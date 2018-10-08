MV man wins gold in world decathlon contest

Los Altos High School track and field coach Miche Hoffer has proven he knows his stuff when it comes to the hurdles, discus and pole vault. Last month, the 46-year-old took the top award for his age division in the decathlon at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain.

Hoffer took first place in several of the 10 decathlon events, including shot put, high jump, discus and javelin. While he didn't lead in every event, he emerged at the end with the highest score among the competitors.



Hoffer lives in Mountain View with his family and runs a private coaching business and gym out of his home.