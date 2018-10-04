News

Bullis board skeptical of San Antonio school plans

Unanswered questions leave charter school leaders uneasy about the future

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Bullis Charter School board members weighed in with a hearty dose of skepticism Monday night on whether the Los Altos School District's plan to buy land for a new campus in Mountain View is the right path forward.

The charter school's Oct. 1 board meeting marked the first official opportunity for the Bullis board of directors to ask questions and give input on the school district's plans for a 10th school site. Bullis resides within the Los Altos district and relies on it for its facilities.

What school is housed at the relatively small new campus could have huge ramifications for Bullis' future -- particularly if the charter school grows from 900 to 1,200 students.

Despite the high stakes, communication between district officials and the charter school has been fairly limited. And Los Altos School District and Bullis board members have both said that they don't have enough information from the other side to make an informed decision on the 10th site.

Los Altos school board president Vladimir Ivanovic, joined by board member Bryan Johnson, laid out the unusually complex strategy envisioned by the district: Los Altos School District would use eminent domain to buy about 9.6 acres of land at the corner of Showers Drive and California Street and replace the existing businesses with a new school, selling the "unused" density allowed on the property to developers to defray the costs. The Mountain View City Council has agreed to pitch in $23 million in city park fees to further offset the costs -- in return for public access to playing field space -- and the San Antonio area of the city would finally have a school campus to call its own.

As district officials rapidly approach closing on the land deal, Johnson told the board of directors that now is the time for the Bullis community to lay out the charter school's enrollment growth plans and to gauge whether charter school families would be willing to relocate to the San Antonio campus.

None of those questions were definitively answered Monday night, with a majority of the charter school board members instead questioning whether a land purchase was really the right choice. Some board members also raised concerns that moving the charter school to the northernmost tip of the district would cause more problems than it would solve, potentially adding traffic congestion, safety problems and packing a high number of kids on a fairly small site.

"BCS is already well over 900 students now, so looking at a 9-acre site has me very concerned," said Bullis board member Andrea Eyring, a Mountain View resident.

Perhaps the greatest subject of scrutiny was the district's rationale that buying land is necessary to deal with projected enrollment growth in the Mountain View portion of the district, where thousands of apartments in the San Antonio neighborhood are either under construction or in the pipeline. Los Altos School District's enrollment has declined by close to 300 students since 2014 -- and dropped again this year, though it's unclear by how much -- and the relatively small, high-cost apartments being built in Mountain View may not generate a huge number of new students, said Ann Waterman Roy, a Bullis board member and longtime school administrator.

She said taxpayers should feel confident that district officials didn't rush ahead on a land purchase, and vetted the idea of building and using facilities at existing school sites before spending all of the $150 million in Measure N bond money on a new school.

Bullis board member Clara Roa, one of the few trustees who directly tackled the question of whether she supports moving Bullis to Mountain View, said she felt she couldn't make a decision with so much uncertainty. The transaction between the district, the property owner and the city of Mountain View isn't a done deal and, if it does go through, she said the district still has to contend with an environmental review that could unearth all sorts of problems. Even if everything works out, how many kids could even fit on the site?

"It is a very difficult question to answer with so little information," she said.

Roa also asked how, if Bullis moves to the Mountain View site, the district would house the large number of new students projected to live north of El Camino Real in the coming years. The neighborhood is currently split between Covington, Almond and Santa Rita elementary schools, and all three campuses are close to capacity.

"That's something we would have to work out together," Johnson said.

Parents and residents who spoke at the meeting had mixed perspectives, but generally encouraged board members from both the district and the charter school to work together. Covington Parent Jing Wu said she doesn't see how Bullis Charter School's goal of growing to 1,200 students was going to work in the context of a Mountain View school, given the sheer amount of traffic that would be forced into the San Antonio area. But the alternative -- siting the charter school in the small family town of Los Altos with its single-lane streets -- would be even less tenable, she said.

Former Los Altos school board member Tamara Logan said she was surprised to see so much skepticism, if not opposition, to a facilities plan that could finally solve long-standing disputes between the school district and the charter school dating back more than a decade. She said the plan to acquire land, buy park space and fix overcrowding has been the consistent message since she was on the board pushing for Measure N in 2014.

"I'm amazed that there's been so much effort in the community trying to stop a possible solution," she said.

Los Altos Hills Mayor John Radford said there's been an expectation from the start that Measure N was supposed to solve the division and create some type of permanent facilities solution for the charter school, which has been housed in portables at Egan and Blach junior high schools. Instead, four years have gone by with "absolutely no progress," he said, and both parties need to take responsibility for the sluggishness.

Radford said he worried that both sides are moving away from a consensus on how to spend the money, rather than coming together, which doesn't bode well for future planning.

"You're hardening your sides," he said. "More and more you're going apart, not together."

The latest estimates from district officials is that the 10th school site could potentially open in 2022. A child in preschool when Measure N passed would be too old to attend the new elementary school by the time it opens.

Trenna Sutcliffe, Bullis board member and Los Altos resident, said the school district should make absolutely clear to the San Antonio community how the future school site will be used, and that putting Bullis at the 10th site could be perceived as a betrayal.

"I'm actually very concerned that the community north of El Camino may be misled and may be very upset, and rightly so, if they expected a neighborhood school after this site is purchased," Sutcliffe said. "Because if BCS is housed on this site, that's not a neighborhood school. I have a big concern about misleading the community."

After the meeting, Johnson told the Voice that the district appreciates the chance to address the Bullis board, and that it should be a first step in a more collaborative relationship. Bullis board members have been invited to the next school district board meeting, scheduled for Oct. 8, which is the first opportunity the district will have to make concrete decisions on the use of the Mountain View school site.

Though the Bullis board did not take action or give an official direction on the charter school's preferred use of the 10th site, Johnson said the meeting showed signs of progress.

"The meeting last night was a good first step," he said. "As simple as it was, it's something that hadn't happened in recent years."

Posted by Everybody Knows Now
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
8 hours ago

The Mountain View City Council can no longer pretend that the plan of the Los Altos School District for the new school site is uncertain. The district's plan is to unload BCS at the site. It is not for a neighborhood school in Mountain View.

Posted by This is SO stupid
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

Who actually wants a school here? Anyone?? Not the school that's supposed to go there, not the neighbors who will live nearby.

The only ones who do are LASD Board members who will live far away and have no further concern for the traffic and the loss of a neighborhood school that could have been built in the NEC and will become more difficult if not impossible is BCS is there.

Why is MV enabling this mess? Why were they so concerned for the Slater neighborhood's rights to have a school of their own but so indifferent about the NEC situation?

This is a totally ridiculous waste of time and money and pretending to all get along and dance around each other is a farce.

Posted by Los Altos go home
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

The can't do anything town can go not do it in their own town.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
6 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Bullis has every right to be skeptical. The plan is dodgy at best, it's a horrible location, and there's far too little land to allow for the school, parking, and adequate playgrounds and recreational space. Also, isn't LASD planning to use eminent domain to acquire that commercially zoned parcel? That could cause some "interesting" legal problems, to say the least.

Posted by Pot
a resident of another community
6 hours ago
Pot is a registered user.

MVCC voted to place a pot dispensary at the San Antonio Center. Next to this potential school site. LASD, this scheme to place BCS or any school at this site is a BAD idea. You can use our tax dollars to build fences and hire security but it is time you realize this is not going to work. Please use the 110 acres you have and show us the actual numbers to build a school on a current site instead of throwing random numbers in the air.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
6 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

@Pot: Well spoken. Dispensaries don't belong within walking distance of any school. They should be out of the way and hard to get to.

Posted by MVFlyer
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

LASD considers Bullis a thorn in its side (and perhaps they are, but that's not the point). LASD would love to unload Bullis onto Mtn View, and keep the Los Altos schools and land for Los Altos kids. And there is no guarantee that MV kids will qualify to go to Bullis (or even want to). So why are we in MV allowing this????

And MV has offered $23M in parks funds? Did I read that right? $23M for what exactly?????

Posted by Vote YING LIU
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
0 hours ago
Vote YING LIU is a registered user.

Remember - if you want reason to prevail vote for Ying Liu and only Ying so you donâ€™t delete her votes. The LASD BOT needs BCS representation- BCS parents are, after all, LASD taxpayers and should have a voice in the LASD shenanigans. Ivanovic and Johnson will just continue with the current tactic of â€œscrew BCS at any cost and both the taxpayers and the LASD kids lose. VOTE Iconovic and Johnson OUT. They care about their own agenda, not the kids.

Email Town Square Moderator      


