Crime brief: Transient arrested in attempted carjacking

A transient man was arrested last week after an alleged carjacking attempt at a Valero gas station parking lot near the San Antonio shopping center. He was later found attempting to leave the area by train, according to police.

The attempted carjacking was reported to police shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Valero located in the 300 block of San Antonio Road. An employee at the gas station told officers that the 32-year-old suspect got into the car, located in the mechanic portion of the gas station, and tried to maneuver it out of the gas station, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The employee reportedly grabbed the suspect, who got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, Nelson said. He was seen crossing the street and heading toward the San Antonio Caltrain station.

Officers eventually found him aboard a train. He was identified and arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking along with two outstanding warrants. He also faces drug charges after a subsequent search revealed he was in possession of heroin, Nelson said.

The man is currently being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail with bail set at $101,000.