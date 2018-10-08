News

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 8, 2018, 10:37 am

MV man wins gold in world decathlon contest

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Los Altos High School track and field coach Miche Hoffer has proven he knows his stuff when it comes to the hurdles, discus and pole vault. Last month, the 46-year-old took the top award for his age division in the decathlon at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain.

Hoffer took first place in several of the 10 decathlon events, including shot put, high jump, discus and javelin. While he didn't lead in every event, he emerged at the end with the highest score among the competitors.


Miche Hoffer, file photo
Hoffer hails from Sweden and competed for many years on the national team, winning the national decathlon four times. He moved to California in 2000 and took up various coaching jobs, including at Los Altos High School and at Stanford University. Starting in 2015, he began competing again by entering that year's World Masters Athletics Championship in Lyon, France. He took home a silver medal from that championship.

Hoffer lives in Mountain View with his family and runs a private coaching business and gym out of his home.

Comments

Posted by Pam Dunn
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

You are a rockstar Miche Hoffer! Congratulations on your gold medal

