Letters to the editor: Sept. 28, 2018

School board election

This upcoming election has a strong batch of (Mountain View Whisman School District) candidates, and I hope this is a sign for school board elections to come. While all offer unique skills, a particular set of needs elevate some skills as more urgent than others. I urge you to vote for Devon Conley and Greg Coladonato. Both represent a vision looking toward the future of Mountain View schools, rather than looking back into its past. Both Conley and Coladonato will ask critical questions to prevent unnecessary public controversies, both have a good instinct for transparency, and both make STEM (science education) a central issue.

The district at the center of Silicon Valley needs leaders to champion STEM for all children. Conley and Coladonato both have technical backgrounds that can help schools become bridges to the local opportunities that often seem a world away for economically disadvantaged students. Conley and Coladonato are also the only current MVWSD parents running as well. A vote for them is a leap forward for the futures of Mountain View children.

Christopher Chiang. former MVWSD school trustee

Re-elect Ellen Wheeler

I'd like to share why I have decided to support trustee Ellen Wheeler for re-election to the Mountain View Whisman School District school board. As a working professional with two teenagers no longer in district schools, I have not been "plugged in" to MVWSD like I used to be. After some discernment, I have decided to support Ellen because she shares my values about education. For example:

â€¢ Fairness to students in every school, no matter their socioeconomic status or which district school they attend. Although her own son attended Bubb and Graham, during those years Ellen could be seen helping out at the Theuerkauf Chess Club or attending the school musical at Crittenden. She values the neighborhood school.

â€¢ Putting resources into programs where we can get the most bang for our buck. Ellen has backed the efforts of district preschool director Terri Wallace to maximize resources available for those programs and increase family participation. She knows that when children start school behind they tend to stay behind.

â€¢ Looking for evidence-based practices while not being afraid to try new things. Ellen is continually attending workshops to learn about research in education and best practices that might be useful for our students.

There are lots of issues facing a school board that many of us don't have time to track. Sometimes they make unpopular decisions that seem unfair or confusing. My experience has been that I often feel this way when I haven't taken time to educate myself about the issues. What I often conclude after learning more is that Ellen was way ahead of me in understanding the landscape. I trust her to make the types of decisions that I would make if I were sitting in her place. She has my full support for re-election to the MVWSD school board.

Lisa Whitfield

