Los Altos police arrest five juveniles after burglary, car chase

Five juveniles were arrested in connection with a residential burglary on Friday afternoon in Los Altos, police said.

The burglary was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the 200 block of Galli Drive. Police said a resident saw multiple suspects attempting to forcibly enter a neighbor's house.

Police arrived to see the suspects' vehicle fleeing the scene and one suspect running away. An officer chased the suspect into a yard but the suspect scaled a fence, according to police.

A chase began with the suspects' vehicle, which police said was stolen. The chase ended when the car crashed into a tree near the intersection of North San Antonio Road and West Edith Avenue.

One juvenile in the car was taken into custody without incident and police said no one was injured in the crash.

A few minutes later, three suspects were found in a backyard on Angela Drive and also were arrested.

The final suspect was located in the 100 block of East Edith Avenue. Police said they are not releasing any information about the suspects because they are minors.