Uploaded: Wed, Oct 10, 2018, 1:31 pm

Crime brief: Transient arrested in attempted carjacking

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A transient man was arrested last week after an alleged carjacking attempt at a Valero gas station parking lot near the San Antonio shopping center. He was later found attempting to leave the area by train, according to police.

The attempted carjacking was reported to police shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Valero located in the 300 block of San Antonio Road. An employee at the gas station told officers that the 32-year-old suspect got into the car, located in the mechanic portion of the gas station, and tried to maneuver it out of the gas station, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The employee reportedly grabbed the suspect, who got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, Nelson said. He was seen crossing the street and heading toward the San Antonio Caltrain station.

Officers eventually found him aboard a train. He was identified and arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking along with two outstanding warrants. He also faces drug charges after a subsequent search revealed he was in possession of heroin, Nelson said.

The man is currently being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail with bail set at $101,000.

Comments

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Is he an RV dweller? The Voice refers to him as “transient,” which is the same term they have used for RV dwellers. So it’s a serious question.

If this comment is deleted, I’ll assume The Voice doesn’t want to face hard questions about why there has been an increase in crime at the same time as an increase in transients.

Posted by Sharp eye
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Every time there's a crime the same guy posts here ... Oh must be an RV owner who commited the crime!

That I think reflects even worse on you than the dude who's carjacking people on heroin.

Posted by Concerned MVer
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

How sad that MV has become this kind of city.

Yes, is that "transient" an RV dweller?

If so, you can thank Pat Showalter for her political stance of allowing and actually inviting the RVs into MV. We need to vote Showalter out this November - if you want a chance of removing the RVs and homelessness in MV.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

I agree, Concerned MVer, how sad is it that MV has become the kind of city where every time a crime is reported people try to tie it to their pet issue of hating on the poor? It really is disheartening that there are so many wealthy homeowners in this city who are so full of bigotry and hate.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Another reason for the City Council to drastically cut "social support programs" for "transients"; i.e., the homeless. Give them an strong financial incentive to leave Mountain View for cities with more generous welfare benefits. Mountain View needs to look at its future, upscale and not just like another San Francisco.

Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
3 hours ago
David K is a registered user.

MV resident,
Interesting that you use a nome de plume, rather than your name.

I find your apparent position to be illogical, as unless you are proposing outlawing homelessness, it is unclear to me why you think that someone living in an RV or camper or other vehicle is inherently more likely to be a criminal than someone living on the streets, or in a tent, or a cardboard shack under a bridge. While it is clearly true that some percentage of the "homeless" in all areas suffer from mental illness, not only does that not make them more likely to be carjackers or other violent criminals compared to those not similarly afflicted, but more importantly, it is likely that many of those who have the wherewithall to live in an RV are probably victims of the the insanely high housing costs in the Bay Area as opposed to mental illness.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

@Concerned MVer: Remember that Showalter also voted for MV "bus lanes" to destroy El Camino Real; after she promised, when running to get elected, that she would vote against ruinous bus lanes. There's an election in a month. Remember that she has shown consistently bad judgement (at best) and vote her out of office so she can try to ruin another community. The only problem is --- is there anyone running who is truly worthy of managing MV properly and not just wanting to destroying it?

