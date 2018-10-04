News

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 4, 2018, 12:14 pm

Ramirez, Kamei take lead in council race fundraising

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Candidates vying for a seat on the Mountain View City Council cranked up campaign fundraising efforts, with hopefuls Lucas Ramirez and Ellen Kamei leading the pack with more than $25,000 in contributions, according to campaign finance documents released last week.

The documents, which detail fundraising and spending activity through Sept. 22, show that Ramirez received contributions totaling $26,053, followed closely behind by Kamei at $25,334. Former council member John Inks reported receiving $18,287, and incumbent Pat Showalter collected $15,015 in the same time period. Trailing at the back were Mayor Lenny Siegel, with $9,764 and Alison Hicks, with $8,150.

Although some of the candidates, notably Ramirez, began campaign fundraising early in the year, Inks raised the most of any candidate in the field since July 1, pulling in big donations from local residents, developers and apartment owners. His biggest contributions include $2,500 from Delmonico Apartments, a San Jose-based company; $1,400 from Washington Square; $1,000 from Calvano Development Inc., a San Francisco-based developer currently building Google offices and housing on Shoreline Boulevard; and $999 from the owners of 248 Pamela Drive, LLC.

Other major contributions include the local landlord group Mountain View Housing Council ($500), local landlord Jeff Zell ($500), property manager Peter Wang ($500) and retired Milpitas resident David Hufton ($500), according to campaign documents.

Kamei received significant non-monetary contributions of signs worth through $2,338 from the Mountain View Firefighters PAC, along with major donations from the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW) union ($1,000), the Young Asian Pacific Islanders (API) Democrats of California ($500) and state Assemblyman Kansen Chu's campaign fund ($500).

The latest filing period shows Showalter received several significant contributions including $1,000 from Merle Showalter, a retired resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia; $750 from IBEW; $250 from local developer Greystar; $250 from Mountain View Councilman Ken Rosenberg; and $250 from Cupertino City Council member Rod Sinks.

Siegel's top contributors also include IBEW, which gave $750, along with $500 from Mountain View resident and Google manager Deb Henigson, $500 from workers compensation attorney Donna Rivers, $500 from physician Mary Cooke and $500 from Michael and Bonnie Laster, Mountain View residents.

Hicks received large contributions from Stanford Associate Vice Provost Johanna Metzgar, who gave $1,000, and Los Altos resident Lori Robbins, who gave $900. She also received $600 from Mountain View resident Karen Steach and $500 each from Berkeley residents Sara Hicks-Kilday and Russell Kilday-Hicks.

Kamei leads the way on campaign spending so far, reporting expenditures of $11,647 as of Sept. 22, followed by Showalter at $10,404. Ramirez spent a total of $6,477 over the same period, followed by Hicks at $5,308, Siegel at $3,998 and Inks at $2,603. The vast majority of the funding was spent on flyers, campaign mailers, print ads and lawn signs, with Kamei paying $2,750 to a consultant firm for "campaign communication and messaging," according to the documents.

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by Voter
a resident of Shoreline West
6 hours ago

So I guess vote for John Inks if you really support the landlord and developer agendas.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
6 hours ago
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

So I guess vote for Showalter, Kamei, or Hicks if you really support the private and public employee Union agendas.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Concerned
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Beware the developer and landlord dollars; the donors will expect much in return!

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by RVs!!!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

We must get them off our public streets and into designated areas, ONLY!

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

Def not voting for Siegel, Showalter. They got us into this RV situation and they want to dig in deeper. Of course they both live in
Lovely neighborhood with no RVs.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Vote!
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Two BIG THINGS to remember before voting in this November election: #1. Pat Showalter assured us she was against the VTA comandeering two lanes of El Camino for their private designated use, but then after she was elected, she turned on the citizens of MV and voted FOR it. Luckily, this ridiculous plan was trashed, but it proves she cannot be trusted. #2. Lenny Siegel stated he "wants Mountain View to be the Berkeley of the Peninsula". Is that really what ANY of us would want for MV?
These two have NOT represented the citizens of Mountain View and need to be replaced in this election.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by @Vote
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago

Shari, you've been posting that made-up nonsense for almost 8 months now. Don't you have any sense of shame?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Oh.. @VOTE
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

You can post your attempt to nullify what Pat Showalter said during the campaign four years ago, but you are wrong. She said this directly to me, during her door-to-door campaign, then voted FOR the VTA to take two lanes on El Camino after being elected. She cannot deny this - too many people know it to be true and heard her say this directly.

And many were at the Council Meeting where Ken Rosenberg, when Lenny became Mayor, stated publicly from the dais that Lenny had stated he wanted Mountain View to be the Berkeley of the Peninsula... while Lenny sat there smiling in agreement.

So.... even though you would like these two statements not to be true - they are. Now - care to give us your name and which of these two candidates you're working for, instead of making insulting comments?

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Lenny Siegel
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Lenny Siegel is a registered user.

I never ever said I want Mountain View to become like Berkeley. That was someone's joke. Please stop circulating that. However, I have had some nice things to say about Paris.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Come On People!
a resident of North Whisman
3 hours ago

Where is all the outrage about the HUGE amount of money given to John Inks by landlords and apartment owners/corporations???

People on this site adore Inks. They think his libertarian beliefs are just what this city needs. He votes YES for any corporation who wants to build here but NO on anything that helps save the planet or might make our world more just.

Yeah...crickets. You all vilify council members for adding an apartment complex here or a condo complex there...but you're silent on the guy who can ONLY say yes to more more more.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @Vote
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago

Shari, it's strange that you post here as being in the Old Mountain View neighborhood, and elsewhere as in the Martens-Carmelita neighborhood. One might think you're trying to hide something and make your postings seem more widespread than they actually are. That can't be the case, since you're such an upstanding member of your community. What's the reason then?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by mike
a resident of Old Mountain View
41 minutes ago

if you think any single council member (siegel or showwalter) is responsible for all the rv's in mv then consider why this is a problem in our entire county and the bay area and california and the us - wages to low, rents too high, not enough affordable housing -------alternatively siegel and showwalter have more influence than i thought

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Dating (or Hanging Out) While Sober: How to Pass Up Booze Without Passing on Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,146 views

Are you fit for Community College?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 11 comments | 1,347 views

Buy Your Pumpkins On The Coast
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,057 views

View all local blogs
 