Ramirez, Kamei take lead in council race fundraising

Candidates vying for a seat on the Mountain View City Council cranked up campaign fundraising efforts, with hopefuls Lucas Ramirez and Ellen Kamei leading the pack with more than $25,000 in contributions, according to campaign finance documents released last week.

The documents, which detail fundraising and spending activity through Sept. 22, show that Ramirez received contributions totaling $26,053, followed closely behind by Kamei at $25,334. Former council member John Inks reported receiving $18,287, and incumbent Pat Showalter collected $15,015 in the same time period. Trailing at the back were Mayor Lenny Siegel, with $9,764 and Alison Hicks, with $8,150.

Although some of the candidates, notably Ramirez, began campaign fundraising early in the year, Inks raised the most of any candidate in the field since July 1, pulling in big donations from local residents, developers and apartment owners. His biggest contributions include $2,500 from Delmonico Apartments, a San Jose-based company; $1,400 from Washington Square; $1,000 from Calvano Development Inc., a San Francisco-based developer currently building Google offices and housing on Shoreline Boulevard; and $999 from the owners of 248 Pamela Drive, LLC.

Other major contributions include the local landlord group Mountain View Housing Council ($500), local landlord Jeff Zell ($500), property manager Peter Wang ($500) and retired Milpitas resident David Hufton ($500), according to campaign documents.

Kamei received significant non-monetary contributions of signs worth through $2,338 from the Mountain View Firefighters PAC, along with major donations from the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW) union ($1,000), the Young Asian Pacific Islanders (API) Democrats of California ($500) and state Assemblyman Kansen Chu's campaign fund ($500).

The latest filing period shows Showalter received several significant contributions including $1,000 from Merle Showalter, a retired resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia; $750 from IBEW; $250 from local developer Greystar; $250 from Mountain View Councilman Ken Rosenberg; and $250 from Cupertino City Council member Rod Sinks.

Siegel's top contributors also include IBEW, which gave $750, along with $500 from Mountain View resident and Google manager Deb Henigson, $500 from workers compensation attorney Donna Rivers, $500 from physician Mary Cooke and $500 from Michael and Bonnie Laster, Mountain View residents.

Hicks received large contributions from Stanford Associate Vice Provost Johanna Metzgar, who gave $1,000, and Los Altos resident Lori Robbins, who gave $900. She also received $600 from Mountain View resident Karen Steach and $500 each from Berkeley residents Sara Hicks-Kilday and Russell Kilday-Hicks.

Kamei leads the way on campaign spending so far, reporting expenditures of $11,647 as of Sept. 22, followed by Showalter at $10,404. Ramirez spent a total of $6,477 over the same period, followed by Hicks at $5,308, Siegel at $3,998 and Inks at $2,603. The vast majority of the funding was spent on flyers, campaign mailers, print ads and lawn signs, with Kamei paying $2,750 to a consultant firm for "campaign communication and messaging," according to the documents.