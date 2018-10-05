LASD joins teacher housing partnership

Los Altos School District board members agreed last month to set aside $600,000 for a joint effort to create teacher housing in the North County, making it the latest partner in a county-led affordable housing effort aimed at school employees.

Trustees unanimously agreed at the Sept. 24 board meeting to set aside the funding to help pay for construction of apartments at 231 Grant Ave. in Palo Alto. The idea is that the apartments would be reserved for teachers in nearby school districts rent at at below-market rates. Potentially, school staff members also could be eligible.

Five school districts have been asked join in and pay for a "share" of the apartments, and two of them -- Los Altos School District and Foothill-De Anza Community College District -- have agreed to join the partnership so far. The Mountain View Whisman School District, Mountain View-Los Altos High School District and Palo Alto Unified School District have yet to officially weigh in.

The rationale behind school employee housing is that teachers and school staff members often find themselves making too much money to qualify for affordable housing in the area, but not nearly enough to pay for market-rate housing. Public support for filling the so-called "missing middle" housing has risen in recent years, particularly in light of high attrition rates among teachers in Santa Clara County schools.

Discussion was limited among Los Altos school board members at the meeting, in part because so many details are still to come. Questions like how many units would be in the complex, how long teachers or other faculty could live there and whether they would get evicted if they quit their teaching job all have yet to be answered.

But Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who is spearheading the teacher housing idea, urged trustees not to get hung up on the missing details. While there is no formal proposal yet, he said his goal is for all the partnering school districts to have some kind of investment -- in this case $600,000 -- and a seat at the table in crafting the framework for how to use the apartments.

"It is precisely because I want you to have skin in the game and I want you to be a partner that I want you to accept the superintendent's recommendation," Simitian said, referring to Superintendent Jeff Baier.

Board member Sangeeth Peruri said joining in on the partnership makes "perfect sense," while board member Jessica Speiser called supporting the teacher housing idea a "no-brainer." While it's unclear where $600,000 will be drawn from the district's budget, it could come from the general fund, a bond measure, the district's foundation or some kind of charitable organization, Simitian said.

In a statement after the meeting, Baier said that the teacher housing idea would be a useful strategy for hiring and keeping teachers who struggle to afford housing in northern Santa Clara County.

"Attracting and retaining quality teachers in this housing market is a challenge, not just for us, but for every school district in our area," Baier said. "I believe that this project will help us continue to provide the high-quality education that our students deserve."

Simitian's framework, spelled out in what he describes as a "concept" paper earlier this year, calls for building 60 or more housing units on the Palo Alto property, financed through several public agencies and low- or no-interest loans. He told Los Altos school board members that the project would typically cost $48 million, but the county already owns the land, knocking off an estimated $12 million. The remaining $36 million would then be offset by affordable housing funds provided by the county ($6 million) and the city of Palo Alto ($3 million), and $600,000 from each of the five school districts ($3 million). That would leave only half the cost -- $24 million -- in loans that could be paid off with rental income from school employees.

Simitian admitted that 60 units may seem like a drop in the bucket, but he said it has to start somewhere. If the project goes well, he said it could likely be replicated and make a big difference.

"If we can do this project, well then, we could do five of them and that's 300 units," he said. "And that actually is a pretty big dent in the North County."