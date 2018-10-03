News

Council votes to allow pot shops in Mountain View

Downtown, San Antonio and North Bayshore among the areas where storefronts can open

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A majority of City Council members agreed Tuesday night to allow marijuana retailers to open up shop in Mountain View, parting company with other cities in the county that have sought a ban on the businesses.

The 5-2 vote to allow up to four marijuana stores -- two storefront shops and two delivery businesses -- came after hours of public comments mostly mostly from people who were opposed, warning that pot shops would ruin the family-friendly feel of the city and bring a wave of crime and drug use. Several speakers carried signs that said "No pot store in MTV" depicting a crossed-out marijuana leaf.

Mayor Lenny Siegel and council members Chris Clark, John McAlister, Ken Rosenberg and Pat Showalter voted in favor of the proposal, with Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak opposed.

The council's action would allow marijuana retailers, through a conditional use permit, to open up a storefront business in downtown Mountain View, the San Antonio Shopping Center, in North Bayshore and along El Camino Real, as well as in various major shopping centers throughout the city. City Council members agreed not to allow the shops in the Grant Park Plaza, both as a way of appeasing concerns from residents and an acknowledgment of how hard it is to access and park in the plaza.

Rosenberg said allowing marijuana stores follows through on a clear mandate by voters in 2016. Nearly two-thirds of Mountain View residents supported Proposition 64, which cleared the way for recreational marijuana in the state. Detailed election results showed every single precinct in the city at least held a majority in favor of the law. Although many of the 68 public speakers vehemently opposed the idea of pot retailers, he said the city can't ignore the people who didn't come to the meeting.

"I see an opportunity for the city of Mountain View that extends beyond Mountain View, given that the progressiveness of this city is not shared by some of our neighbors. And yet people who live in those cities are going to enjoy shopping here, as they already do," Rosenberg said.

"As much as I enjoy Cupertino, the city itself has no soul. They try to make a downtown and it's basically a mall. Mountain View doesn't have that issue."

Some of the public speakers, however, worried that turning the city into a magnet for recreational marijuana would cause a whole host of problems. Resident Tootoo Thomson told council members that the city isn't ready for the 'new can of worms' that the marijuana retailers will bring, and that the vote on Proposition 64 shouldn't be conflated with residents wanting the businesses in their backyard.

In a statement submitted to the council prior to the meeting, Thompson said the city should follow the example set by neighboring cities and continue the moratorium on marijuana retailers.

"Palo Alto, Los Altos and Sunnyvale have not approved to (sic) open any marijuana outlet. Please learn from them. Otherwise the drug addicts, criminals and homeless people will flock to our city," she said in the statement.

Dozens of comments focused specifically on the effect on children, claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke and the normalization of pot would have a harmful effect on kids and teens. One woman claimed her friends in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is also legal, feel like their kids are not safe, and that they can no longer go to the park because of public use of marijuana and the "inappropriate" behaviors associated with it.

One Sunnyvale resident said the council's decision was fueled by greed and a desire for tax revenue from the businesses at the expense of public health, while others described the acceptance of marijuana in California as a dangerous path for the country. Vincent Zhang, the owner of the Sylvan Learning Center in Mountain View, described the smell of marijuana as "poisonous gas," and that he was strongly opposed to recreational use.

"Legalizing marijuana is evil to me," he said. "I am very sorry I didn't have a chance to vote against Proposition 64, but from now on I'm going to vote against these evil propositions."

Clark said he was surprised about how much disinformation was in the community, particularly the false notion that marijuana stores would look like an Apple store open to all ages, and that pot smoke would be billowing out the front or in an adjacent parking lot. He said the businesses he's seen elsewhere are nondescript, none of the products can be seen from the windows and no one is allowed in without an ID card proving customers are over the age of 21.

"Your kids can walk into Nob Hill and walk down the alcohol aisle and pick up a bottle of wine," he said. "You can't do that in a cannabis dispensary. A kid can't just walk in without swiping an ID, being 21 years old, and even seeing the product, let alone interacting with it."

"When we open up a flashy BevMo we don't have hundreds of people show up and protest BevMo, even though that is a drug that is far more harmful to society and is a lot closer to schools than this is proposed," he said.

Mayor Siegel said he believes residents in Mountain View largely see marijuana use as a socially acceptable recreational activity, but as it stands today it is difficult to legally purchase pot without allowing dispensaries to open businesses. Similar to prohibition, he said, the only way to stop crime historically associated with marijuana is to have a legal, managed system of providing it to consumers.

"There are plenty of people in Mountain View in every neighborhood, near every school, people who are productive, moral citizens, residents of our community who use marijuana," he said. "If you don't believe me, you've been living in a dream world. Marijuana is ubiquitous in Mountain View and that's why people voted for Proposition 64."

McAlister said he took the vote to mean residents want the city of Mountain View to implement the law, which sets up a framework that allows for recreational marijuana stores to open and operate. There's only so much the city should do to prevent children and families from being exposed to something that's legal and available in society.

"No matter how hard you try to buffer your child, it's out there and they're going to be exposed to certain things," he said. "And that's part of growing up in life -- protecting your kids and explaining to them what is important and what's not important."

After a failed effort by Matichak to water down the staff's proposal, bringing down the total number of businesses to two, severely limiting where they could be located and adding a sizable buffer around all medical facilities, council members voted 5-2 to support a total of four businesses at any given time. The majority did, however, agree to remove the so-called "Grant-Phyllis" precise plan area from the list of potential storefront locations.

Under the new law, applications to open marijuana businesses will have to go through a screening process to weed out businesses that don't pass background checks and certification requirements, followed by a lottery system to select which four businesses would be allowed to proceed. Each one needs to have a businesses location set in stone before proceeding through the application process, and will need to mitigate any impacts on the community through a conditional use permit.

Businesses will have to pay more than $100,000 in city fees -- on top of a hefty fee schedule imposed by the state -- which would offset the costs incurred by the city for allowing the budding industry. This includes the cost of city staff time as well as an additional police officer position for "administration and enforcement of cannabis business regulations." This does not include the marijuana tax on the ballot this November, which would put a 9 percent tax on the businesses, the revenues from which could go toward a myriad of city services.

Siegel said many of the people protesting the decision will leave the council meeting disappointed, but said the city will be conscious of the needs of residents during the rollout of the marijuana businesses.

"Come back in a year and see how hard we've worked to make a protective system of legal, regulated marijuana work in Mountain View," he said. "Not only will I think you'll be convinced that it's not turning our kids into reefer madness, but neighboring cities will look at us and say 'Wow, they made it work in Mountain View, we're going to do it too.'"

A second vote on the ordinance, which makes the decision final, is set for Oct. 23.

Comments

Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
17 hours ago

I don't understand all the worry about marijuana shops. I don't see any real difference from liquor stores, and we've got loads of those. We don't have drunks stumbling around those too much.

Posted by Take action
a resident of Sylvan Park
16 hours ago
Siegel and Showalter are seeking re-election. Voting starts in a few days. Do any of the other four candidates for City Council oppose marijuana shops here? If so and this is an important issue for you, CAMPAIGN FOR SOMEONE ELSE AND AGAINST THE CITY'S MARIJUANA TAX MEASURE ALSO ON THE BALLOT Those shops will be operated in violation of federal law.

Posted by Do the math
a resident of The Crossings
16 hours ago
@Take Action

Did you read this sentence? "nearly two-thirds of Mountain View residents supported Proposition 64".

In the future, I'm voting against Matichak and Abe-Koga for not supporting this. I would have shown up at the meeting last night to speak in support of the measure, but I saw the online petition against it was going crazy with tiger moms spewing their fear uncertainty and doubt. I know a bunch of tiger moms, and didn't want to get burned.

The Daily Post even commented on the strange cultural divide that was apparent in the speakers last night.


Posted by Take action
a resident of Sylvan Park
16 hours ago
Keep smoking my friend. It may calm you down. Moms tend to care about their children. Whether smoking marijuana should be a crime is different from whether it should be sold or delivered commercially in Mountain View. Other cities whose voters supported de-criminalization have not authorized local sales. In fact, if MV's marijuana tax (Measure Q on the November ballot) does not pass, the City will probably change its tune and discourage shops and deliveries here. The City Council should have waited for the vote on Measure Q.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Facts kill emotion
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago

Oh really people. Availability was never an issue. Nobody was less prone to trying it because it wasn't available in our area code.
Kids are prohibited by law from entering the door, but if your kid does break the law, thet's on them, nobody is trying to "lure them in".
Be afraid of booze. If your kid breaks the law with pot, he faces mom's wrath. If a kid breaks the law with booze, he can face death.

Let the grownups make their grownup decisions just like they do with booze.

I'm glad normalization is now taking place. It may be why pot smoking is DOWN among our youth over the past 20 years...about as long as medical pot was available prior to legalization. That's when everyone screamed that kids would use it more. Facts proved otherwise...again!

Posted by True
a resident of Blossom Valley
14 hours ago

All the puritanical pearl clutching in the world won't change the fact that if your kid wants pot your kid can get pot...today...without there being a single store in town. Odds are your kid has already tried it or will.

But your kid won't be allowed into a pot shop, just like your kid isn't allowed into Mervyn's bar downtown.

So your kid won't be getting a beer and a shot at Mervyns, nor will they be buying pot at a storefront retailer.

It'll be fine.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
14 hours ago
God help us from a runaway City Council. First an out-of-control explosion in apartment construction, then support for rent control, now the only pot shops near MV and at major retail centers? Just what are these fools thinking??? At the very least, they should allow the shops only in out-of-the way, industrial areas away from homes and schools.

Posted by AC
a resident of another community
14 hours ago
I voted to allow it. I voted to decriminalize it. I voted to stop people who used it from being harassed.

I didn't vote to endorse it. I didn't vote encourage it. I didn't vote to get more people to do it.

That's why I don't want it sold in our city.

Posted by Allie
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago

I'm so very disappointed in the 5 members of the City Council who voted to approve these shops. It must come down to money, as most things seem to, because it doesn't sound like there was meaningful research done. No matter how much you want it to be otherwise, pot IS a gateway drug. This is not just my opinion. I was the Adolescent Medicine social worker at LPCH for many, many years. I do not remember one case of a kid abusing illegal or prescription drugs who did not begin with pot. It's not just the marijuana, but the culture, the company that is kept, the secret pain that doesn't get shared, but instead, numbed. Over time that person will likely up the ante in order to cope with life, and remain relevant. And if your head is not in the sand, parents, you are aware that too many kids die when that ante is upped.
By opening up these shops as part of a family community, it sends the message to young people that there is nothing wrong with pot. The teenage brain absorbs that message without being able to completely assess it for themselves. But even adults fall prey to the thinking that it's "just" pot. It alters brain chemistry, there is evidence that long term use can slow blood to the brain which is linked to developing Alzheimer's, and it is linked to infertility issues in men.
I'm guessing the City Council did not consider all of the cons, but focused on the pros, of which there may be some.
Please don't respond to me with comments about how medical marijuana works wonders. Of course it does, and I am in support of it. This is not that. And don't come back with the asinine argument that alcohol is worse. That is a separate issue, and one should not be used to support the other.
I will now vote against re-electing the Council members who voted for opening pot shops in our city.

Posted by MVwoman
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
13 hours ago

I think a great deal of voters voted to decriminalize pot, specifically to okay medical marijuana - but that CANNOT be construed to mean those voters voted to open pot shops in their neighborhoods.
There will be a lot of OPINIONS on this - but what are the PROVEN RESULTS from having these distributorships in a city? Here is an extremely factual and enlightening article from the Denver Post, detailing what the results of two years of pot shops have meant for the citizenry.
Web Link

Posted by Good
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

The false narratives of the Refer Madness crowd can once again be proven wrong with even more data and time.
20 years after CA legalized it for medicinal use and none of the fears have panned out because they were simply fear mongering.

Youth Use down After Legalization in Colorado:
Web Link

Facts will always get in the way of falsehoods and the proof shows in time. Only the willfully ignorant will continue to scream about the imagined dangers.
But watch, booze (The real teen killer and gateway drug) will be just fine with them.

Posted by MVwoman
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
13 hours ago

@ Good and @ Facts Kill Emotion... why can't you list where you live? Are you one of the out of town pot distributors who spoke in favor of pot shops in Mountain View at last night's Council Meeting?

And @Good, your article claiming that pot use is down in Colorado is nearly a year old. Look at the one I posted (above) that is FACTUAL and less than a week old.

I think a lot of MV residents are going to be validly concerned when they find their neighborhood is vulnerable to eventually having one of these distributorships. I suggest voters consider this when voting in this November's local election.

Posted by PeaceLove
a resident of Shoreline West
13 hours ago

Congrats to the City Council, which decided to ignore the extreme ignorance of the organized "no" contingent and allow this safe and effective plant to be available in Mountain View over TWENTY YEARS after we overwhelmingly voted to allow its medical use in the city. Cannabis has a perfect safety record and is effective for a wide variety of medical conditions. It's recreational use has NEVER been associated with crime or violence (other than the prohibition-related kind).

"Businesses will have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees, which would offset the costs incurred by the city for allowing the budding industry."

Unfortunately, MV seems to be participating in the fascist (defined as the merger of government and corporations) takeover of the industry by large players. "Hundreds of thousands?" That's a good way to make sure the small players who created the industry get shut out of its future. Cannabis retailers are NOT associated with any extra problems or fees and they should be treated like every other business. An extra 9% tax for a beneficial plant? Why not tax garlic, onions and prescription medicine too, while we're at it?

ALCOHOL retailers are the best candidates for such exorbitant fees because their product is associated with at least 40% of violent crime plus at least 88,000 deaths per year, with an additional 10,000 alcohol-related traffic deaths. Cannabis has none of these problems, NONE.

Posted by TanaK
a resident of Shoreline West
13 hours ago

Nice to see members siding with the majority of residents of Mtv and with the majority of voters in Calif, implicitly rebuffing the unjustified fear-mongering
that's surrounded pot for decades.

I'll remember Matichak and Abe-Koga.

Posted by AnonymousFounder
a resident of Shoreline West
12 hours ago

The problem with Mountain View police is that when local residents harass the vehicle dwellers and you call MVPD. The first thing they say is that "this is an affluent area" - suggesting that the residents are above the law. Then they say if you are attacked by a Mountain View resident and defend yourself then they can have you "citizen's arrested" and that they are obligated under the penal code to do it.

I asked one officer: Maldanado doesn't that apply the other way around?

It seems like the Mountain View police are holding "the affluent" above the law which encourages them to harass the rv, camper, and vehicle dwellers - many of which who work in jobs that support the infrastructure of the city.

The Mountain View police refuse to take action on complaints by the "non affluent" and instead intimate them into potential false charges from "the affluent".




Posted by BD
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago

"Businesses will have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees, which would offset the costs incurred by the city for allowing the budding industry." --- no pun intended....haha

I am one of these -"There are plenty of people in Mountain View in every neighborhood, near every school, people who are productive, moral citizens, residents of our community who use marijuana," he said. "If you don't believe me, you've been living in a dream world. Marijuana is ubiquitous in Mountain View and that's why people voted for Proposition 64."

If you want pain relief, stress relief, help sleeping, etc etc etc you should try CBD - the non-high part of marijuana (which is THC) There are MANY medical benefits within both of these. Watch this 3 minute video about the Top 10 Benefits of CBD
Web Link

- Open your mind - pun intended!

Posted by debdebz
a resident of Rengstorff Park
12 hours ago

i dont understannd the big deal kids get exposed to it at school at friends houses its not like they can just walk in and get it .people already smoke it all over mountain view.its not like noone here smokes it cause they do i personally dont like it but others smoke it for physyical and emotional problems .my friend says it lowers her cancer pain

Posted by More and more cities
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

It's rapidly happening all over the state. This is the expected progression, slow gradual ramp up as more and more come to understand it's nothing to be afraid of. I've been in towns with pot shops and didn't even know there were there until someone pointed it out. Main street USA, blending in without any real notice. Same or better then a liquor store IMO. I bet we'll all be underwhelmed by how exciting or terrible it really is.

Posted by Bruce
a resident of Whisman Station
12 hours ago

"if your kids want weed they will be able to get weed"
"it's not like your kids can just walk into the weed store and get it because the law prohibits it"
"weed store is what the people voted for and it is what the people want"

replace weed with firearm. I supposed those y'all should be in favor of more gun stores then, after all it was in our laws on Day 1 of the union.

Posted by YES!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

If everyone voted for it I would absolutely support that.
I'd move the next day to get away from all the loonies, but if they decided to do that, more power to them.

2/3rd of the voters voted for it. Apparently some had no clue what they even voted for! hahaha.

Posted by But Bruce
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

What you said has nothing to do with pot, it's just a diversion to talk about guns. That'll come on another post...patience.

Posted by Ed Pollock
a resident of North Whisman
11 hours ago

The people voted..they knew what they were voting for...why do we still have 2 people on the city council who voted against the stores. This country has a very big problem now..when people vote for one thing, and the elected people vote solely on there own choice ..basicly saying ...that voters are stupid, they don't understand etc etc etc ..Our democratic government is in danger of destruction by people who don't understand that WE VOTED ..we are not dumb..we are not deplorable ..we need better people in office ..lets remember, at the next election not to return these people (2 of them) who don't want to accept that we voted..and no matter what they want..it is us that they represent..

Posted by JR
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

There's a very good reason that Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Sunnyvale, and other small towns have deliberately chosen not to open marijuana dens in city limits. Small town police departments are not equipped to handle the inevitable problems that will occur when you start distributing schedule 1 narcotics. Apparently the Mountain View City Council didn't get the memo.

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

I don't care who smokes weed, but it stinks, a neighbor partakes and it smells like a skunk died. Does all of it smell that bad or is he buying cheap weed?

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

@JR - Apparently Mayor Siegel has missed a LOT of memos. Time to vote.

Posted by Member
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

@allie you are incredibly wrong the pot is a ‘gateway drug’ that BS has been spouted for years and is still poop. Just like the overwhelming majority of people who drink, an incredibly small % go on to harder things. It’s a psychological profile of folks who move on. Many try harder stuff and stop only a small % become addicts just like everything else. Keep your BS off The comments.

@JR what problems? You are obviously not very educated on the subject. If we replaced every single Bar with a pot shop I guarantee crime and problems would go WAY DOWN.

So much fake news and false claims of refer madness. What a joke.

Posted by Go figure
a resident of Cuesta Park
10 hours ago

I wonder who are those so-called MV residents who support the pot shops. If they are real residents, please invite the shops to your backyard and so you can easily get high. Good for you.
I voted for Prop64 but not to invite pot shops to my neighborhood. Don't play word game with me. Residents in Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Belmont are not fools. I will vote out the five voted for the shops. You are not my council members.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

Old people scared of jazz cigarettes are hilarious. Let's ban bars before we stop weed shops from opening.

Posted by Ogga Booga BOO!
a resident of Blossom Valley
9 hours ago

"I wonder who are those so-called MV residents who support the pot shops. If they are real residents, please invite the shops to your backyard and so you can easily get high. Good for you. "

Where did anyone read where they would be located? Have you been drinking?
Please. People are now just throwing tantrums because they personally disagree with 2/3rds of the state.
That ship sailed, welcome to the world.

Posted by For the record
a resident of Cuesta Park
9 hours ago

I don't want any retain in my neighborhood, but thankfully that's what zoning laws are for.

Anyone who thinks any retail shop for anything might go up in a residential zoned area is woefully or willfully ignorant and just trying to make things sound as fearful and scary as they can...because in reality it's very boring and benign.

Tell me where they will be before you tell me why it's the wrong place, and explain the ACTUAL issues...not the refer madness BS that has continually been proven false for decades now.

Posted by Mountainviewer
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Shame on the five council members who voted for the pop stores. 20k voters cannot represent 80k residents. To people who claims it is OK to open stores, check out this: "To mark the fifth anniversary of Amendment 64 in November 2017, the Colorado Springs Gazette published an editorial highlighting what it claimed was the “embarrassing cautionary tale” of the policy: an increase in homelessness, a doubling of fatal traffic collisions involving weed-intoxicated drivers, and a rise in drug violations in Colorado’s schools."

If a council member uses their privilege to favor pot shop owners instead of his/her people, it is time to vote them down.

Posted by TimeToDoIt
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

"Although many of the 68 public speakers vehemently opposed the idea of pot retailers, he said the city can't ignore the people who didn't come to the meeting."

A question for Major Siegel, why can the city ignore the people who didn't go to the first meeting and would say no to shops? A survey of around 600 people cannot represent 80000 mountain view residents.

Posted by Next Door Would Be Fine
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Cuesta Park resident here. I voted for it, I knew what I voted for when I voted for it, and this is the outcome I wanted. I don’t even care for weed personally- but if it’s legal then it should be available and accessible. The fear-mongering and veiled racism about who it will attract is pitiful. Proud that Mountain View isn’t cowing to pearl clutchers like the rest of the peninsula.

Posted by Thank City Council
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

I’ve smoked pot with a Nobel laureate, other professors, software developers, teachers, medical doctors, lawyers, accountants (a principal at one of the big 5 firms), engineers and just about any other ‘respected’ professional. Seeing all these reefer madness comments is really sad.

Hopefully a shop will move into the numerous empty storefronts in San Antonio Center. It’s crazy how long some of them have been empty. Retail is so dead. And to people worried about the smell, the actual law that California citizens passed prohibits smoking it in public. I agree that usage shouldn’t impact others peace and enjoyment of public places. I’m looking forward to safe and tested edibles that eliminate smoke it’s harmful and effects and stink.

Posted by Can The Weed Be Not So Smelly
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago
The smell of weed is awful as another person mentioned. I voted yes as I didn’t want people to be criminalized for partaking but thought it would happen more in private homes with a delivery service. Can these shops sell a version that doesn’t smell so much so it is not as obvious?

Posted by Less Smelly Weed Please
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Resident of downtown Mountain View here, same Resident as above. I voted for legalizing marijuana, and I have zero qualms about a shop opening near me. I don't particularly want to go, but if my neighbors do, it's fine by me. Perhaps the now former Bierhaus site could be a dispensary. Live and let live, people. There's no reason to ban stuff if it doesn't cause you harm. Drugs are completely illegal in prison, where the government controls 100% of everything going in, and yet, prisons have a drug problem. If we can't keep them out of prisons, might as well get the ham fisted intervention of the government out of it.

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

There is a small portion of the population that is allergic to the smoke. About 10% I believe. I am one. When I walk by shops in SF on Mission that sell marijuana, there is often the smell in the air and it makes me nauseous, dizzy, and gives me a bad headache. The smell will exist more in parks and downtown as time goes and there isn't much to be done, also allergic reactions will start showing up in emergency rooms more often. Will this allow these shops to exist where cigarette shops currently cannot?

Posted by Member
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

Why do people think it will bring crime and problems. Be seriously prepared to be underwhelmed. It’s not like THE ENTIRE STATE isn’t legal and Mt View has the only MJ shop. It doesn’t paint a target.

You know WHAT DOES paint a target?

Rent control
Allowing RVs everywhere without enforcement
Sanctuary City

THESE THINGS create crime and pollution. So the city has been destroying the quality of life and making Mt View worse for years, at the cost of the tax paying resident. But what won’t do anything are a few Pot Shops. If so concerned about crime and quality of life.

No sanctuary
No RVs
No rent control
Stop developing without regard to traffic, planning or environmental impact

Posted by AllYouCanEat
a resident of Monta Loma
1 hour ago

Three young and attractive females approach a pot shop customer.

"Excuse me, but could you please buy my friends and I some dope? We'll pay you."

So much for the having to swipe your driver's license in the dope den.

In my youth we used to send the girls to 7-Eleven to get beer. This tactic worked nearly every time. Most men cannot refuse a young pretty face.

