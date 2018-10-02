News

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 2, 2018, 11:43 am

Achievement gap dominates school candidate forum

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

In the four-way race for two seats on the Mountain View Whisman school board, each candidate laid out a vision for how to close one of the biggest achievement gaps in the state.

The Sept. 26 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, gave candidates on the November ballot a chance to weigh in on more than 15 questions, ranging from school start times and middle-school scheduling to underpaid teachers and housing growth. But the critical question dominating the discussion was how to make sure all students -- particularly low-income and minority students -- are getting a top quality education.


Devon Conley

Ellen Wheeler

Tamara Patterson

Greg Coladonato
The latest round of data by the state shows fewer than half of the district's Latino kids are meeting state standards in English and even fewer, 39 percent, are meeting standards for math. The figures get worse for kids from low-income families, and sink like a rock for kids still learning English. A massive database created by Stanford's Center for Education Policy Analysis found that the district had among the top 20 largest white-Hispanic achievement gaps in the country, though the data does not reflect test scores after 2013.

So what should the district do about it? Long-time board member Ellen Wheeler, a staunch advocate for early childhood education, said that the achievement gap starts on the first day of kindergarten, and that the district needs to invest in "high quality" preschool for district families. Ideally these services would be available for both 3- and 4-year-old children, she said, and "the best bang for your buck" would be education initiatives aimed at children even younger than 3.

"If we have excellent, high quality preschool that achievement gap is abated, and if we continue to have that excellent instruction, we will have excellent education results for our children," Wheeler said.

The other incumbent in the race, Greg Coladonato, set his sights on creating stronger science, technology and engineering programs at district schools, along with what he described as an accelerated track to get students fluent in English as quickly as possible. He said education staff have told him, during his tenure in the board, that federal guidelines say it takes six years to reach English fluency, but he said a district in the heart of Silicon Valley should seek to do better.

"I think we can aim for a higher goal than that, a much more ambitious goal," he said.

Performance measures across the board show that kids who have recently learned English, known as "Reclassified Fluent English Proficient" students, tend to do significantly better on standardized tests -- including math -- than English learners. Coladonato said it's clear that English fluency is the 'best lever' the district has to help kids, and a major milestone that will determine future high school performance. State test scores from last year show not one English learner at Los Altos High School met state standards for math.

Candidate Tamara Patterson did not cite a specific academic program to solve the problem, instead saying that she would use her oversight role as a trustee to give clear direction to district staff that the public school system should not 'fail' any students, regardless of their background or which school they attend. Parents and families need to feel valued by the district if the district seeks to foster an inclusive environment for all children, she said.

Candidate Devon Conley, citing her education background, said work to close the achievement gap happens at the classroom level, and that's where she would start. High-level data from the state is helpful as a starting point, she said, but a strong support network for teachers and differentiated instruction are the kinds of policies that are going to move the needle on student performance.

Conley recalled one student she taught early in her career who was from Guatemala, and was living with his family -- and two other families -- in a crammed three-bedroom apartment. She said he came to class everyday 'filled with hope,' his parents banking on the public schools to give their child a bright future.

"I believe that all of the children in our community deserve a high-quality education," she said. "They are the hopes and dreams of their families."

Outside of the achievement gap, school board candidates were asked how they felt about the new school boundaries and the ongoing effort to re-balance district schools with disparate performance and stark differences in ethnicity and family income. Conley described it as somewhat of a fool's errand to aim for walkable neighborhood schools and balanced demographics -- given the differences between single-family neighborhoods and high-density apartments -- but said it should be a district priority to make sure all schools offer a high-quality education.

"We need to be very focused to make sure every school, regardless of whether you live in an apartment, or a single family home, or you don't have a home, that you are getting a world-class education," she said.

Coladonato, focused on his own Slater neighborhood, said the district should avoid trying to carve out small portions of neighborhoods and sending families to different schools as a means to balance out enrollment, pointing out that the area north of Central Expressway and east of Highway 85 has been carved into three different attendance boundaries for more than a decade. The district should avoid "moving kids around like chess pieces," he said.

Patterson said school should all strive to have the same top-tier performance, and wondered if school boundaries would even be a touchy subject if every school was achieving high test scores. Wheeler has long argued that all of the district's schools have strong performance, and that the district spent three years working on, finalizing and approving new boundaries that are set to take effect next year. The hope, she said, is that all children will be able to walk and bike to school and live near fellow classmates.

Candidates were also asked how they felt about recent news that Bullis Charter School is seeking to open a new school in Mountain View focused on students from lower-income families. Patterson said the achievement gap is her top priority and that she would be open to any idea -- a public charter or traditional district-run school -- that will achieve results. Coladonato, similarly, said he cares about results first and foremost.

"If a school gets results, I don't care what kind of program it runs. I want students to be succeeding," he said.

Conley said she would prefer approving Bullis' charter petition -- rather than deny it and leave oversight of the school to the county or the state -- in order to hold the charter school accountable with regards to finances and academic performance, while Wheeler said the district needs to foster a cooperative relationship with the charter school as plans to create a new school take shape.

"Charter schools are legal, and the best thing we can do is try to figure out how to work with them," she said.

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by Wheelers words
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

Wheeler often has nice things to say. Historically, and she’s been around a long time to research this, she never actually _does_ anything. I will be voting for anyone but her.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
7 hours ago

Video link to the League of Women Voter's MVWSD forum from the article:
Web Link

Video link to watch board meetings:
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Weird
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

None of the candidates want to address the systemic problem in our district: our neighborhoods, and therefore the schools, are segregated. Conley even points out the problem and then decides that it's not worth addressing:

"Conley described it as somewhat of a fool's errand to aim for walkable neighborhood schools and balanced demographics -- given the differences between single-family neighborhoods and high-density apartments -- but said it should be a district priority to make sure all schools offer a high-quality education."

We need a better crop of candidates. None of these people are offering anything but different flavors of the status quo.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by @Weird
a resident of Gemello
2 hours ago

While socioeconomic and racial segregation across our neighborhoods certainly does contribute to the differences in achievement levels across the district’s elementary schools, this is a problem that a school board is not equipped to solve. Thus, the candidates weren’t asked to solve that problem. They were asked if schools should prioritize diversity in their enrollment or neighborhood centric enrollment. I find it “weird” that you suggest a school board could do anything effective to address the underlying issue of where people live. They must instead deal with the reality of the city where they are.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Weird
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

They can do a lot. On the obvious, direct side, they don't have to reinforce the neighborhood segregation. On the indirect side, they can work with the city to fix zoning that bans apartments in certain neighborhoods. Even further, the district owns land that it could build affordable housing on.

As I pointed out above, though, all the candidates are offering is different flavors of the status quo.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Bob
a resident of Cuernavaca
1 hour ago

You need look no further than the Stevenson School to see the obvious. Privet school where the entire school has all the support and parents. Segregation in plain sight. The board will never address the real issues. Koe6y

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Shake Shack forges local partnerships for Palo Alto outpost
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,194 views

Dating (or Hanging Out) While Sober: How to Pass Up Booze Without Passing on Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,508 views

Are you fit for Community College?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 5 comments | 1,151 views

Buy Your Pumpkins On The Coast
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 724 views

View all local blogs
 