daily basis, in one negative way or another.
I'd say this is easily the biggest quality of life issue in MV right now and the council seems to be kicking the can, or just nibbling at the issue...11 spots, but you're not forced to go there. Great.

Email Town Square Moderator      


40 people like this
Posted by Brian
a resident of Shoreline West
15 hours ago

The article states that the Terra Bella site has space for up to 11 vehicles. The article also states that the city would have to pay up to $150,000 per year for garbage, septic dumping and security services. So, the city would be paying nearly $14,000 per vehicle per year to support people who can't otherwise afford to live in Mountain View. It seems like a terrible deal for my co-workers who drive in to work from South San Jose and Pleasanton, who live that far away because they can't afford to live here. I wonder if the city will subsidize them so that they can move closer to work. Hey, it'll cut down on greenhouse gas emissions by reducing commutes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


36 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
14 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Other than the squalor and taking up parking spaces, my biggest beef is when RV's park on major thoroughfares where they block bicycle lanes needed to keep bicyclists safe during rush hour. A perfect example is Shoreline between El Camino Real and Central Expressway. They definitely create a safety issue on major thoroughfares.

Email Town Square Moderator      


29 people like this
Posted by Mtn View Workers do not HAVE in Mtn View.
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 hours ago

Just because someone is employed in Mountain View they do not HAVE to live within City limits. That expectation is impossible to meet and is completely unrealistic. Mountain View has a population of 80,000 compared to San Jose with One Million+, there is no way Mountain View can house everyone who works here There are areas of San Jose far more affordable than Mountain View, you don't need to move to Tracy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
14 hours ago

Parking on the streets and living there must be stopped.
People who are super poor should be provided a place to park with services
People who have jobs and are using trailers as week day rooms to avoid driving home need to be towed away.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by Move the RV's to OMV and Grant Rd neighborhoods
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 hours ago

Next step will be allowing tents on city side walks as they have in San Francisco. While the compassion of Showalter and Siegel is admirable the fact is both live in the more affluent areas of Mtn View with NO RV's, they need to walk the talk, how about lining up those RV's throughout Old Mountain View and the areas off of Grant Road rather than establish an apartheid approach, out of sight, out of mind. Clearly that comment is snarky and sarcastic, but it was meant to be. Apologies.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by RoxieK
a resident of Slater
14 hours ago

@enforce the law ... I hear you. I challenge anyone who gets a parking ticket in Mtn View to fight it in court. There is no way the city can enforce a downtown parking violation if they refuse to enforce MVCO 19.72. Selective enforcement sounds a lot like discrimination. Park as long as you like or wherever you want, people. Park on sidewalks, block driveways, what the heck, why not double park wherever you want. The sky's the limit. BTW ... I'd love to live in Woodside; hmmm, maybe I'll get an RV ...

Enough is enough.

Email Town Square Moderator      


33 people like this
Posted by Council feels the heat from voters!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 hours ago

Yea,,,, If an election would not be just a few weeks away, we all know that council would not be doing anything about this. Be very afraid once the election is over they will revert back to business as usual.

Keep people out who support the RV's, like,
Siegel
Rameriz.

Email Town Square Moderator      


29 people like this
Posted by Wondering
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 hours ago

I am wondering why the woman in the picture is holding an IPhone that I cannot afford and I work everyday and pay rent on a small apt. You can get a much more modest phone for free at Safelink with no monthly fees. How does she pay for the monthly use fee? I'm not trying to be nasty, I'm trying to be realistic. People spend their money on what is important to them. I work 2 jobs and freelance too. I don't need and can't afford a fancy phone, so I don't have one. You can get free food, help with utilities and a lot of other assistance if you want it. I assume she would qualify if she is so poor she's living in her van. I don't get it. I'd work 5 jobs before I would live in my car and before you say it - I am partially disabled, so don't tell me she can't work. I am also wondering why this area for 11 cars is going "to take years to build". Why can't that timeline be stepped up? I say park the RV's in front of the mayor's house and we'll see action REAL SOON!

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Have Compassion
a resident of Sylvan Park
13 hours ago

I just got a ride home this morning from a Lyft driver in a compact car. I asked him about his life and after much give & take I learned that he lives in Sacramento where he can afford a 1 br apt, but works driving for Lyft 5 days a week, usually in San Francisco, but in Mountain View today because a SF ride brought him here yesterday. He drives here because he cannot get steady work in Sacramento. I asked him where he stays during the week and he said he sleeps in his car - his compact car. I don't know why all the talk is only about RV's which might be owned by people who could afford to rent an apt in another part of the country. It seems to me that unless you go to an unsafe area in San Jose, it is impossible to live anywhere within a 1.5 hour drive of here on a low income. Expecting someone to commute by car (since he needs it for work) from Sacramento seems pretty unreasonable. I wish people had more compassion toward people who live out of their cars. I'm so saddened by the attitudes I see on this page. And if I had a space to share with him, I would, but I live in a mobile home park with no place to park an extra vehicle and no extra space in my home.

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by mvresident2003
a resident of Monta Loma
13 hours ago
mvresident2003 is a registered user.

How is it even remotely compassionate to encourage and/or support people living in RVs? That is just a complete and total mis-placed sense of social justice! People need to be taught and guided into making SMART choices with their lives. And sometimes smart means tough. Sometimes smart means doing the hard thing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Alan
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago

Also see MVCC 19.71 which is maybe the most disregarded law in the city:
"It shall be unlawful for the owner or driver of any vehicle to allow such vehicle to remain standing upon any street or alley in the city for a period of time longer than one hour between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. without a permit therefor"

Does anybody get one of these permits to park in front of their house?

Email Town Square Moderator      


24 people like this
Posted by Terra Bella Neighborhood
a resident of Rex Manor
13 hours ago

Ask how much the city has spent on trying to cater to these people, in the millions!!! And now this, $150K/yr, come on-too much. Some friends actually moved to Fremont/Hayward/San Jose and are actually working in Mountain View. Why can't this RV dwellers do this? Have a better quality of life. Because the City Council allows them. There is something definitely wrong here. Why cater to the few? Why is the city council adhering to the adage that the needs of the few outweigh the needs of the many. Shouldn't be that way. Am getting tired of all the RV's. Just replace all the council members!!! Replace Showalter, Ramirez, Siegel.

Email Town Square Moderator      


21 people like this
Posted by Concerned MVer
a resident of Shoreline West
13 hours ago

The great news is that we, as residents can have a voice in a few weeks.

Coming this November, we can vote out the councilperson who is the big problem, namely, Pat Showalter. I certainly will be voting Ms. Showater OUT this November, I hope you will follow so that we can have reasonable representation in MV again.


Email Town Square Moderator      


40 people like this
Posted by @Concerned MVer
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

May I ask why you only and always say vote out Showalter?
Siegel is right there with Showalter as is candidate Rameriz.

Why do you not mention them as well?

If both Siegel and Rameriz are on the city council, nothing changes.

Keep them all off the council!

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
13 hours ago

Enforce the laws that already exist. We deserve no less.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by littledog
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago

I live near the fire department along with the Shoreline. From my observation, it becomes very dangerous for everyone now:
- fire tracks need to pull out the fire station for some maintenance works, RVs took their spaces, and this is especially true for they have less visibility to pull their trucks out.
- The Shoreline is the main bike route for many workers to their offices in the north part of Shoreline, there is no bike lane now.
- Sometimes, I noticed the RV's owner's body is half-way stick outside of RV during their repair, it was really dangerous.

Maybe RV can stay away from police and fire departments to allow their vehicles easy to respond to emergencies.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Lynn Wood
a resident of North Whisman
12 hours ago

Mmm tough love. What, "have you thought about, like, getting a better job and not being poor?" I'm sure people sleeping in their cars haven't heard that one. Let's try it!

Email Town Square Moderator      


25 people like this
Posted by Angry voter
a resident of Sylvan Park
11 hours ago

Vote out SIEGAL and SHOWALTER and do not vote for candidate RAMIREZ as they support unlimited RV's. Siegel wants to transform Shoreline into a massive RV encampment. When that fills up what is next? Cuesta Park Annex and all the other parks are vulnerable. Time to get rid of them now before it gets worse!

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Drain
a resident of Jackson Park
9 hours ago

Thank you Angry Voter

Great summary that Iâ€™ll follow

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Reside
a resident of Stierlin Estates
7 hours ago

Neighbors look at this, dump more of these RV's into our neighborhood. We already have plenty of them on Terra Bella, San Rafael, Linda Vista ...
These 11 on a lot will multiply on the surrounding streets. City council enough is enough, do not dump the problem into our neighborhood. It's time to enforce the parking rule. Oh and where will the dope shops go, maybe just next door to this since its a good area for that too.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Billy Bob
a resident of Bailey Park
7 hours ago

Siegel and Showalter are the problem clearly PLEASE VOTE THEM OUT THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by cyclist
a resident of another community
6 hours ago

It would be nice if the RVs weren't in the bike lane, but it would be even nicer if people didn't swerve into the bike lanes randomly while driving, and didn't park multiple cars in the street every day because their garage is full of stuff, etc. Be the change you want to see :)

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Diablo
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

During the candidates forum I attended, John Inks spoke out forcefully about stopping the incentives for RV's to park on the streets. He got my vote right there. The other thing I realized later was that he can be a partial counter balance to what is, imo, an extreme left-leaning council.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by robstar
a resident of Willowgate
6 hours ago
robstar is a registered user.

Tough love would be repealing Prop 13 ;)

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by SLB
a resident of Rex Manor
5 hours ago

I think parking with RV services should be offered for a reasonable price to cover costs. That way the workers who no longer can afford rent can have a place to live close in rather than hours of commuting and the trouble makers have to go bye-bye.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Su Hong Palo Alto to close in 2019
By Elena Kadvany | 15 comments | 5,419 views

I Will Vote No on Prop 10
By Steve Levy | 81 comments | 2,888 views

Couples: Connection; Taking Breaks & Having Fun
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,104 views

Local Flavor – Lakes and Larders (part one)
By Laura Stec | 6 comments | 856 views

View all local blogs
 