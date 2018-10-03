News

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 3, 2018, 1:39 pm

Power outage caused by Mylar balloons

Several power outages affected thousands of residents in recent months

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Thousands of residents in Mountain View have been on the receiving end of three power outages since late August. Metallic balloons are the culprit in the latest outage, which occurred in the Shoreline West region on Sunday morning.

PG&E officials say the outage, reported around 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 30, occurred after metallic balloons came in contact with power lines near the intersection of Chiquita Avenue and Mercy Street, causing power to go out for 4,400 customers. Crews removed the balloons and had to replace damaged power lines and a blown transformer, PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado told the Voice.

The repair work took nearly five hours to complete, and power was fully restored around 12:35 p.m.

Metallic balloons, also known as Mylar balloons, can cause a surge of electricity that short-circuits equipment, Tostado said, which can lead to outages, fires and injuries. The balloons were to blame for 456 power outages in California across PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California in 2017, affecting a total of 371,000 homes and businesses.

"PG&E urges its customers to make sure their balloons are always tied to a weight as required by California law and to never release them outdoors," she said.

Other major outages that impacted a similar region of the city included an "equipment failure" on Sept. 3, which affected 4,440 customers and lasted over six and a half hours, Tostado said. Before that, 6,030 customers were affected by an outage on Aug. 26 caused by a squirrel that gnawed on a power line near the intersection of California and Castro streets, causing nearby electric equipment to fail.

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Jackson Park
14 hours ago

Ban the damn things already. They have no valid reason to exist. Power failures are huge public safety problem. Most power failures seem to be blamed on mylar balloons these days. Even if the government is slow to act, local retailers can still step up and stop selling them.

Posted by Bill
a resident of Willowgate
12 hours ago

I donâ€™t understand why our electric power lines are so susceptible to Mylar balloons. Arenâ€™t they more rugged or insulated enough? Birds and squirrels run around up there without problems.

Posted by @Bill
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

Electricians reading this just ruined their computers with spat coffee.

Posted by Me
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago

I'm making little Mylar outfits for the squirrels so they don't get cold this winter

Posted by Don Keedick
a resident of Rex Manor
9 hours ago

This is how they will undermine us.

